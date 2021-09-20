Monday Morning Poetic Vibes: Cartola #Brazil 🇧🇷

Roses are red, distant skies are blue, there are many signs, that I’m missing, you

Signs of your return grow through perfumed roses; sit still, I will, as I wait for your time

Nothing wrong in waiting, hoping you are mine

Return, oh gentle beauty; find a stillness is your haze

The days are coming to find you, as I reflect upon your gentle face

Planting roses in my garden; patterning them after your reflection, until you are, mine

Traces of roses, awaits your touch-your scent, your aura, while missing you, so very much

Awaiting, awaiting, awaiting your time; planting through every, second, I’ll know you’ll be mine

The timing in gardens can be so hard to find; whispers of sonnets

Morning. Afternoon. Evening time. They are the right times, in hoping, for you!

Cartola