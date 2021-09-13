Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Monday Elite

I can’t stop staring at a ‘The King And I’ Broadway yesteryear inspired designer ball gown, appearing inside the emptily apparent, usually busy, bustling walls of ‘The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’ on ‘Met Gala’ day. ‘Motivation Monday’ has earned the rightful excuse of its title.  A rectangularly square shaped boxed pattern strikes me, thanks to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I can’t stop staring at a ‘The King And I’ Broadway yesteryear inspired designer ball gown, appearing inside the emptily apparent, usually busy, bustling walls of ‘The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’ on ‘Met Gala’ day. ‘Motivation Monday’ has earned the rightful excuse of its title. 

A rectangularly square shaped boxed pattern strikes me, thanks to the favoritism of color, mine, pink. The full skirted silhouette styles an additional purple, black and red perpendicular lining, a perfectly in-depth illusion. 

The natural #glamour of @evachen212 appearing in a taken #screenshot, upon the infamously storied steps of @iloveny’s #iloveny #newyork #newyorkcity @metmuseum speaks for itself, perfectly blending in like camouflage, through the rich stylings of a classically sophisticated @vogue #vogue #fall seasonal, beige trench coat. 

@nyfw #nyfw’s end signals the annual #metgala festivities, honoring #september’s #creativity. #Art #Artistry this year introduces the expanded idea of fun. Thinking outside of the box welcomes a unique kind of #creative #fashion narrative #adventure, as an #exclusive invitation by Anna Wintour, following the past year and a half’s long time battle with #COVID #COVID19 and the #coronavirus.

What better way to #celebrate individualized #style, then to focus on the essentials and the extraordinary events of tonight’s vaccine and #mask mandated @instagram #instagram #redcarpet? All in the name of public health and safety, measures are readily and actively in place for the appropriately modern times. 

#MondayMotivation #MotivationMonday ‘Motivational Monday’ puts its best foot forward, showing off keen elegance in the brightness of a widened, giant who’s who of #hollywood ‘gossip girl’ spectator spotlight. 

I am so excited to see @amandascgorman unapologetically rock her #costume tonight, alongside @naomiosaka, @billieeilish and Timothee Chalomet. Young representation is important, considering the next generation’s take on a conversation selling #purpose, aside from the necessary evening’s fundraiser.

https://link.medium.com/cx92g2zGwjb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Leadership Lessons from a Queen.

    by Anna Lozynski
    Community//

    2017’s Top 10 Moments for Stars Over 50

    by Patricia Lippe Davis
    Community//

    The One Phrase That Helps Me Stop Being So Hard on Myself

    by Locke Hughes
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.