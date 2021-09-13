Monday Elite

I can’t stop staring at a ‘The King And I’ Broadway yesteryear inspired designer ball gown, appearing inside the emptily apparent, usually busy, bustling walls of ‘The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’ on ‘Met Gala’ day. ‘Motivation Monday’ has earned the rightful excuse of its title.

A rectangularly square shaped boxed pattern strikes me, thanks to the favoritism of color, mine, pink. The full skirted silhouette styles an additional purple, black and red perpendicular lining, a perfectly in-depth illusion.

The natural #glamour of @evachen212 appearing in a taken #screenshot, upon the infamously storied steps of @iloveny’s #iloveny #newyork #newyorkcity @metmuseum speaks for itself, perfectly blending in like camouflage, through the rich stylings of a classically sophisticated @vogue #vogue #fall seasonal, beige trench coat.

@nyfw #nyfw’s end signals the annual #metgala festivities, honoring #september’s #creativity. #Art #Artistry this year introduces the expanded idea of fun. Thinking outside of the box welcomes a unique kind of #creative #fashion narrative #adventure, as an #exclusive invitation by Anna Wintour, following the past year and a half’s long time battle with #COVID #COVID19 and the #coronavirus.

What better way to #celebrate individualized #style, then to focus on the essentials and the extraordinary events of tonight’s vaccine and #mask mandated @instagram #instagram #redcarpet? All in the name of public health and safety, measures are readily and actively in place for the appropriately modern times.

#MondayMotivation #MotivationMonday ‘Motivational Monday’ puts its best foot forward, showing off keen elegance in the brightness of a widened, giant who’s who of #hollywood ‘gossip girl’ spectator spotlight.

I am so excited to see @amandascgorman unapologetically rock her #costume tonight, alongside @naomiosaka, @billieeilish and Timothee Chalomet. Young representation is important, considering the next generation’s take on a conversation selling #purpose, aside from the necessary evening’s fundraiser.

