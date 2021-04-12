Monday Musical 🎵🎶🎵🎶 Spotlight: Fats Waller #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When a man refers to a woman, through her connection to the Earth, there is much to be settled and gained. It shows how he aims to treat her. What does he desire from her? How does he hope to cherish and restore her? Even more, how does he connect her to the land? Flowers are one of those treasures, which permits a woman to see herself as part of the Earth. How does it feel for her womanhood to be restored, as part of the land? Songs of a man singing to a woman in the way, whose breezes honors a flower, have been prevalent. The overall sensory of the flower symbolizes a woman’s essence. What does it mean for a man to find healing in his own self, by reconnecting his feminine counterpart (and complement) to the Earth?

For some time, we have the power and motivation to understand the feminine, when relating to her world. In a terse amount of words, a man’s desire to connect with the feminine s that inviting energy of healing into any community. And, it permits the awakening of self. Certain mysteries and treasures are vigilant, when addressing through certain arenas. Furthermore, there are certain beauties to keep in mind, when it relates to moving through certain layers of gentility and care. A woman’s ability to move through the nectar of love and joy can be a refreshing and holistic thing. Sharing it in the way of the Earth, moves it through another layer of healing. It feels good. It feels natural and joyous. That’s one of the major delights of moving into that treasure. Furthermore, there are certain wellness treasures, in the Spirit of song, when a man conveys his affections for a particular dame, indeed! What is even more enticing is the will power to express that desire, throughout the world. And so, we enter into the world of Jazz-that old time Jazz of Black America’s gardens. We enter into a particular honeysuckle vibe of Earth’s flooring. And, what is beautiful, regarding honeysuckle is the term, honey! One of his other treasured works was the popular tune, “Ain’t Misbehavin!” In addition, he was a noted Jazz composer, pianist, singer, violinist, organist, “comedic entertainment,” while also being inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. His name is none other than the one and only. . .

Fats Waller

