Molly Brownstein on Following Your Passion and Putting in Hard Work

Since she was a freshman in college, Molly Brownstein has worked in sports. It became a real passion for her after she completed several internships in the area of sports during her college years.

Throughout college, Molly Brownstein interned with several organizations including Comcast Sportsnet in Philadelphia, with the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, and with Whistle Sports in New York, a YouTube-based sports channel. She graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Penn State.

After graduating, Molly Brownstein worked for Wasserman Sports, a sports marketing and talent management company. Currently, she is working for the Brownstein Group, an advertising company, as a social media coordinator.

Currently residing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Molly Brownstein particularly loves hockey and football and would like to handle public relations and social media in support of a hockey or football team.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love how sports makes me feel. Sports is my passion. When I was younger, I was involved in lacrosse, tennis, and I ran track. I knew this was what I wanted to get into, so I just followed my passion. When I’ve interned and worked in the past with different sports organizations, I loved how I was excited to go to work every morning.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I work out every morning before I go to work. I find that it wakes me up and gets me ready for the day. Then I manage social media accounts, creating content and coordinating calendars. I will also have meetings with clients as needed to discuss strategy. After working, I enjoy preparing dinner and relaxing with a little TV. I think It’s important to have a good balance.

What keeps you motivated?

I am motivated to find the opportunity in sports that is the right thing for me. I am a capable person and I know a lot more about sports than a lot of people. I really know my stuff and am driven by my passion.

How do you motivate others?

I always try to work hard and inspire others through my work. I hope to motivate others by being a good person.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My father owns his own business and has worked really hard at it. It was quite small when he began and now it’s bigger. He’s very successful and I aspire to be like him.

My sister has worked in sports and I look up to her as well. It was a struggle for her to get involved in sports, but she has finally found her groove. It was not always easy for her, but she made it after many challenges. She has been a great example of persistence to me. She has never given up on her dreams.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I am very hard working and try to inspire others through my work ethic. I’m also a people person and maintain a positive attitude at all times rather than getting stuck in a negative mindset. I don’t take no for an answer and I always try to figure out a way to get to yes. I am determined to always do my best.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Getting into the sports industry is hard, but don’t give up. There are limited spots in sports in general. Just make sure that you really do your research and know what you are talking about. If you aren’t constantly keeping up to date on things, including team and player standings, stats, and any other developments, you won’t even have a chance.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Don’t give up. It sounds so simple, but if you work and you manifest your goals, then one day hopefully those goals will become a reality. A lot of people will give up after hearing no once or failing and that is the biggest mistake you can make.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

I was really proud of the internships I was involved in during college and that helped me to get a job right out of college working in sports. I did it on my own. I did not have any help and I am proud of that.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Be a good person. You never know what other people are going through.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I enjoy keeping active and working out. I believe that a healthy body translates to all other areas of your life. I also really like cooking and baking. Baking is how I de-stress and there is something almost therapeutic about it. One of my favorite things to bake is chocolate chip cookies.

What trends in your industry excite you?

In hockey, I like how often the games are. Each team plays 82 games in a season. It is not once a week like football. The games might be back to back or every other day, like three times a week. It gives you something to look forward to. I think it is always important to have something to look forward to, especially in these times when there is so much uncertainty with the pandemic.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

I believe my proudest day is yet to come. And that thought only motivates me to continue pursuing my passion and work harder.