Monday Musical Spotlight: Vince Anthony Guaraldi

One of the precious jewels about nature is how is teaches one the virtue of patience. For some miraculous reason, when we move our way into nature’s timing, we learn what real time is truly about. Nature’s time permits a deeper understanding of patience. Nature’s timing grants us the opportunity to get acclimated to a natural rhythm; regarding how we should be moving, all along. Lastly, nature gets us back in alignment with how we should be moving. Nature teaches us the very essence of patience. Through nature, we learn what real timing, truly is.

Certain layers of nature have that element. There is the water. We have highlighted such a virtue. And, then there is, the wind. What makes the wind that more auspicious to study is its invisibility. Truth-to-told you can only see the wind based, on its interaction with other life forms. That could come through trees, leaves, or the blowing onto humanity. It comes through the sweetness of interaction. Having the wind touch itself on a different surface tHan its own, let’s us know that it exists. It’s a deeper lesson to be explored. In order to survive, the wind cannot be selfish. It cannot stay hidden. For it to exist, it must interact with its surroundings. Now, that is truly a deeper lesson to be learned. And, it is a teaching on love and destiny. For any human being to accomplish their life’s purpose, they must be in interaction mode. There is simply no way around it. Like the wind, a destiny of accomplishments requires for one to make oneself know and seen upon the reflections of others, and for the right people. In fact, it is required.

Performing the Black American, musical style of Jazz, you imagine the wind finding pleasure in its interaction, with life’s sacred jewels. You hear it. Just blowing along to a groovey style. What’s even more enchanting is how this musical piece navigates into a certain persona, which embodies the win. Close your eyes. Now, imagine how the wind appears to be imitating that groovey beat of humanity. Furthermore, it establishes lessons learned in the context of love, and interacting with love, in order to be seen. The song is called, “Cast Your Fate To The Wind,” and it is by none other than. . .

Vince Guaraldi