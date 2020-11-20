Moms Should Never Have To Choose Between Family And Career

Moms are the invisible heroes of this pandemic. Being a parent on its own looks like tough work, but I can only imagine how much harder it is during this time.

A 2018 study discovered that working moms do the equivalent of two and a half full-time jobs as they balance their responsibilities in the office and at home.

With many moms working from home nowadays, and with the kids doing online school, this number is likely even higher. I’ve talked to many moms who say they feel even more stuck at this time, and wonder when they’ll ever be able to reach their personal goals.

Recently, I discovered something potentially life-changing for hardworking and determined moms everywhere: the Mama’s Got Goals Day Planner by Justine McDonald, business coach and founder of Goal Chasers.

Justine has so kindly allowed me to get dibs on the planner before its release. The undated planner takes you through a 12-month process of setting your vision, creating an effective routine, practicing gratitude, letting go of excuses, developing the right mindset for life, family, work, and money, and setting your big, hairy goals.

A mom of two, Justine found the inspiration to work on this planner as she lifted herself up from unemployment and into the world of personal development. She shares tools that she developed during that difficult time in her life.

It’s also no coincidence that Justine is releasing Mama’s Got Goals as we all say goodbye to this difficult year and move towards 2021; she wanted to give moms everywhere a strong, fresh start for the new year.

As an entrepreneur and CEO of a publicity firm that provides livelihood to more than two dozen people (that’s two dozen families), I am way too familiar with the emotional rollercoaster of fear, tears, self-doubt, sleepless nights, passion, and joy.

Whether you’re a mom, an aspiring entrepreneur, or both, there’s a lot of insight and inspiration to take away from the Mama’s Got Goals day planner.

In simple yet powerful ways, the planner’s exercises teach you how to take account of your own strengths, let go of the negative thoughts that are holding you back (especially “shoulds” and “musts”—sound familiar?), and approach your goals with confidence and clarity.

It will also make you realize how much time you actually have on your hands, once you learn how to prioritize, and live in the present moment.

I don’t want to spoil all the surprises for you. If you’re looking for a sign to pursue that dream you’ve always wanted—this is it! Mama’s Got Goals is a great way to get started. Starting November 20th there is a special pre sale price to secure a physical copy of the planner! If I got you curious, you can check out the planner at https://the-goal-chasers.myshopify.com/products/mamas-got-goals-planner.