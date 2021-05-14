Molly Galbraith of Girls Gone Strong: “Setting boundaries in your life”

When you’re having those troubling emotions, get curious about them. Curiosity allows us to get introspective into how we’re feeling and why we might be feeling that way. That allows us to create a little bit of space between us and the negative emotion that we’re having in order to refrain from judgement, and just be able to figure out where it’s coming from so we can do something about it. We can use that information that we gain from getting introspective to guide us towards our next steps.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Molly Galbraith, co-founder of Girls Gone Strong and author of the new book, Strong Women Lift Each Other Up.

Molly Galbraith is the co-founder and Woman-in-Charge at Girls Gone Strong, the world’s largest platform providing evidence-based, interdisciplinary health, fitness, nutrition and pregnancy education to women and the health and fitness professionals who work with them. She is also the author of a brand-new book, Strong Women Lift Each Other Up, an actionable guide to helping women create a better life for themselves, and a better world for women and girls.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’ve been in health and fitness for 17 years. My background is as a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist, but I consider myself to be a coach who helps women get from where they are now to where they want to be.

I have done a bit of everything in health and fitness, from coaching clients online and in person, to co-owning a brick and mortar gym in my hometown Lexington, Kentucky, to running a seminar business teaching professionals how to work with women. And for the last 10 years I’ve owned and operated Girls Gone Strong.

Right now, my big focus is sharing my new book Strong Women Lift Each Other Up with the world. I truly believe women are so powerful, and if we have the right knowledge, tools, and action steps like those I provide in the book, we can create a better world for the next generation of women and girls.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I got into health and fitness over 17 years ago because I was a sedentary college student. I had been active in my younger years as a competitive gymnast and a cheerleader, but at the end of high school and beginning of college I became very sedentary. So, in early 2004, I decided I wanted to “get in shape.”

I very quickly fell in love with health and fitness and started competing in Figure competitions and Powerlifting early on. I had such an amazing physical, mental and emotional transformation related to health and fitness (and specifically strength training) and I realized how much I loved doing that work.

Of course, when you have that type of physical transformation people start asking for your help and so I started coaching clients online and in person and realized how much I loved helping women feel strong, confident and empowered in their lives and bodies and felt like health and fitness was a really powerful way to do that.

Then I experienced a lot of ups and downs throughout the years; different chronic illnesses, injury, back pain, struggles in my relationship with my body, and all of the things that I have been through over the last 17 years have led me to doing the work that I am today through Girls Gone Strong.

These experiences also led me to recognize the need in the world for a book like Strong Women Lift Each Other Up. I personally struggled with so many issues like negative body image, comparing myself to other women, feeling like other women were my competition, feeling like I wasn’t good enough, pretty enough, thin enough, fit enough, successful enough — and it held me back from being the person I wanted to be and creating the change I wanted to make, even though I was already helping women through Girls Gone Strong.

Then in 2013 after a series of difficult life events, I hit my rock bottom and was ready for change. I wrote Strong Women Lift Each Other Up for women who are ready for change, too.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

A couple years into starting Girls Gone Strong I met my current life and business partner Casey. He was an entrepreneur himself — he was a businessman with a passion for health and fitness, and I was interested in health and fitness and had a passion for having my own business, so it was a very good fit.

For the last eight years we’ve worked together helping each other in our respective businesses — and he came on full time at Girls Gone Strong in 2016. He still has his own brick and mortar business, but spends pretty much all of his time helping with Girls Gone Strong. It’s great because we’re very different in our skill sets. For the last eight years he’s literally been right by my side helping me run GGS and helping grow it into the organization that it is today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Several years ago I met Melissa Urban, Whole30 CEO and New York Times Bestselling author, at a conference. She was a headliner and I was fairly new in my career, but we became friendly acquaintances and exchanged phone numbers. We stayed in touch and one at point she shared with me and that she and her husband were getting a divorce.

In a gesture of support, I sent her a half-dozen gluten-free carrot cake cupcakes in the mail. This is what they look like when I sent them versus what they looked like when they arrived.

These cupcakes, as disastrous as they were, became the beginning of a beautiful, supportive friendship between Melissa and me. And in fact, they are the subject of Melissa’s foreword for my brand-new book Strong Women Lift Each Other Up.

Melissa says:

“She mailed me cupcakes. Like, stuck them in a box, slapped on some postage, and sent them on their way. They showed up looking exactly as you might expect cupcakes to look had they been handled by two sorting facilities and multiple postal workers. They were, to be clear, a train wreck.

I ate every mangled, frosting-smeared one. (Not all at once, though.)

