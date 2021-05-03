Monday Musical Freedom Spotlight: Harry Anthony

Animals have a way about defining the very nature of freedom for us. Wild and freedom, that is! There is an eloquence in navigating through Earth’s terrain, move about as one pleases, and experience every energy, vegetation, and tracing of water, that an animal can come in contact with. That’s the definition of true freedom! When animals experience such a freedom, you notice the difference in their behavior. They act, differently. How they move, walk, prance around, and interact with nature is entirely different. Birds have a special way in the animal kingdom, in conveying to us what freedom, truly looks like. Freedom is about taking flight! It’s about moving through the barriers and false rigidity, in order to experience boundless mobility. That’s what liberation truly means. Have you ever simply sat back and watched birds fly? Have you observed them, move on the go? Well, that’s one example of liberation. In fact, it’s a movement, which exemplifies how humanity should be maneuvering in our daily walk. How we should be manifesting freedom, every single day of our lives.

Birds in a cage! My, how we have heard about these themes. We have read about them through poetry, in literature, and through certain songs. If you want to truly understand the meaning of entrapment, the image of a bird in a cage comes to mind. Why? Why does it appear that such an image is more effective when getting us to understand the very definition of freedom? Why does this appeal more to the psyche and concept of being trapped in a cage, than any other animal? Perhaps, it could be that certain birds have a certain contribution of teachings, in their ability to walk and fly. Not only are they permitted to both mechanisms of mobility, but they are privy to their ability in providing teachings to both forms of movement. They are truly limitless. It’s a blessing to experience balance, in such a way!

Staring at a caged bird, you can feel the energies of instability. For when such an animal is forced in this method of bondage, one begins to visibly observe the meaning of, a broken Soul! We have the images of slavery, and the negative impact for such. However, what does that do to the Soul? We don’t have pictures of the brokenness of the human Spirit, when in bondage. Of course, we see them in pictures of the spiritual brokenness. Yet, what about the spiritual one?

Well, if you want to physically observe the meaning of a broken Soul, in bondage, then observe the caged bird! Watch their movements. Observe how they poise around, hoping to experience a different position. Observe how such broken Souls yearn to move in a different way; taking back the trajectory of flight, which has been prescribed for them. Then, will you have one image-one incite-of a broken Soul!

Going back to the early 1900’s the vibes of Vaudeville music truly had a way of getting people to reminisce on life’s troubles. In addition, they also received the ability to ponder, and reflect, on life’s destination. There was plenty of musical talent, which encouraged that kind of meditation. These songs were treasures, that few people listen to, in these modern times. It’s a shape, quite frankly. Too many people are missing out on what early, musical genres contributed to the mental wellness of society, during that time; and, how they can be used for the current times!

There was that certain texture and musical performance of those earlier vaudeville performances. The singers had that particular way of entertaining and getting people to stay focused on that particular aura. There was a reason why people came out to experience an early vaudeville show. In fact, it cemented their humanity; forever remaining true to the problems and issues of the day. Some people would cry, in order to experience the wonders of a singer performing a song about their current life experiences. The songs can be so poetic, that they force tears of joy and freedom, at the actual performance. In fact, when a singer specifically sings about a particular set of issues, being experienced by the audience, it is a form of liberation. No longer is a person’s Spirit locked in a cage, like a bird. Now, their Souls has been touched, and they are in the path of experiencing emotional liberation. It’s a true sense of compassion and freedom. And, for one vaudeville star, “A Bird In A Guided Cage,” was one utensil for healing!

Harry Anthony