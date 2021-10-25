Contributor Log In
Monday Morning Poetry Vibes: J.R. Cobb ⚫

Personal, Poetic Reflections Of The Late J.R. COBB and His Performance Of, "Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy!"

Be brave. Be free. Carry colorful adventures into your personal liberty

Life is a journey, a time we must bare; move through it ever freely, while dancing in the air

There’s a breathtaking delight, which paints the Spirit, alive

Love it ever Dearly, and move higher, in order to strive

Love happily; love so true, love is perfect harmony, I’m loving all of you

Make those subtle mistakes, it’s the joy of life’s adventurous hue; and while you are moving forward, make sure to take care of, you

Live life in the freest, keep all your memories, alive; never fear the impossible, for determination will help you, thrive

J.R. Cobb

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/461126449349315528/
https://youtu.be/ldg-qHUysF0
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6WT6GQu9Vx3SJ8rXiM6U8V

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

