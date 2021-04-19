Monday Musical Spotlight: Jerome “Jerry Garcia”

The very presence of water is a paineed tool on Earth’s spacing. It cradles and nourishes Earth’s soil. The land is granted the opportunity to suckle from her. Different treasures, nutrients, and vitamins layer themselves within Earth’s body. Water is a softener for the ripples of one’s psyche. Furthermore, their hidden ripples continue to reveal the different designs, secrets, and creative endeavors of the water. It’s almost as if they are hints and clues into what is left to explore, within the sacred textures of water. The smallest of pebbles whispers water’s revelations. They showcase a treasure, through the cycle of repetition. It is through the cycle of redundancy, which permits water its artistic nature. The fluidity, and elegance, of ripples grants viewers the opportunity just to see how beautiful and graceful, water can be. It has a style and persona of its own. What’s even more fascinating is the invisible treasure, it seems to lead us to.

Ripples are bountiful and balanced. In the way of the circle, every point is of balance. Every point bares the artistry of love and the achievement the objective of balance. It is a mystery. Can you imagine the millions of different points, which remain, hidden? Simply imagine the adventure in finding millions, if not billions, of points, which lay beneath the Earth’s surface. Fantasize upon the amount of life-sustaining energy within the water’s palette! Now, such is a true meaning of wealth, indeed!

You have a number of artists, who have been blessed to move through the traces of water, musically! Water’s imitation is located within their instrumentation. It’s connected through their voice. Furthermore, it’s intertwined with the performance of their songs. In fact, for those musicians, who have mastered the fluidity of water’s dances and artistry, you can hear it, within their sound. What makes such so intriguing is how water propels through different worlds. There are myriad domains, and layers, that we have left to explore! And, with that comes another learning journey; a re-birthing trial. And through one artist, “Ripples,” come to foretell a hidden fairytale of its own!

Jerome “Jerry” Garcia