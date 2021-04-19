Monday Musical Spotlight: Sylvester #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Friendship is nothing to be taken lightly. In fact, too often people loosely use that term, without knowing what it truly means. There are specific actions behind the term, “friendship.” And, those particular actions make sure to live up to the very term. Not every Being is deserving of the term, “friend.” In fact, it positions us to carefully examine the term, with a proper context. There are “associates” and there are “friends.” The two can never really mix! It is important that we understand that; and perform it well. The truth of the matter is that it can be a life-saving situation!

When a song comes out to speak on the very meaning of friendship, listen to it very clearly. Those special songs not only break down the true definition of a “friend,” but they also reveal why everyone is not entitled to lay claim to the term. There is passion, with such a term. In addition, when a friendship song is sung properly, you feel the reason for why finding one, special friend is important. In fact, if Heaven blesses you with finding even one, such a union is worthy to be celebrated and praised. “You Are My Friend.”

Those friendships will last forever. When one has passed on, the bond never breaks. That spiritual connection is ever moving-ever pressing on! Just think about that for a minute! How blessed must a person to be to have been blessed by Heaven’s domain, in receiving that one, special person, who will always be by their side! What a treasure! What a gift! During those times of distress and pain, you will always have that individual, by your side. When things are not coming through, and you feel yourself being at your lowest point, that Heavenly Being will be down to ride. A special friend! A real treasure, indeed!

When your final days on Earth’s journey comes, you will be able to say, “you are my friend.” When you have reached your point of success, you will say, “you are my friend.” When you have lost everything, “you are my friend.” Those moments of celebration-owning your first home, having a baby-you are my friend! You are my friend! You are my friend! Doesn’t it feel good to say. . .you are my friend?

Now, that we have that clear and understood, let us permit a REAL celebration of friendship, to begin! The passion. The adventure. The honesty, within. “You Are My Friend,” by Disco legend . . .

Sylvester