Monday Musical Spotlight: Paul Kantner

Love songs, and especially, romantic love songs have a way of inspiring us to seek love’s desire. Sometimes, it comes in a way, which is nicely packaged and beautifully designed for our viewing. Then, there are those, which bring that raw, hardcore truth. It is a level of honesty, which smacks us with a taste of reality. The reality of our situation may hurt. Nevertheless, it is designed and crafted to ensure that we, at least, observe the realness of our circumstances. If those we claim to love have been lying to us, then shouldn’t we learn from such mistakes, in search of true love? Yes, that is something, which we should consider. Even when getting to the root of the hurt, reality is still healing. Sure! It may be uncomfortable, and get to the very core of, discomfort. Nevertheless, those final stages are sure to be rewarding.

Love seeks desire and creates a wellness of rediscovery and exploration. However, there is that one question. Don’t you want love? Of course we do. Even the most inhumane people desire love. So, why have so many people allowed themselves to be blinded with lies, as it provides a temporary level of comfort? “Don’t you want somebody to love?” It was a song which was so popular. One simple question was all it took. Don’t you want somebody to love? Things have fallen into place, and the treasures of love become perfectly in alignment with our heart’s desire, when we decide to be open to it. In fact, it can become one of the most refreshing feelings we may have ever had! Don’t you want somebody to love?

Yes! We have to be prepared to hear the question, repetitiously. Why? Because when you are blinded by lies, you may not hear it the first time? Repeating things can break through any emotional blockage, impacting the very guise of humanity. Some people may find it “boring.” However, it is a pivotal tactic in breaking through, into love’s domain. Don’t you want somebody to love? There was one particular singer, who greatly conveyed this point. His song, “Somebody To Love,” was spot on, in this understanding. His name was none other than. . .

Paul Kantner