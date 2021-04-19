Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monday Musical Spotlight: Paul Desmond

The Mystery Of "Emily," and Man's Captive Imagination Of The Feminine, Through The Late, Jazz Saxophonist. . .PAUL DESMOND!

There are different Beings, who have entered Black America’s garden to understand her perfumes. Trying over and over again to understand this peculiar group of people. Of course, there is also the comprehending of the maidens and mothers, who have crafted and birthed this garden; and the myriad cultures, coming from their existence. One of such perfumes is the ecstasy of Jazz, and it highlights the movements of Black American people-our authentic culture, and it having its roots in that Black American, Church-based culture of the Deep South. It’s undeniable!

Of course, one of the blessed nurtures about the very guise of Jazz music is that it grants us the interpretation for Black America’s stories and navigation patterns, within the United States Of America. Interesting to observe how visiting musicians and performers, within the garden, color our movement patterns, when they understand our her/history. Interesting, indeed!

There are the stories and paintings arising from Jazz music; and Black America’s template is the blueprint for such. And, so when you have a particular artist, navigating the feminine, and interpreting her movement, what does that sound like? Through the performance of one Jazz saxophonist, we begin to see the sound and hear the colors. This time, let’s permit the song to finish additional explanation on the writing piece.

Paul Desmond

https://www.francemusique.fr/jazz/jazz-au-tresor-paul-desmond-milestone-a-jazz-legend-80293
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZbahdBHv9E
https://open.spotify.com/track/6joG9hvPqUH0Bm4Zff7Nru

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

