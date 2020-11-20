Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Moms Should Never Have To Choose Between Family And Career

Moms are the invisible heroes of this pandemic. Being a parent on its own looks like tough work, but I can only imagine how much harder it is during this time. A 2018 study discovered that working moms do the equivalent of two and a half full-time jobs as they balance their responsibilities in the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Moms are the invisible heroes of this pandemic. Being a parent on its own looks like tough work, but I can only imagine how much harder it is during this time.

A 2018 study discovered that working moms do the equivalent of two and a half full-time jobs as they balance their responsibilities in the office and at home.

With many moms working from home nowadays, and with the kids doing online school, this number is likely even higher. I’ve talked to many moms who say they feel even more stuck at this time, and wonder when they’ll ever be able to reach their personal goals.

Recently, I discovered something potentially life-changing for hardworking and determined moms everywhere: the Mama’s Got Goals Day Planner by Justine McDonald, business coach and founder of Goal Chasers.

Justine has so kindly allowed me to get dibs on the planner before its release. The undated planner takes you through a 12-month process of setting your vision, creating an effective routine, practicing gratitude, letting go of excuses, developing the right mindset for life, family, work, and money, and setting your big, hairy goals.

A mom of two, Justine found the inspiration to work on this planner as she lifted herself up from unemployment and into the world of personal development. She shares tools that she developed during that difficult time in her life.

It’s also no coincidence that Justine is releasing Mama’s Got Goals as we all say goodbye to this difficult year and move towards 2021; she wanted to give moms everywhere a strong, fresh start for the new year.

As an entrepreneur and CEO of a publicity firm that provides livelihood to more than two dozen people (that’s two dozen families), I am way too familiar with the emotional rollercoaster of fear, tears, self-doubt, sleepless nights, passion, and joy.

Whether you’re a mom, an aspiring entrepreneur, or both, there’s a lot of insight and inspiration to take away from the Mama’s Got Goals day planner.

In simple yet powerful ways, the planner’s exercises teach you how to take account of your own strengths, let go of the negative thoughts that are holding you back (especially “shoulds” and “musts”—sound familiar?), and approach your goals with confidence and clarity.

It will also make you realize how much time you actually have on your hands, once you learn how to prioritize, and live in the present moment.
I don’t want to spoil all the surprises for you. If you’re looking for a sign to pursue that dream you’ve always wanted—this is it! Mama’s Got Goals is a great way to get started. Starting November 20th there is a special pre sale price to secure a physical copy of the planner! If I got you curious, you can check out the planner at https://the-goal-chasers.myshopify.com/products/mamas-got-goals-planner.

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is the CEO and Founder of Publicity for Good (PFG) and Good Side News. Former Miss Ohio International, she leads the firm with a mission to partner with companies who are committed to making the world a better place. Heather has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Entrepreneur, iHeart Media, Business Insider, MSN, Forbes and Inside Edition for her life of living and working full time from an Airstream travel trailer with her fiance Austin.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Educator and mom of two’s first book based on her own life and disability

    by Amber Mark
    Woman wearing blue jacket studing
    Community//

    How to be successful as a working mom, while in college.

    by Cristy Murray
    Community//

    Mama Drama

    by Farrah Maliavsky

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.