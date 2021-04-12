Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Monday Musical 🎵🎶🎵🎶 Spotlight: Fats Waller #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Wellness Of Song Through Man's Voice, In A Honey View! FATS DOMINO and The Healing Performance Of His Song, "Honeysuckle Rose!" #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When a man refers to a woman, through her connection to the Earth, there is much to be settled and gained. It shows how he aims to treat her. What does he desire from her? How does he hope to cherish and restore her? Even more, how does he connect her to the land? Flowers are one of those treasures, which permits a woman to see herself as part of the Earth. How does it feel for her womanhood to be restored, as part of the land? Songs of a man singing to a woman in the way, whose breezes honors a flower, have been prevalent. The overall sensory of the flower symbolizes a woman’s essence. What does it mean for a man to find healing in his own self, by reconnecting his feminine counterpart (and complement) to the Earth?

For some time, we have the power and motivation to understand the feminine, when relating to her world. In a terse amount of words, a man’s desire to connect with the feminine s that inviting energy of healing into any community. And, it permits the awakening of self. Certain mysteries and treasures are vigilant, when addressing through certain arenas. Furthermore, there are certain beauties to keep in mind, when it relates to moving through certain layers of gentility and care. A woman’s ability to move through the nectar of love and joy can be a refreshing and holistic thing. Sharing it in the way of the Earth, moves it through another layer of healing. It feels good. It feels natural and joyous. That’s one of the major delights of moving into that treasure. Furthermore, there are certain wellness treasures, in the Spirit of song, when a man conveys his affections for a particular dame, indeed! What is even more enticing is the will power to express that desire, throughout the world. And so, we enter into the world of Jazz-that old time Jazz of Black America’s gardens. We enter into a particular honeysuckle vibe of Earth’s flooring. And, what is beautiful, regarding honeysuckle is the term, honey! One of his other treasured works was the popular tune, “Ain’t Misbehavin!” In addition, he was a noted Jazz composer, pianist, singer, violinist, organist, “comedic entertainment,” while also being inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. His name is none other than the one and only. . .

Fats Waller

https://syncopatedtimes.com/fats-waller-profiles-in-jazz/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.udiscovermusic.com/news/tribute-to-fats-waller/amp/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/-7zm8v9reDo
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ZLIaFCNQcy8cR16kjkwwd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Legendary Women In Tales Of An Earthly, You! In Celebration Of Women’s Herstory Month 2020

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Kisses Of the Spirit, Through Mirrors Of Tattoos, With August Alsina! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Waaberi’s Dance, In Coupling For Love!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.