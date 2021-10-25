Monday Morning Poetry Vibes: J.R. Cobb ⚫

Be brave. Be free. Carry colorful adventures into your personal liberty

Life is a journey, a time we must bare; move through it ever freely, while dancing in the air

There’s a breathtaking delight, which paints the Spirit, alive

Love it ever Dearly, and move higher, in order to strive

Love happily; love so true, love is perfect harmony, I’m loving all of you

Make those subtle mistakes, it’s the joy of life’s adventurous hue; and while you are moving forward, make sure to take care of, you

Live life in the freest, keep all your memories, alive; never fear the impossible, for determination will help you, thrive

J.R. Cobb