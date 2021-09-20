Monday Morning Poetic Vibes: Renato Russo #Brazil 🇧🇷

A new sun, a new dawn; the rising of “pseudo” dreams comes into slumber’s awakening

Rising higher and higher, into a glorious domain; the naysayers begin their toxic sound of crushing those, daring to dream

The sun has come and dreams are still; silently growing and watering into their very bloom

For in the dark, they painted dreams, painted the words, and the treasures, it seems

In the dark are the treasures, where the wealth is moved into, be

Dreams must be archived, stored, and catered, to

When the paininting is finished, a new assignment continues to bloom

Mais Uma Vez, another day for the rising sun 🌞

When the dream killers talk, paint their energies away; there is nothing more that you should say

Paint away. Paint away. Only dreams are here to stay! Paint away. Paint away. For the fruits of dreams, await!

The morning rises, here comes the sun

A blessed day for, everyone

For timing is near, things have their way

Dream away, dream away, let the dreams have their say

Mais Uma Vez, another time, another day, let’s move through mountains, as we seek our dreams for here to stay

Renato Russo