To this day they remain one of the most beloved presents I’ve been given.”

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

All of Dr. Brené Brown’s books have had a huge impact on me, but especially her book Braving the Wilderness. As an entrepreneur, I’m constantly having to make difficult decisions where no matter what I decide, someone isn’t happy. This book (in addition to getting clear on my personal and professional values) helped give me the courage and strength to live true to myself and make decisions that are aligned with my values, even if they garner criticism or judgement.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Always enough, never enough” is my favorite quote. It’s a paradox I came up with several years ago epitomizes the idea that what I’m doing is good enough, yet at the same time, I can always do better, and it’s a theme that is summed up really well in my book, Strong Women Lift Each Other Up.

The first part, “Always enough,” means that when I try my best, given the knowledge, skills, and resources I have at the time, I need to accept that’s good enough and not beat myself up about not being perfect or not doing everything. This core belief also allows me to extend the space and grace to others to make mistakes.

The second half, “never enough,” means there’s always room for improvement, that I can always do better. And that drive to improve is what moves us each forward. It’s what keeps us growing as people, and collectively,

it’s what keeps us moving forward as groups, communities, and societies.

The “always enough” gives me peace, and the “never enough” keeps me pushing forward.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project that I’m working on right now is my brand-new book, Strong Women Lift Each Other Up. It is an actionable guide to creating a better world for women and girls and I feel confident that it’s going to help people because it is not just a motivational or inspirational book. It is truly a transformative, actionable guide that walks women, step by step, through how to overcome their own personal struggles — in their relationship with their body, feeling like they’re comparing themselves, feeling like they don’t measure up or not good enough, feeling like they’re competing with other women — and actually helps them overcome those struggles so they can become strong women who lift other women up.

Then I give them valuable tools and action steps for how to overcome self-doubt, how to discover their values, how to work together with other women, overcome their doubt of other women, and give them actionable steps that they can use to actually start implementing into their life to lift other women up. The second half of the book starts with small but mighty ways that you can lift other women up that don’t require a lot of time, resources, platform, money, influence, none of that. Pretty much anyone can do it in their own lives no matter who they are or what they do. And as you continue in the book, I teach you how to discover your superpowers so you can figure out how you can uniquely make your own impact in the world lifting other women up, and then how you can make a lasting difference and be a role model for other women and girls.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The first one would be when you wake up in the morning and before you go to bed every night to spend time taking 10 really deep belly breaths and think about things that you’re grateful for. That will help you get into more of a parasympathetic nervous system state so you’re calmer and just feel better overall. And then spending that time thinking about things that you’re grateful for can help improve your overall mental well-being and outlook.

The second thing would be anytime that you find yourself feeling out of sorts or having a negative emotion, whether it’s negative self-talk or self-doubt or jealousy or anxiety or anything like that, is to “notice and name” how you’re feeling. Noticing and naming is a concept borrowed from the field of the psychology of Behavior Change, and says we can’t change anything in our life until we are aware of it. Noticing raises our awareness of how we’re feeling and there’s evidence to suggest that naming how you’re feeling can reduce the intensity of the emotion. And so literally just by becoming aware of it and saying how you’re feeling, you can actually reduce the intensity.

And then the third thing is, when you’re having those troubling emotions, get curious about them. Curiosity allows us to get introspective into how we’re feeling and why we might be feeling that way. That allows us to create a little bit of space between us and the negative emotion that we’re having in order to refrain from judgement, and just be able to figure out where it’s coming from so we can do something about it. We can use that information that we gain from getting introspective to guide us towards our next steps.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I love meditation, and understand it’s a practice just like any other skill. However, I’m hesitant to call it a meditation practice when encouraging others to adopt it because I think calling something a “meditation practice” can actually make it feel less accessible to the average everyday busy person. Those folks could really benefit from taking a couple seconds a few times a day to take some deep breaths and just get re-centered and grounded.

I think calling it a meditation practice actually makes it feel like it’s something that’s out of reach for a lot of people or something that has to take a lot of time. I’ve found that stopping and taking a couple of really deep belly breaths throughout the day helps me calm down, get re-centered, help regulate my nervous system, and just overall improve my well-being, and I’d encourage other folks to do the same.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Number one, would be moving your body in a way you enjoy for at least 10–20 minutes most days of the week. So that can be going for a walk, dancing, lifting weights, or doing yoga. Any way you can move your body for 10–20 minutes most days of the week would be my top tip.

