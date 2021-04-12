Monday Musical 🎶🎶🎶🎵 Spotlight: Ella Fitzgerald #BlackAmericanHer/History360

What is it about the precious night, which navigates into the world of dreamland? How does its treasures bring a centering of comfort and beauty into our eyes? These questions add a certain glitter to the term, “misty.” That’s for sure. Furthermore, how does this seem to rise and color a comforting approach to the passion of being, in the midst of time! Misty! Such a treasured word! How does it appear to cope with the very ornaments of song? One of such jewels correlates to the blooming of a peculiar decor. The Black American musical genre of Jazz, has that eloquence of displaying one interpretation for being in that misty nature. It’s holistic, romantic, and pemits the ear to get lost in love’s comfort and design. Misty yearnings permit such a thing! On another dreamy level, certain layers begin to pull through one unique fascination of time. The art of being misty guides a person to move into dreamland. You can find just how passionate and precious one arena of time can come to be.

Maneuvering and connecting with this one Black American perfume, we come to experience another world of love and serenity’s engagement. Furthermore, it serves to assess just what it means to locate the treasures of one’s psyche. How does it translate in getting lost within a misty perception of time? It illuminates a unique persona in the treasures of time. Time becomes a nectar of comfort and serenity, for those daring to find healing, within it.

Looking back into the world of those legendary, Black American, Jazz legends, we begin to see (and hear) that misty texture, laying within their psyche. How does it feel to sway, and become lost within that texture? What does it feel like to experience a sound and projection of thought? It feels surreal. The fact that you can navigate between the world’s of fantasy and reality. What is phenomenal is that it doesn’t require a person to take gigantic leaps, in order to find it. It is pure and simply a ritual for the navigation of self. Furthermore, it permits a person to navigate into a more magical treasure of the psyche. That’s the power of having the ability to linger. Misty creates a certain color in the blessed memories of psyche. Just imagine how lovely, and enchanting, it must be to perform such a coloring. And for one Black American, Jazz legend, the very term, misty became a healing art.

Ella Fitzgerald

https://sahiwal.tv/who-was-ella-fitzgeralds-husband-at-the-time-of-her-death/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://medium.com/the-judy-flander-interview/in-an-interview-jazz-great-ella-fitzgerald-warms-up-talking-about-jam-sessions-7f6dae9cfc6b; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark