Mohammed Al Hashmi of Expo 2020 Dubai: “Boundless curiosity”

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai.

As CTO of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohammed Al Hashmi leads a team of information technology professionals and partners responsible for delivering one of the most innovative and secure World Expos in the event’s 170-year history. For more than 30 years, Mohammed has implemented innovative and award-winning technological solutions for major companies including the Gulf Business Foundation, Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority and Dubai Aluminium, among others. Today, he takes on one of the greatest challenges yet by helping host millions of visits over a six-month period at one of the most connected sites in the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been interested in harnessing the latest and greatest technologies to solve large-scale solutions. For more than three decades, I’ve worked with some of the best minds across industries and have used that time to hone my skills in advance of the greatest challenge yet — creating the world’s most connected site for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After working for more than 20 years, my career is filled with stories of all sorts. What you may not know is the fact that I was retired for more than four-and-a-half years, most of which were spent supporting the private family business. Then, for personal reasons, I fully retired for close to 10 months, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I was pleased with my accomplishments and was convinced that I had done it all. I was content, or at least I thought I was, until I received a request to take a responsible role in the biggest event in the history of our country. I had never thought that I would be called upon to work again in something as challenging as Expo 2020. Without a moment’s hesitation, I seized the opportunity. Seeing the magnitude of the deliverables made me look back at everything I did previously in my life compared to this and, at that moment, I knew I had not done it all. I know now I will only truly enjoy my retirement after helping bring Expo 2020 to life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is a quote from an Arabic poem that states “ضاقَت فَلَمّا اِستَحكَمَت حَلَقاتُها فُرِجَت وَكُنتُ أَظُنُّها لا تُفرَجُ”. I have reminded myself of this quote on many occasions in my life and career. In the literal sense, it translates as: when the chain continues to tighten, it ultimately becomes rigid to a point of complete deadlock. And then, when you least expect it, in a moment it loosens.” This has taught me that when you think there is no way out, being positive is like seeing a lighthouse that will guide you and help you find your way. There have been many moments where we fell, where we struggled and where we felt we needed to accept defeat and simply wanted to give in. But with the right team, the right support, the required focus and skill sets, and the right kind of positive attitude, there will always be a way through. You need to believe in all the resources that you have around you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to my mother. My mother became a single mother of six, with the oldest being 15 years of age and myself being the youngest at the age of nine. As I grew up, I began to understand how much she struggled to make things as normal as possible for her children. Everything she did was to make us feel comfortable, safe, secure and to ensure we continued our studies. I learnt from her that dreams can only be achieved with hard work. Given she dedicated her whole life to her children, the least I can do is to be grateful for having such a strong leader that I can look up to and learn from.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

As with any challenge, big or small, three important traits you need to succeed are diligence, resilience, and willingness to learn. The most diligent people are successful because they pay attention to details. In my line of work, the smallest inconsistencies can cause the biggest disruptions. For example, a missing line of code can mean the difference between a seamless check-in experience for millions of visitors, or one that causes hassle and heartache. Resilience is important as well. When things don’t go your way, it’s important to be able to pick yourself up. When the pandemic took hold more than a year ago, Expo 2020 Dubai was postponed until 2021 in line with the decision by the Member States of the Bureau International des Expositions. Keeping our vision clearly in mind, and with the support of all those involved, we were able to pause, replan, set new priorities and work on delivering an even more spectacular event. My team and I were able to adapt to the changes and intensify our commitment to bringing the event to fruition. With the added time, we were able to fine-tune our technology infrastructure around delivering a visitor experience in 2021 that prioritizes efficiency, safety, and security. Finally, no matter your industry, success will come to those with a consistent desire and willingness to learn. Technology changes at such a rapid pace, so it is important to keep abreast of innovations and new applications. Learning can also be obtained through collaboration. At Expo 2020 Dubai, we have had the privilege of working with giants in the industry, not only as partners, but as co-creators. I encourage anyone looking to be successful in their career to think of learning and collaboration as ways to continue excelling in one’s industry.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

As we draw closer to the opening of the event, our challenge is to deliver a seamless, once-in-a-lifetime experience for all who visit Expo 2020 Dubai. In the past few years, we have been working with our digital partners to make the Expo one of the most connected sites in the world by introducing a 5G network as the backbone of our site. That means across the more than 1.69 square miles of Expo, the visitor will have seamless access to the network. Being a 5G site makes it possible to deploy every piece of technology including mobile ticketing, 4K live streaming and mobile robotics across the site smoothly and efficiently. For visitors, that means shorter waiting times and a more engaging experience. Our aim was to build a resilient digital architecture fueled by 5G to host one of the largest global events since the start of the pandemic, and we wanted to ensure that this digital architecture continues to live on after Expo, in the form of District 2020, a human-centric smart city underpinned by next-generation digital connectivity. More than 80 per cent of Expo 2020 Dubai’s built assets will be repurposed for District 2020, and to complement this, we expect the digital framework will be repurposed in the legacy, too. Thus, the District 2020 site will continue to have access to world-class infrastructure and connectivity, providing future residents and workers the opportunity to benefit from advanced digital connectivity.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G technology is significantly more advanced than 4G. The benefits are numerous, but notably, 5G is about 20 times faster than 4G, with ultra-low latency. This means users experience faster streaming at high resolutions with virtually no lag.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

