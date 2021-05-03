Monday Musical Love: Eva Nadauld

Love! LOVE! Love! L-O-V-E! What do those letters, combine together truly mean? How do they reflect certain behaviors, manners, and the awakening/freedom from emotional imprisonment? After all, there is a certain feeling when it comes to that four letter word. Some would describe it as butterflies! Others may experience the term, as a rush of energy-something that forces a person to get up and dance, and have a rejuvenating experience when waking up in the morning. All of it feels serene! Lively! Awakening. Refreshing. Whatever one has to go through, in order to experience the power of love! And then, there are those traditional acts of romance! The kisses. Hugging. Tender gestures of being held.

Why is touch necessary when it comes to those actions of love? Well, it’s very simple. There are energies, holistic energies, which are channeled through this. Furthermore, they are an energetic re-birth; cleansing out any toxins, which have taken up space, within our energy sector. Doesn’t it feel good to know that for our own emotional, spiritual, and physical wellness, we have the power to rejuvenate and restore ourselves, through these simple acts of romance. Of course, they are not as simple, as we would think them to be. Nevertheless, the invitation is clear. Once we have done the healing work, the reality to love is very simple. Very simple, indeed! After such things take place, shape, and form, there is an entire treasure chest, which is revealed for the passions (and desires) of love’s healing nectar.

When a woman sings about being held, kissed, and hugged, you are sure to witness that longing for a more elevated power. It is a power and awakening for healing. Once you have gotten a taste of the healing bug, and her jewels, you are sure to bask in the realm for years to come. You cannot get enough of it. As the days go by, your Spirit moves through a period of longing; always wanting more of love’s treasure. When it’s the right energy, love is a healing tool! Like the warmth of sun, one can feel its beauty spreading throughout one’s Spirit. It’s extremely nourishing! Furthemore, always remember the power of words. Not only do they have the ability to attract what we secretly yearn for, they can also attract our dislikes. Just as the realm of touch, words have energies. They are created by the serenity of energies. In addition, they bring with it a unique fascination, of projecting those invisible energies into reality’s timing. Be careful how you use words!

Speaking certain words out into the atmosphere permits one to move throughout the arena. When your Spirit moves, the reality that you seek, comes into your energy sector. Hold Me. Thrill Me. Kiss Me. Repeat these words over and over, like a sacred mystery. Speak them out into the Universe, and you will feel them come true. That’s the fascinating wonder of magic! That’s what holistic wellness is all about. Claiming that desired reality into the Universe, in order that it may come true. It’s our own creation of a spiritual painting. Furthermore, it’s like a desired command. Everything must move into a state of wellness. Love demands that we are well, and that we are healed.

The musical world writes songs, which awakens our healing. What does that mean? What does it require? Well, these songs are written and performed, as subconscious reminders, for how we are to command the powers of wellness. Sing them. Breathe them. Paint them. Command them. Project them into the Universal domain of love. Repeat them consistently and continously. Never allow the speaking of their treasures to cease. That’s the sometimes untold story, in keeping love, ALIVE!

“Hold Me, Kiss Me, Thrill Me.” Not every singer can sing such a song with the healing it requires. Nevertheless, once it is performed, by those select few, you can hear the rich healing, which is taking place. How these select individuals perform them, may be different. Nevertheless, they craft and establish a rich haven for the directions, designs, colors, and shapes, in how we call in the very existence and name of, LOVE! What a beauty! Majestic and wonderful, indeed! A specific, champagne-colored voice moves forward in blessing and narrating this such a spacing. Her performance carried a Big Band ecstasy and nurture, surrounding it! This particular voice even navigates that upbeat, swing type of nature. And through her crystal swing, we invite love in, all over again! Singing into the rhythms of love is none other than. . .

Eva Nadauld