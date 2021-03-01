Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monday Spotlight: Chris Gaffney

Musical Time Machine and the Adventurous Teachings Of Youth, With Legendary Folk Singer-CHRIS GAFFNEY and The Performance Of, "Cowboy To Girls!"

The memories of youth! We all take those mental journeys back down to memory lane-from time to time! It’s a spiritual awakening and it permits us to reflect about the power of time. Change is inevitable! Change is unavoidable. Quite frankly, that’s what makes it so DIVINE! Sometimes, change can be bitter sweet! Nevertheless, there is always this understanding of coming to peace with time, that has passed on. There is always an understanding that time, requires that we let go of the past. Yet, it doesn’t mean, that we can’t revisit it once in a while. Actually, we can visit it on more than one occasion.

Youth is a blessing and a stage of laughter. It is a profound wonder in how we are meant to grapple with the joys and burdens of understanding this complexity, called life! Nevertheless, we keep it as an adventure! It is euphoric! It is a fascinating tale. Furthermore, it comes to move us through a place of content. When we leave youth, there are those responsibilities of getting older. However, the blessed thing about time, is the reflection, upon it. We don’t have to leave memories behind. In fact, there are those moments, when we are permitted to bring it into the present. When such comes to mind, who can every forget the performance of “Cowboy to Girls,” by the late, and legendary. . .

CHRIS GAFFNEY

https://www.ocweekly.com/music-more-remembrances-of-chris-gaffney-6584616/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C-A7Fn2yPg
https://open.spotify.com/track/3EZMTApeQlDqnrR7MUuOXu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