The second would be getting enough sleep, so at least 7–9 hours a night, and making sure that you wind down properly as you’re leading up to bedtime and taking those deep breaths before you go to bed could be a really valuable part of that. Also making sure your room is dark and cool, and trying to avoid blue light at least an hour before bedtime.

And the third thing would be getting out in nature whenever possible. We spend so much time indoors and so much time staring at screens that spending time out in nature can also help regulate our nervous system, get sunshine, and improve our overall physical wellness.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The biggest blockage is that we try to do too much. So, for example, if we think, “I’m going to try such-and-such diet,” we think that we’re changing just one thing in our lives but it’s not just one thing. We’re changing what we eat, how we eat, the food that we buy, maybe the grocery store that we go to, what we’re cooking for ourselves and our families, we’re possibly spending more money on food, more time in the kitchen, we might need to buy new kitchen utensils and products to be able to do the thing we want to do. So, we try to take on way too much too fast instead of keeping things incredibly simple.

What we encourage instead at GGS, borrowed from the psychology of Behavior Change, is how do we remove the barriers, and, how do we start so small that success is almost inevitable?

Whenever we’re helping our clients change their nutrition habits, we’ll often ask them a question, like “how confident are you on a scale of 1–10 that you can make this particular change in your life at this point in time?” And if they’re not at a 9 or a 10, then we back it down and make it easier. So, we might say, “On a scale of 1–10, how confident are you that you can have a serving of vegetables with every meal of your day?”

And if they say, “I’m like a 6,” then we say, okay, then let’s back it down: “How confident are you on a scale of 1–10 that you can eat a serving of vegetables with two of your meals in the day?” If they say, “Okay I think I can do that with lunch and dinner, so I’m a 9,” then great, but if they say, “I think I’m still an 8,” then we back it down again. “How confident are you that you can have a serving of vegetables with one meal a day?” At that point they’d be a 9 or a 10, and that would be the habit that we implement.

So, the idea is to make the habit changes so small that we set the client or the person up for success so they can build positive momentum and get wins under their belt, and remove the barriers to them creating that change in their life as much as possible.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Number one would be going to therapy if possible. Talking to a helping professional about how you’re feeling and getting personalized guidance on managing your emotional wellness would be the most important thing.

Another would be setting boundaries in your life. So, boundaries are as simple as telling other people what is okay and what is not okay in your relationship.

I think number three would have to be getting clear on your values so that you can make difficult decisions in your life according to what your values are. I actually have a values-finding exercise in my book, Strong Women Lift Each Other Up. When you get clear on your values and how you want to live your life it removes a lot of the emotional turmoil of having to make difficult decisions and allows us to navigate challenging situations more easily.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I’m not really an expert in that area. I’ve certainly heard this before, but I try to only give advice and thoughts in areas in which I feel I have some level of expertise.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Number one would be taking a couple of minutes to just be quiet everyday with no distractions. You could couple that with the time you’re spending first thing in the morning or in the evening doing some deep breathing, trying to spend some time just clearing your mind and being quiet.

Number two also ties back to emotional wellness and it’s finding your values so that you are living true to yourself and who you want to be in the world. It helps you get clear on your beliefs and what’s important to you in life so you feel steadfast about your decisions and in alignment with your purpose.

Number three is finding ways to cultivate empathy and compassion for other people. For example, this might look like: taking time to put yourself in other people’s shoes, reminding yourself that we never know what someone else is going through, and reminding yourself we are all inextricably linked. These are really powerful ways to help cultivate optimum spiritual wellness through empathy and compassion.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Being in nature is fantastic for regulating our nervous system and helping us feel more grounded and calm. It can help us relieve stress by moving us through the stress response cycle. I personally love spending time in nature and spend at least five hours a week hiking in the mountains in Arizona. That said, in terms of how being in nature can help us cultivate spiritual wellness, I’m not an expert in that area, and prefer to only give advice and thoughts in areas in which I feel I have some level of expertise.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be teaching other women how to be a strong woman who lifts other women up. Giving them the knowledge, tools, and action steps to make “Women Supporting Women” more than just a hashtag or fun phrase, but actually helping them put it into action in their daily lives.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dr. Brené Brown. She’s been such a huge influence on me and my work. It would be an honor to meet her, share how she’s impacted me (and thus impacted the entire health and fitness industry through our work at Girls Gone Strong), and share Strong Women Lift Each Other Up with her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can further follow our work online at:

MollyGalbraith.com/book to get their copy of Strong Women Lift Each Other Up

GirlsGoneStrong.com for more about that information

On Instagram:

Molly Galbraith: @themollygalbraith

GGS: @thegirlsgonestrong

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.