Monday Musical Spotlight: Mahlathini #SouthAfrica

If you were to imagine the performance of land, what would you observe? Furthermore, if you were to understand and see what certain avenues would come to manifest, what would that seem like? How would land perform herself through music 🎵🎵🎶🎶? What would music look like when it has been placed onto a particular land? Now, that is a musical 🎵🎶🎵 painting, indeed!

When you are from a certain group, within a particular land, you have a certain style, that can bring a unique aura to your spacing. They have the ability to color through the atmosphere. Furthermore, they have the power to navigate through a familiar decorum of understanding. What does it mean to perform the very audacity of land? If land could wear a certain color or crown, what would it be, and what would it look like?

Of course, navigating through the very patterns of South Africa, we have one entertainer, and his fellow queens, who performed the takes of the land. Rooted in the attire and traditions of authentic Zulu culture, the audience sees the story of the Zulu masculine being connected and comforted in the hearts 💕 of his feminine sound. They are assisting him in his musical journey, and style with the land, together. 🎶 🎵 🎶 🎵Further, what remains of a unique decorum is the pleasure of jubilance, within the song.

There are moves being made, which describes the very components of the land. A performance-through dance and music 🎵🎶🎵🎶-has a way of sculpting and showcasing the beauties and treasures of the land in a way; which resonates with, the arts. It all boils down to the performance, and how it is presented. When you dance on the Earth, through the Earth, within it, beside it, you experience an entire wave of energies, which so many people will not experience. That’s the entire wellness, of it all. Back to dress up. Shall we return?

Examining the cultural attire and how that personifies the land, you have to admit just how it comes to highlight the myriad dances, within the imagination! When we dance on land, for some apparent reason, we seem to highlight its very life and liveliness. That just seems like one of the phenomenal features of, land and artistry! Combine the two and you experience a wealth of power, healing, and magic ✨✨, all in one.

He was known as the “Lion Of Soweto.” He is known as a legend in the traditional, South African, musical genre, known as, Mbaqanga! It is traced back to the rural land of the Zulu people. Land and music 🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 definitely mix! 🎵 🎶 🎶 He was known or that “deep-voiced, basso, profundo ‘groaning’ style.” (Wikipedia) Yet, even within his vocal texture, one still continues to hear the feminine artistry of his womenfolk. Watching the video for the song, “Kazet Gazette,” one gets a full picture into that land performance that the writer speaks of. Such a performer is none other than. . .

Mahlathini

