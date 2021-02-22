Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monday Musical Spotlight: Farad Al-Atrash!

The Soothing Musical, Vocal Texture Of FARID AL-ATRASH, In Accompaniment, With The Sacred Timber Of The Oud!

When it comes to achieving and finding harmony in the musical realm, there are particular vibes, where the audience knows that the singer has found an equilibrium with instruments and other voices. A melodic whisper comes to life, and creates that necessary illumination. It is invisible and moves through different wonders. Furthermore, it is filled with a level of euphoria and protection.

When a vocalist takes on the reigns in having aligned his voice with an orchestra, plus an oud, a unique timber comes alive. It takes skill. It requires vocal craftsmanship. Furthermore, it navigates through certain levels of Universal artistry. The acoustics and persona of such a delight ensures that there are certain levels of Divinity, involved in such a gift. A person simply cannot deny it. When you hear it, you cannot deny it.

Certain vocal artists have that power in crafting Earthly riches into a musical haven. Projecting Earth’s sound, through a man’s point of view, is intrinsic, indeed. It is so enriching, so in depth, that when you close your eyes, you see colors and designs. You observe the nurture and nutrition of the song. YOU KNOW that he has gone through particular destination. Certain artists have that capability of moving things through greater depths. They do the work, and make what’s “hard,” enjoyable. Such is their blessing and gift to, us!

So, when they do that level of work, remember that they are connected with Heaven’s artistry, they require us to truly close our eyes, and truly listen. For this time, let’s LISTEN! We’ll get to the breakdown of such artistry, later on.

Farad Al-Atrash

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVwQu0y7N-nd_yB4GBrVgA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WwBR4rd9Xk

To listen to more on the collection of FARID AL-ATRASH, you may click on the following link:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0NIoaQcBpp3jyF2fkkQtuw

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

