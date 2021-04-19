Monday Musical Spotlight: Patrick Cowley

They say, home is where the heart is! And, through every single sensory, we know when we have arrived, home. In fact, there is no place, like home. The feeling is right! A mysterious element of home, arises! Things are clear and concise, when it comes, to home. Confusion is void. Things are meant to be as they are. Your belongings are right where they need to be. Of course, that’s what we understand about the physical perspective of home.

Then there is the spiritual awareness of home! Different spiritual paths and projections are moved when understanding how it comes to navigate through certain treasures of time. There is that spiritual memory of home, and what we were connected, prior to having been born. Lots of things to understand. So many things to reflect upon. Listening and reviewing this particular song, a certain dynamic comes into play. To the Moon, and back, as they say! And, just what is it about the Moon, which grants us with that dreamy-like state of seeking something beyond what we are accustomed to? It’s the invisible, and what we cannot touch, which seems so fascinating for the dreamers, isn’t it? That’s always how it is, and how it appears to be!

Moving into a home, which is well beyond our reach, allows us to practice the art of imagination. Through the treasures and spacing of that dream world, our Earthly problems seem to disappear. We gain a greater sense of freedom. Quite honestly, the dream world is where true mental and emotional liberation is. Within that spacing, we have a wealth of tools to work with. The Moon is one of those havens, which encourages our nurtured dream state. We get the chance to dream, until we arrive to our spiritual home. Well, let’s get home and let’s dream on! We are “Going Home,” with. . .

Patrick Cowley