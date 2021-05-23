Monday Musical Spotlight: Rika Zarai

When it comes to performing for an audience, there is a sacred treasure in moving through musical tenderness and nourishment. You feel connected with them; and they with you! For some time, a comprehension exist, that both artist and audience are on a holistic journey, together. An equal reciprocation of give and receive is partaken. Quite honestly, it feels much more holistic in this regard. For artists and musicians need nurturing, as well. While they pour musical riches into those coming to hear their performance, they also need the replenishing of that very same nourishment. Live concert performances should not be draining for the performer. In fact, they should be restoring. A singer should also feel revived, when performing her gift for the very wellness of her fans.

Audience participation is a necessary wellness, when it comes to regenerating one’s energy. There are just those times within the performance, when a singer should feel that she/he is not alone. Feeling that the audience is in alignment with them. Feeling as if the audience has moved towards a certain understanding in why they have chosen to perform. It’s very significant and imperative for one to comprehend this. To know that one’s audience is with you. Feeling how they have been nourished and comforted is imperative. When you sense how they have been musically nourished, you are able to invite that same level of nourishment to you. Isn’t music a blessing? Isn’t it beautiful to comprehend just how bountiful and well a live performance can be. The right song. The perfect acoustics. The right audience. And the list goes on and on. It feels serene, doesn’t it? Well, shouldn’t it be that way. through every performance? Just a thought.

Moving into one performer, we are blessed to comprehend the musical treasures of one woman and her ability to receive musical recitations, through the repeating of certain words. Eretz Zavat Chalav U Dvash. What do such words mean? Land of milk and honey! Honey is nature’s anecdote. The blessing of such is that honey never expires. It continues to be edible. It continues to heal, even when thousands of years have passed on. Milk is Mother’s way for growth and the healing of children. From the moment that we are babies, we are given the delights of Mothers’ milk. It is the foundation for our growth. It is the very foundation for our immersion into Mother Nature and how she is vital to the early stages of our lives.

Eretz Zavat Chalav U Dvash. Eretz Zavat Chalav U Dvash. Land of milk and honey. Land of milk and honey. When such words from a song are repeated, you are presented with an option to meditate on the feeling of such words. So, how does it feel? How does it feel to taste the words, through every component of their sensory? Lastly, how does it feel to be immersed into their healing sound and sensory? Yes. It can be restoring. It can be rejuvenating. There is no doubt about that. The sensory can be so powerful; permitting you to visualize what such a land must be like. If you have already been there, then you are ever reminded of its intense serenity and healing powers. It is the living proof that the Most High is alive! It is the living testimony for there being a greater power than our own.

So, when the song comes on, and when it is for a live performance, audience members (and fans) are granted the opportunity to sit and meditate on that energy. The magnificence of such energy, coming from these words. Feelings of release, restoration, and rebirth. Oh, how beautiful, it feels! How delightful and nutritious! All one’s troubles and worries seem to melt away. They fade away into a world, where pain is collected; never to revisit the human Spirit, again.

Moving into the land of milk and honey, we are granted with whispers and repetition of one famous, and legendary Israeli singer. During her 1970 performance in France, she did more than sing for the sake of hearing the beauty of her own voice. On the contrary, she was granted the opportunity to invite her audience in partaking in such rich and eloquent energy. Yes, it was nutritious! For her and for them! Together, audience and performer were permitted to share in this sacred energy-energy, which was espoused from the very words of a song. Say no more. Sing no more. For these words were all that was needed in spreading the blessings of holistic wellness into the atmosphere.

Listening to the recording of such a performance-seeing it live-we are gifted with the capabilities of observing this wellness factor. As she sings the words to the audience, she gets them to voice them back, to her. It’s a confirmation that her musical healing, and artistry, is at work! Over and over again, the wellness is working. Audience members become connected to each other. It feels so right! After all, healing is not a solo exhibition. Healing is meant to spread. It should reach the audience in a manner, that one is not accustomed to. Like an avalanche, it builds and builds until it has reached every area; every target!

Eretz Zavat Chalav U Dvash. Eretz Zavat Chalav U Dvash. Land of milk and honey. Land of milk and honey.

Aren’t such words delightful? Have they not secured a treasure of wellness in Divinity? Does it not feel euphoric? And for just one night, the land of milk and honey is affirmed. It is here and it will always be so! Now, such is a confirmation in its own right! It is a blessing in knowing that a particular space will exist, forever and forever. And so, in nourishing this particular spacing, one is granted the ability to experience a taste of Heaven. Heaven on Earth, in the making. Such a performance was conducted by a legendary dame. She is none other than. . .

Rika Zarai