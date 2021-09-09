Mollie Elkman of Group Two: “We need to break this mentality that certain careers are better than others”

We need to break this mentality that certain careers are better than others. There are noble, important jobs in real estate that are very in demand. You can make an amazing living by mastering a skill. Careers in construction are awesome!

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mollie Elkman.

Mollie Elkman is the owner and president of Group Two, a full-service marketing partner for home builders based in Philadelphia. She is the author of the new children’s book, The House That She Built, scheduled for release in September. Mollie is passionate about proactively sharing the successes of those in housing in order to diversify the industry and elevate careers in construction.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I spent my childhood surrounded by home builders, yet it wasn’t until I joined the industry myself that I recognized how often I was the only woman in the room. I quickly discovered that just as I was brought into a family business by my father, so were the majority of other women I was meeting throughout all areas of building. Over my career, I have formed friendships with people who proved that not only are jobs genderless, but everyone benefits from a workforce that embraces diversity and inclusion. One of those friends shared an exciting and ambitious project she was involved in…an all-woman-built home. As I learned about each of the women involved in the project, I could feel myself becoming more and more inspired by their stories. My hope is that young readers everywhere will feel inspired too.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The shortage of skilled workers is a growing crisis for the US economy. According to data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), 65 percent of builders surveyed in December 2020 said they faced an issue with the cost/availability of labor, and 71 percent of builders said they expect to face a problem with the cost/availability of labor in 2021. Furthermore, there is a lack of women representing the industry. Currently, less than 3 percent of the onsite workforce in housing are women.

I feel drawn to being part of the solution.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The House that She Built educates young readers about the people and skills that go into building a home. One by one, we learn about the architect, framer, roofer and many more as they contribute their individual skills needed to complete the collective project — a new home. Our goal is to leave all kids (she, he, and they) excited about their own skills and interested in learning new ones.

This book was inspired by the team of real women who came together from around the country to build a one-of-a-kind home — The House that She Built.

The home was created and completed by The Utah Home Builders Association’s Professional Women in Building Council of NAHB.

Driven by the fact that less than 3% of the onsite workforce in housing is women, the goal was to highlight and utilize skilled tradeswomen and women owned companies for all stages of the project. As momentum and national interest grew, women from all over the country traveled to Utah to contribute.

I was a proud participant in The House that She Built project along with Georgia Castellano who did the empowering illustrations for the book. We created the overall branding and marketing for the project, which helped secure donations, labor and media coverage and were so inspired by the mission that we created this book to be able to continue sharing this important story long after the home was completed and sold.

Proceeds from the book will be donated back into workforce development initiatives in the housing industry.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

“This is an incredible one-of-a-kind book for educating children and parents about the trades,” said Maggie Hardy Knox, president and owner of 84 Lumber. “Sharing stories of successful women and careers in construction is important. As a woman-owned company, it’s rewarding for 84 Lumber to participate in this project.”

“Throughout our history, women have played a pivotal role in shaping our company and the building industry,” said Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Andersen Corporation. “We are delighted to share this story of women in construction to inspire the next generation of young women to pursue rewarding careers in the trades.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

BuilderBooks, the publishing arm of NAHB, is the publisher of The House That She Built, which aims to help bridge the gap of the skilled labor shortage by educating and exposing children to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) and construction careers and elevating women in the industry. The book is inspired by the team of real women who came together from around the country to build a one-of-a-kind home in Utah: The House That SHE Built.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

Career based gender bias is formed at a young age based on what we are exposed to. There are many careers in real estate that are thought of specifically by gender. For example, most books that show a builder, will show a man. The only way to change the imbalance is to change the narrative altogether, starting with our youngest learners.

The House That She Built is only the beginning of inspiring diversity and inclusion for future generations of the skilled workforce for the housing industry. With this book, there is the opportunity to demonstrate the impact that women can have on housing and develop the programs and education to make it happen. Industry leaders 84 Lumber and Andersen Corporation are sponsors of the book and support its mission to further workforce development initiatives in home building by generating awareness of the skilled trades to underrepresented communities.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Be aware of your own career bias and the messages you could be sending to children in your life when you talk about careers. Participate in true diversity and inclusion initiatives and help share the stories of successful women in real estate so the next generation sees examples of people who they identify with. We need to break this mentality that certain careers are better than others. There are noble, important jobs in real estate that are very in demand. You can make an amazing living by mastering a skill. Careers in construction are awesome!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

There are not enough women in construction. The problem is rooted in a lack of awareness about the viability of construction jobs for women — despite the massive opportunity for success the industry presents. “The construction industry is one of the only industries that doesn’t have a big deviation in compensation whether you’re a woman or a man,” Elkman says. “To me, that’s really promising, but the problem is that women are not taught that these are great potential careers for them from a young age. A lot of women don’t even think about these careers as an option, and that’s part of why this book is so important.”

Can you share what excites you about the Real Estate industry?

The future! My advice to younger generations is to pick one skill based on a passion and master it. “When we try to have everyone be good at everything, we have a lot of people who are average at a lot of things. What we don’t have is someone who is a masterful carpenter or someone who really is the best at tiling,” she says. “Whether you’re into art or science or math, there are careers in construction that utilize those skills. You really can be the master of one and have an incredibly successful career.”

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is my movement right here!