5G is the foundation of a more connected way of living. That could mean something as simple as people streaming videos at higher rates and higher resolutions, but it can also transform how we manage cities. With an increasing worldwide population creating greater congestion around major cities, we must begin planning now for city services that work for residents. The introduction of 5G technology makes it possible to implement smart city technologies into everyday life, optimizing water, and energy consumption, shortening journey times, minimizing traffic, making government services more accessible and more. It is also the foundation for further technology development through providing a reliable high-performance framework for new applications.

Can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

As a society, we have made significant progress when it comes to ensuring the safety and application of emerging technologies. 5G frequencies are covered by existing international and national exposure guidelines and regulations for radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF). These international guidelines are based on extensive reviews of published scientific research spanning many decades.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be one of the world’s most connected sites with a site-wide 5G network. Among other things we will be using 5G to enhance the visitor experience and enable communication with smart buildings to monitor energy and resource consumption. As I mentioned, 5G is about 20 times faster than 4G and with ultra-low latency, 5G technology allows users to stream 4K videos with minimal lag.

So far, 5G has been an extremely valuable asset for us as a team. It’s acted as an important building block in our digital architecture, which will be fully operational from October 1.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor or marginalized people behind. Would you agree?

No, not at all, 5G is an extremely beneficial solution that has the potential to serve a broad spectrum of the community, and its application is becoming increasingly widespread. We have seen that this is often a concern when new technology is launched and is considered a luxury. Often, the more widely adopted a technology is, the lower the costs are for installation and activation. The first step is to ensure that more people have access to 5G to allow for wider adoption.

As Expo 2020 Dubai is the first major commercial customer of 5G services in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, we will be welcoming the world during the event, giving the millions of visitors to our site the chance to experience a 5G network for themselves.

As the site evolves into District 2020, 5G will be used to enable smart, scalable, urban solutions, which rely on efficient connectivity. District 2020 will be a benchmark for future human-centric urban communities, where connectivity is key to the access and delivery of its services. We hope that District 2020’s application of 5G is something which will help benefit citizens of smart communities and spark new insights into the application of 5G technologies across the globe.

How will technology aid sustainability across Expo 2020?

Siemens, Expo 2020’s Infrastructure Digitalisation Partner, is implementing the largest installation globally of MindSphere, its Internet of Things (IoT) operating system, here at Expo. It will monitor services linked to Expo’s physical infrastructure, including 130-plus fully connected buildings across the site. The majority of Expo-built buildings will use smart technology to help meet sustainability targets, with features including smart metering and sensors that monitor the energy consumption and efficiency of power, light, water, and climate conditioning systems.

What will happen to the technological innovations after Expo 2020 closes its doors in March 2022?

The Expo 2020 site has been designed to serve as a model for future smart communities. After Expo 2020 closes its doors, the site will transform into District 2020, a human-centric smart city underpinned by next-generation digital connectivity. More than 80 per cent of the site’s-built environment will be repurposed post-event.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things needed to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Here are the five things you need to create a successful career:

Boundless curiosity. One of the best ways to excel in this industry is to be ready and willing to learn at every stage of your career. There’s always something new and exciting out there and it’s our job to find it and share it with the world. A sense of purpose. New technologies can solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Find out what drives you and commit yourself to it. A sense of purpose will leave you fulfilled and can drive you to succeed day after day. A mentor. Especially in the early stages of your career, a mentor is there to offer you guidance and support as you work toward that dream career. The right team. Solving large-scale problems can’t be done in a silo. The right team helps you get there by bringing together brilliant minds to find creative solutions. Consistency. This is hard to achieve but is one of the most valuable tools one can master to accelerate your career. As you grow in your career, you will learn from various experiences, but consistency will help define how your peers view you and rely on you. If you want to be an expert at anything, you need to be consistent.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Ultimately, it’s about the people, the team, and the employees, and how they can work together in a cohesive environment. A leader should be humble enough to appreciate the people for what they do, who they are and the role they play. In my opinion, leaders need to embrace two characteristics — humility and respect. They should respect and accept the differences between people and only then will they truly appreciate how unique each individual is and how important the differences between them are. Accept, respect and be humble — that’s the movement I would like to see among leaders.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Keep up to date with the latest news on Expo 2020 through our website.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.