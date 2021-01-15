Modern Science Is Validating Ancient Wisdom Around the Value of Sleep

Throughout history, until our modern era, sleep was respected and even revered. Sleep and dreams have played a singular role in virtually every religion and spiritual tradition. The Greeks and the Romans each had their gods of sleep: Hypnos for the Greeks, Somnus for the Romans.

But somewhere along the line, our culture began to devalue sleep. As Thich Nhat Hanh, the renowned Vietnamese Buddhist monk, says, “We humans have lost the wisdom of genuinely resting and relaxing. We worry too much. We don’t allow our bodies to heal, and we don’t allow our minds and hearts to heal.” We’re only now beginning to come out of a phase that started with the Industrial Revolution, in which sleep became just another obstacle to work.

Consider some of the ways this attitude still shapes our relationship with sleep. All too often, we associate sleep with a lack of ambition or commitment, or consider it a luxury we simply can’t afford. We brag about how little sleep we get, and we celebrate others for pulling all-nighters or burning the candle at both ends. Much of our society is still operating under the collective delusion that sleep is simply time lost to other pursuits, that sleep can be endlessly appropriated to satisfy our fast-paced lives and overstuffed to-do lists — a delusion perfectly captured in the phrase “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”

For those who believe they can operate at peak levels without sufficient sleep, the justification usually goes something like this: “Sure, other people need a full night’s sleep in order to function and be healthy and alert. But I’m different.” The truth, however, is that less than 1 percent of the population actually qualifies as “short sleepers” — those rare few who are able to get by on little sleep without experiencing negative consequences. (Though many people would like to believe they can train themselves to gain admission to the short-sleeping 1 percent, the trait is actually the result of a genetic mutation.)

And yet modern science is validating ancient wisdom around the value of sleep. Study after study affirms sleep’s benefits to our well-being, performance, and ability to live a more fulfilling life. Sleep is an essential period of recovery for the body and brain, and it facilitates memory, learning, repair, productivity, emotional intelligence, mood, creativity, and resilience.

Just look at what happens in the brain while we sleep. We may imagine sleep to be a period of idleness, but in reality it’s a time of incredible activity. It’s like bringing in an overnight cleaning crew to clear the toxic waste proteins that accumulate between brain cells. Maiken Nedergaard, a neuroscientist at the University of Rochester Medical Center, says sleep is “like a dishwasher” for the brain. As Heraclitus, the ancient Greek philosopher, wrote, “Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world.”

When we deny our brain this time to clean and recharge, we pay a price. In fact, skimping on sleep has shown similar effects to being intoxicated. For many of us, being awake for seventeen to nineteen hours is a normal day. But when we’re awake this long we can experience levels of cognitive impairment equal to having a blood alcohol level just under the legal limit in many US states. And if we’re awake just a few hours more, we’re up to the equivalent of being legally intoxicated.

And while we may feel accomplished and productive when burning the midnight oil, we also know that when we’re sleep deprived, we’re simply less likely to be the best version of ourselves. This can have consequences not only for our poor, exhausted selves, but for anyone unlucky enough to come into contact with us. A study from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, found that even one night of bad sleep can mess up our mood and challenge our ability to regulate our emotions, which can strain even our social interactions.



Adapted from “Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps,” by Marina Khidekel and the editors of Thrive Global. Learn more and pre-order your copy here.