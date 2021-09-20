Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monday Morning Poetic Vibes: Cartola #Brazil 🇧🇷

Awakening With Poetic Reflections, Through The Late, CARTOLA, In The Song, "As Rosas Nao Falam!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Roses are red, distant skies are blue, there are many signs, that I’m missing, you

Signs of your return grow through perfumed roses; sit still, I will, as I wait for your time

Nothing wrong in waiting, hoping you are mine

Return, oh gentle beauty; find a stillness is your haze

The days are coming to find you, as I reflect upon your gentle face

Planting roses in my garden; patterning them after your reflection, until you are, mine

Traces of roses, awaits your touch-your scent, your aura, while missing you, so very much

Awaiting, awaiting, awaiting your time; planting through every, second, I’ll know you’ll be mine

The timing in gardens can be so hard to find; whispers of sonnets

Morning. Afternoon. Evening time. They are the right times, in hoping, for you!

Cartola

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cartola
https://youtu.be/5j3QjEk-6c0
https://open.spotify.com/track/0DrpJUNq4po7fxcM5OqXKM

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

