Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mom’s The World

The pun is intended. Moreover, it is purposeful because mum’s not the word anymore, the fact that Earth’s being the primary mother of all of us is out in the open, it cannot be kept or ignored as a well-hidden secret.Our relationship with our mothers vary from person to person but fundamentally it follows a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pun is intended. Moreover, it is purposeful because mum’s not the word anymore, the fact that Earth’s being the primary mother of all of us is out in the open, it cannot be kept or ignored as a well-hidden secret.

Our relationship with our mothers vary from person to person but fundamentally it follows a well-trodden path: a dance of dependence and independence, sometimes we twirl around each other in nurturing cycles and sometimes we prowl around each other in abrasive steps. And when we give birth to our children, the dance continues on, albeit in step to another tune.

Each newborn knows their mother as the mother, not knowing that each birth mothers give is also a novel level of being for them as well. As children, we begin and most of the time stay ignorant about who they were, what their hopes and dreams were about their own lives, what their life conditions and circumstances were before they become our mothers. We mostly do not know our parents as the persons they were before they become our parents. In that sense, we are in the same age. Their parenthood begins with us, no matter how many children they have before us.

The same ignorance we, as humankind, have about our primary mother –if you like Earth, Gaia, Dunya—as well. We start our life on the world without knowing its previous stages, its intended level of being. We just want to live as we like on her, in her, through her –like most of the children born out of a womb. We mostly choose to stay in our adolescence, even in our adulthood and parenthood, preferably until we die — by taking, using and sometimes abusing, exploiting the very resources that make us alive.

What about making this Mother’s Day a little bit different than the previous ones? Let’s imagine that she is not our mother but a person that we want to know more about. Let’s introduce new steps to our collective dance. And it does not matter if your mom is not around anymore; life is full of moms. What am I saying? Mom’s the world–either as a planetary or physical womb.

Shall we grow up and dance?

    Avatar

    Yasemin Tokatlı, Transpersonal Regression Therapist, Crafter at Sista & Sista Made

    Seeker, trouble-maker, translator, crafter, sister, wife, friend, regression therapist, nature lover etc. and plans to keep on doing her best to become a human being before this lifetime ends.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    An Intro to the Mother-Daughter Relationship

    by Elisabetta Franzoso
    Community//

    Sarah Koeppen of ‘The Hope Box’: “Find people that you trust to work with”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Opening My Eyes To What is Going On

    by Valerie Cheers Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.