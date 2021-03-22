Monday Musical Spotlight: Edouard Woolley #Haiti

The world of opera has its place in every country around the world. And, yes! It even has its place within the Caribbean. What an enchantment! What a way for one to find a certain eloquence of island winds, as present and evident within Haiti’s domain. Of course for a certain taste, a migration from Haiti to Canada ensured that particular domains would arise into a new artistry. Furthermore, how does one’s migration tale navigate through different spacing and places, within a given, musical genre, such as opera? Now, that is something worth noting and expressing! Within music, and especially, within certain operatic texts, there are times, when you can experience when a person has tasted and experimented with the very fragments and treasures of movement. If you have a keen ear, you are able to sense, just that.

What is it about the world of opera, in Haitian spacing, which permits an individual to experience one’s culture, in a way, that makes it acceptable in European domain? What is it? Of course, there are so many different layers to reflecting upon this particular analysis. What is the natural dichotomy in addressing a person’s alignment, within the beauties of the opera world? How does this all work together? What does it all mean to move through different components, and layers of the opera world? In addition, what does it entail to ensure that there is a certain layer for pursuing one’s desires and dreams? In addition, how does the very movement of travel come to ensure we will soon navigate through a different timber within our psyche? Remember, as we move (and migrate) we are pressed to explore a different side to ourselves? What is that side? What do we discover? Furthermore, how does it prompt us to explore into a different navigation and level? What are the manners for our success and enjoyment? It’s a rather intriguing display to view, is it not? Wow! The opera. What a blessing! There are different layers to our very understanding for how life is to be manifested. There are certain mannerisms, as to how we hope to see and express ourselves when we decide to cross over to foreign lands. What does that mean for our very own well-being? What does that mean for our very psyche?

When it comes to the passion and arena of Haitian waters, and those who have migrated on them, we come to understand what it means to move through a certain narrative. There is something about distance and travel, which has the power to impact a person’s journey and work. There is a particular factor when it comes to that. Furthermore, one of the most enchanting, and beautiful atmospheres correlates to moving through different timing. What does it mean for a Haitian, male composer to incorporate such a journey into the world of opera? However, best that he can! Yes, my Darlings! We are still in Haitian domain and territory! However, this time around, we are immersed into a different twist. “A l’ombre de tes ailes” happens to be one of his numerous treasures. It is translated as “In The Shadow Of Your Wings.” What does it mean to take a musical flight? And, if you are flying, where are you going? Now, that is an intriguing question, we have to ask ourselves. Flying is powerful, if we are deciding to escape. Flying is nutritious for the very being and wellness of our psyche. Flying is adventurous! Flying heals! Where do you want to go? What do you want to see? What do you want to be? Furthermore, how will you decide to fly?

Sometimes, its safer to fly, slow. That way you are able to take your time and fly with the smallest details. It feels good, and it reveals serenity. You are able to appreciate the tiniest of details. In addition, there is a wellness of abundance, which comes to move through your Spirit. Healing is centered. What does it mean to navigate one’s Being into a period of reflection and mystery? What does it mean? There are so many different layers to a song, which is based on flight. However, what is also left to be stated is the nurture and joy in navigating through certain layers of stillness, while one takes a slow flight? In addition, there is one other factor, which must be recognized. It is the power of releasing toxic factors and energies, which no longer serves a person, when they decide to travel. In addition, what is the complexity in those different layers of movement?

Yes, Darlings, we are still in Haitian waters, with an operatic twist. In addition to flight, a person feels as if they are floating! What does it feel like? What does it mean? It feels healing. It feels surreal and in tune with so many different layers of passion. Re-inventing oneself in another land, and re-birthing oneself is a pleasure like no other. It feels surreal, and encompassed with a level of abundance, which has its own artistic touch. For this Haitian tenor, composer, musical educator, and actor, the artistry (and passion) for floating was clearly a necessary tool, for his navigation of two worlds. His name is the one and only. . .

EDOUARD WOOLLEY