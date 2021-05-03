Monday Musical Spotlight: Harry Chapin

What makes the beauty of those country-filled, US local, small town stories so beautiful is the realness, behind it all. Something about that intimate degree of closeness, further cements a person’s humanity and oneness with the Earth and community. It’s beautiful, serene, and fruitful, simultaneously. Everyone knows everybody! The people come together every Sunday morning for fellowship and feast. The local diner, where you can get your morning coffee, midday lunch, and late dinners, are perfect for catching up on the latest news, town stories, and special events. There is a wealth of ability to create stories in those small towns. You simply have to be open to the energy and vibes. And, should you be knew to the town, curiosity awaits. However, once you show yourself to be a decent and loving person, rest assured that you will be met with a warm and friendly local town welcome. There’s nothing like taking a cross country trip throughout the United States, and connecting with those local, town vibes.

Another beauty, which arises from that local town vibe, are the courtship, dating, and love stories. For some reason, love and courtship is ever so real! People are up front about being attracted to you. If they like you, they tell you. Do you want to grab a cup of coffee? A trip to the local cinema (or drive-in movie theater)? Or going out for a date for that local diner or restaurant. It’s all grand. There are no second guesses. Everything is crystal clear and very sweet. In fact, some of the best love stories come out of small towns. That’s just how it is.

When you hear a narrative, or storyline, surrounding country towns , in a song, be very prepped and listen keenly. There are important teachings and no lessons to be learned in the midst of it all. In addition, such stories are so enjoyable, that a person gradually yearns in venturing there. That’s one of the blessings of that small town vibe, and the songs serenaded by them. You desire to immerse yourself within that local town and community vibe. And, there’s nothing wrong with that. There is such an amazing factor when dealing with that travel experience.

Always remember that it takes the right musical genre, vibe, and singer to accurately depict the local song and vibe. Such is required. There are certain traces, colors, and textures, which provides the intimacy of the songs. They are necessary in conveying the local town aura. It feels real, when sung by the right person. The love stories, in fact. What is even more delicate is the ability for the audience to witness the unfolding of a love story, within that country-centered vibe.

Listening keenly to one story, there was a sense of comprehending what it means for the randomness of love to unfold, within a local time. Not only is it random, but honesty is depicted throughout the entire narrative. A woman let’s it be known, that she doesn’t think she is very attractive. Nevertheless, she is open to love and desires to experience it, with another human Being. Now that’s a testimony to the Spirit of love. It floats around to everyone. Not only does she desire to fulfill it, but it is put in fruition. A night of being held, comforted, and nurtured seals the deal. The song, “A Better Place To Be,” is just one of those precious, local treasures of the town vibe. And, it is sung by none other than. . .

Harry Chapin