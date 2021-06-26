Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Momentum and Flow

Building momentum is not easy and it takes both time and effort, but once it gets rolling then everything seems achievable. You are able to achieve anything you want.

If we enjoy taking action, and know why we’re taking them, we naturally get inspired to continue to take action irrespective of the circumstances around us. This ends up generating stronger momentum inching us towards accomplishing our most important goals. As time passes, our achievements keep piling up and we get bigger and better results and rewards.

Here’s the thing: Building momentum (in the beginning) is not easy and it takes both time and effort, but once it gets rolling then everything seems achievable. You are able to achieve anything you want. It is like riding a bicycle. It takes a lot of effort to get the bicycle moving as it involves intense pedaling at the start, but once the bike gets moving after a certain speed, we don’t need to put much effort and it becomes easy to move forward. The flow of momentum keeps us going ensuring a smooth and steady ride.

In order to maintain momentum, it is important that we keep pedaling. Our pedaling basically implies that we keep taking inspired actions that take us to the destination that we have chosen for ourselves. We need to be consistent and persistent when it comes to sustaining the momentum. If we take our foot off the pedal and pay too much attention to enjoying either the breeze or the view, we’ll get distracted and our momentum will gradually decline. We need to be mindful of pedaling consistently to keep enjoying the breeze and the view à la the rewards of success.

If we stop pedaling, i.e., taking inspired actions consistently, we will lose our momentum causing us to reach a standstill. We will be back to square one. Now, to again get the bicycle moving, we will have to put tons of our time and effort again so that we are able to move forward, achieve our balance and be able to build momentum.

As we discussed previously, going with the flow of our Inner being and the Source within us makes things easier and better for us. The same applies for building momentum as well. Imagine you’re riding the same bicycle in San Francisco. Now when you’re on top of a steep uphill street, even with a slight nudge you’ll be able to ride faster as you come down the street. The flow is with you and you’ll be able to attain a higher speed easily and hence build up a huge momentum. But when the situation gets reversed,and you’re supposed to bike uphill, you’ll have to put in a lot of effort and energy to get started. You’ll build up momentum, but it’ll take a lot out of you to sustain it. You’ll be riding in fits and starts — you may need to stop and start over and over again when you feel exhausted and you won’t be able to build a solid and strong momentum.

That’s how it works for building momentum in any endeavor. When we act in alignment with our Inner Being, we’ll accrue momentum rapidly taking us towards better well-being and results. It’s as simple as that. The ride will be smoother and much more pleasant.

    Parth Sawhney, Author, Podcaster, Success Mentor

    Parth Sawhney is an author, podcaster, and success mentor to high-achievers all around the world. He is the creator of 'The Karma Yogi' and 'The Daily Apple,' where he shares ideas, insights and resources related to personal development, philosophy and success psychology. His recent books include The Daily Apple, Thriving in the New Normal, The Way of the Karma Yogi, and The Detachment Manifesto. When he is not working, Parth enjoys spending time in coffee shops and taking long walks.

