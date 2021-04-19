Monday Musical Spotlight: Bobby Freeman #BlackAmericanHer/History360

It takes a certain beat to get the crowd, hype! It’s one that makes the crowd comfortable in having moved and grooved to that beat. It doesn’t matter if you look silly or crazy, when grooving to it, as long as you are having fun. There is a lot of pleasure and treasure in seeking through it. At the end of the day, it’s the beat, which entices a certain pleasure for music. Of course, you have your lyrics, as well. The lyrics and beat go together. Simultaneously, they are a team! It’s all about that dynamic coupling, between the two. Furthermore, when a people hit the dance floor, it has a way of getting others to see just what it means to move, without any inhibitions. You move simply because it feels good. That’s the point!

Once upon a time, there was a dance called, the swim. When a certain singer decided to perform its style, the imaginations of future generations would be tickled. Well, at least those, who would be interested in the music of, that time. It makes you wonder how your parents and grandparents got to socialize. How did dances, such as “the swim” permit them to explore their youth, all over again? Sometimes, just sometimes, when you hear such songs, do you imagine going back into time? Do you imagine pretending as if you were there, during the 50’s and 60’s? What did it mean for you? How did it feel to journey through such an imaginary tale? What a pleasure, indeed!

When a dance and song is connected to water, the water takes on the persona of humanity. Again, another measure of personification! There is another treasure, where the water takes on a certain element in gaining closer to the artistry of humanity! The dancing. The singing. The personhood. Everything coming through! Through songs connected to water, we get to appreciate such a sacred element, just a little more! Also, when a particular dance is interconnected to water, we receive another opportunity to experience, its fluidity! Dance should be fluid, in the same level, as water!

Moving through one Black American, R&B singer and performer, we provided with the Spirit of navigation through water’s imagination. It may not seem, “that deep,” to some. However, it does provide a unique perspective, in navigating dance and nature! “C’mon And Swim!” It is a fascinating call, done by none other, than. . .

Bobby Freeman