Mohit Churiwal Sheds Light On The Qualities Of A Successful Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is as important as innovation for national and global economic growth. “Innovation is essential, and we need it. But the real magic starts with entrepreneurs,” according to Mohit Churiwal of Maxtern Media. “Entrepreneurs create customers. And customers, in turn, create jobs and economic growth,” he added. Countries need thinkers and doers. “Entrepreneurship is the horse, and innovation is the cart,”

Hardworking professionals have a lot of traits in common, so it’s not surprising that the qualities of a successful entrepreneur look similar. Successful business people possess innate creativity and a drive to excel. They are confident and optimistic. They are disciplined self-starters and are open to new ideas said Mohit Churiwal.

The Top Qualities of a Successful Entrepreneur

Creativity:

Creativity gives birth to something new. For without creativity, there is no innovation possible. Entrepreneurs usually have the knack to pin down a lot of ideas and act on them. Not necessarily every idea might be a hit. But the experience obtained is gold.



Creativity helps in coming up with new solutions for the problems at hand and allows one to think of solutions that are out of the box. It also gives an entrepreneur the ability to devise new products for similar markets to the ones he’s currently playing in.

Self-Discipline

The first trait that all successful entrepreneurs must possess is self-discipline. Self-discipline is the single most important quality for success in life and business. If you can discipline yourself to do what you should do, whether you feel like it or not, your success is virtually guaranteed. Self-discipline requires self-mastery, self-control, self-responsibility, and self-direction.

The difference between successful entrepreneurs and failures is that successful entrepreneurs make a habit of doing the things that failures don’t like to do.

Having a hunger for learning and being curious

Entrepreneurs have a visceral and insatiable need to always dig farther (for themselves and their employees). They naturally very curious and on the lookout (who knows, maybe they’ll find their next idea in the pages of a waiting room magazine!). An entrepreneur’s curiosity helps them challenge their own ideas. So ask yourself this: am I prepared to go beyond the fear of the unknown?