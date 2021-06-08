Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monday Musical Love: Ofra Haza

Reflections Of Love's Finding In The Song, "You," By OFRA HAZA!

Love is a fairytale, in its own right! It has a way of finding us; returning to us, when we go into the powers of imagination. That’s how powerful, love truly is! Moving into the world of imagination, we come to establish a particular movement of love, and its treasures in different lands. So, let’s imagine, love!

There were those times when love was a painting; presenting the unveiling of a Soulful migration. What was it about this understanding of love, which is demonstrated in the way of the Most High and Nature? Seeing how love is more than the romantic frivolities, in which it has been projected to be. Love is more than that! Furthermore, it brings forth another window, concerning how we are to migrate and navigate ourselves to love.

Can you imagine a woman being in the confines of nature? Imagine how she moves through Earth’s terrain, interacting with certain animals-horses included-finding that they have much more wisdom than we could imagine. Horses are one of the Most High’s majestic creatures, aren’t they? Graceful, powerful, and intuitive, indeed! They have the power to navigate, and cut through winds, in a way that other animals cannot.

Simply imagine the feminine, and her connection to the horse! Reflect upon how she understands its very nature, and its passage through time. Now, what does that say? In fact, what does that mean when it comes to love? Love is filled with a Divine essence. Heaven has truly granted an intriguing delight for its presence! The Most High created it as a virtue and form of praise! That’s exactly what its about! And for a singer and musician to align herself with one of Yahweh’s creations, while whispering the words of “you,” she is truly performing music’s Divine!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

