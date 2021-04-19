Monday Musical Spotlight: Faith Petric

There is something uniquely auspicious regarding those dames, who truly wear the very artistry of red. It’s not simply for their own fashion, but for their very Spirit. Red-colored women are audacious. They are courageous, bold, and pose a sacred teaching to the mysteries of womanhood. There is a jeweled decoration oF red coloring, in its connection to blackness. For some reason, they highlight the sacred mysteries and journeys into blackness. You see these very same examples in literature and in song. Music provides a sacred allure, in red’s coloring and illumination. When certain women musicians define the color red, in their own unique way, you have to be in tune. However, when they actually write a song about this color, you are given a sacred treat, and treasure. Why? Well, it’s all, due to the direct explanation to the color, red. There are no second guesses. You have it straight and clear cut; directly to the point.

There are those sacred rituals of storytelling, before singing a song. That journey is a process and level of eloquence; caressing the tenderness of such coloring. In addition, it paints the painting; setting up the foundation for the very masterpiece. The singing of red establishes a palette-foundation for womanhood. The beauty for such a foundation is that a woman is able to return to this foundation, at any age. That’s what so beautiful about this color. It’s ageless. A woman can re-visit it, no matter how old she may be. And, of course, she can always look back on the sacred memories of the color, red. Why is it so precious and beautiful? Now, there are many reasons and stories for such. Each woman has her own particular, red journey story. Nevertheless, it is based on a phenomenal adventure, for the sacred blessings of womanhood!

And so, as we move into the performance of one dame, there is a plethora of knowledge and expertise, into the treasures of that red journey. We can take our time. The journey doesn’t have to be so hasty. We can take our precious time! After all, such a journey is not meant to be rushed! There are different routines and performances, which aligns us to such rouge vibrations. When young maidens sing of such, it’s one thing. When the elder women partake in the performance, the ancient practices come into alignment, with the modern world.

For one such performer, that tradition of storytelling traditions never got old. That dame is none other than. . .

Faith Petric