mohammadreza focus: “Strength, Patience, Willpower, and Focus”

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Goals are the stepping stones toward your dreams so, in order to achieve them, you need the motivation to keep you chugging along towards them. Motivation is a huge topic and it is something that everyone talks about when it comes to creating remarkable success regardless of whether it is in life or at work. So, The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

fatemeh hamta: Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you to you for having me here on your platform, Sure like my journey started something like this as I am Mohammad Reza Alirezaei (Focus), born in Tehran, born on March 20, 1995
I am a composer, poet, singer in Persian rap

I am the only child of a family of three and I am currently married and working in Best Company Record Studio and I am the director of Best Record Studio. I love to rap and train singers and prepare them for the competition list in Raparsi. I am and skiing, traveling is one of my hobbies

fatemeh hamta: Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

  1. Make sure you love what you do more than money
  2. Take time out for loved ones
  3. Don’t work for a “payoff”, look at your career as the new rest of your life. That way you don’t ever feel like you’re “almost done”. Looking forward to the big payday can drive you crazy if it takes longer than planned.

fatemeh hamta: You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could influence people with limited resources to find a system to continuously put money into that helps them in true times of need. Like insurance, but for everyday struggles. We spend money so much on things like alcohol and designer clothes when money is low. If we could all put our spare money into a bailout system, we could prevent a lot of hardships.







 
 
    fatemeh parhizkari, Author, Reporter at avid media
    I am Fatemeh Hamta and I was born in September 1993 in Turkey.
    
I am a writer, a reporter, a news publisher
    

    this is my company site تیک آبی اینستاگرام
    

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

