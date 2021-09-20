Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Monday Morning Poetic Vibes: Renato Russo #Brazil 🇧🇷

Starting The Day With Poetic Vibes! A Look At RENATO RUSSO, and His Performance Of "Mais Uma Vez!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

A new sun, a new dawn; the rising of “pseudo” dreams comes into slumber’s awakening

Rising higher and higher, into a glorious domain; the naysayers begin their toxic sound of crushing those, daring to dream

The sun has come and dreams are still; silently growing and watering into their very bloom

For in the dark, they painted dreams, painted the words, and the treasures, it seems

In the dark are the treasures, where the wealth is moved into, be

Dreams must be archived, stored, and catered, to

When the paininting is finished, a new assignment continues to bloom

Mais Uma Vez, another day for the rising sun 🌞

When the dream killers talk, paint their energies away; there is nothing more that you should say

Paint away. Paint away. Only dreams are here to stay! Paint away. Paint away. For the fruits of dreams, await!

The morning rises, here comes the sun

A blessed day for, everyone

For timing is near, things have their way

Dream away, dream away, let the dreams have their say

Mais Uma Vez, another time, another day, let’s move through mountains, as we seek our dreams for here to stay

Renato Russo

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renato_Russo
https://youtu.be/bFtvXWT5cKo
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3QLc39WR4dQAN1SgierGgE

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Early Morning Of The Boy! Hiro Takahashi #Japan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry, Of A Rainy Day: Ethel Ennis #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Whispering Dreams In My Colors For You!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.