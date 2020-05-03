Modeling Success And Definiteness of Purpose

Photo by McKylan Mullins

1- Modelling Success:

Modeling successful people and having definiteness of purpose in one’s life is essential. The qualities you gain are as valuable as gold. Simply put, it means that by imitation and observation, you accelerate your progress learning from people that have already achieved success. In addition, you increase your knowledge while developing your behavior, attitudes, and values.

What is a Role Model?

Sociologist Robert K. Merton coined the term. A Role Model is a person that you can emulate based on their example. It could be someone alive today or a great person of the past. It can be your relative, neighbor, or anyone that has succeeded in some area of their lives, for instance.

Therefore, some of the main qualities of a Role Model are confidence, leadership, uniqueness, excellent communication, respect, knowledgeability. A well-rounded character, humility, and willingness to admit personal mistakes and a sense of contribution.

How to accelerate your progress:

Knowledge doesn’t translate into success. However, execution, and putting that knowledge to work, do. Above all, you must act on your plans for them to become a reality. You need to take action.

To accelerate the process, you also learn from people that have already achieved success. If they have done it, so can you.

Jim Rohn, was an American entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker who said:” success leaves clues,” and what it means is that you can accomplish the same level of success by modeling the rituals, habits, and behaviors of others that have gone before you.

“It’s not the will to win that matters — everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.”- Paul Bryant

2-Definiteness of Purpose:

It means deciding to commit to a specific desire or goal in your life. Also, to set a time table for its accomplishment, and to determine the price that you are willing to pay to obtain it.

Defining your primary definite purpose for your life will give you clarity and help you develop the character and behavior to achieve it. You do it by creating a plan and taking the following steps for its completion.

Many people go around without accomplishing anything of real value for themselves or their communities. The difference between existing and living is in the control you have over your life and the decisions you make.

“Living” means that you have taken control, and you are the one that determines what direction your life will take. “Existing” means that you believe life is outside your control. Making excuses and blaming everything and everyone else for your situation is one of the main characteristics of those who merely exist.

Here are some of the qualities that you will develop in the process of becoming a person with “Definiteness of purpose”:

Willingness:

Behind every great achievement, there is a price to pay. One of the main qualities of a successful person is the willingness to do what is required of them.

Olympic athletes, business tycoons, great musicians, anyone at that level are willing to do whatever it takes and pay the price. But after you have established yourself, you will be able to enjoy the benefits for the rest of your life.

Resourcefulness:

History is full of examples of people that had no resources when they started their careers and went on to achieve great success. Why? They were resourceful. Success is achieved by what you do, and with the right emotions, you can do anything.

A list of the main qualities that people capable of success develop include: perseverance, passion, imagination, self-reliance, the concentration of effort, enthusiasm, decisiveness, determination, sincerity, and a bullet-proof mindset.

Time Management:

There is no fast-track to success. It takes years of budgeting your time to what is vital for the achievement of the goals you set for yourself. It means spending most of your time doing the things that truly matter to you.

Everyone has 24 hours a day. The only difference is in what you do with the time you have. As you learn to manage your time, you gain greater efficiency and productivity; more opportunities will open, you will enjoy a higher quality of life with less stress and anxiety. The benefits are endless.

Your Inner voice:

Learning to listen to your inner voice helps you recognize the opportunities when they get presented in your life and inspires the courage in you to act upon it. It gives you purpose and emotional conviction.

Call it as you want: instinct, intuition, gut, comments from others, an alert from impending danger, or a great opportunity.

Steve Jobs said: “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your inner voice and, most importantly, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”

Self-confidence:

Doors will open for the person that knows where they are going and how to get there. Confidence starts by developing the right state of mind, and courage is strengthened by it. It is a muscle that, when developed, will make a significant difference in your life.

Confidence is the magic that allows people to do great things. It is the energy that you gain by taking action on your plans and ideas. By redefining success as what it means for you, you can know what you want and develop the confidence to get it.

Mindset:

By exercising your faith, your mind becomes positive and free from discouragement, limiting beliefs, and fears.

But without the right mindset, you will not accomplish much, even if you possess the most excellent strategy. After all, what good is a strategy if it does not get implemented? And what stops it? A weak mental state.

A definite purpose and a strong mindset will strengthen your resolve.

Abundance:

When you develop a “success consciousness,” it protects you from the failure consciousness mindset. It gives you a clear and compelling vision of what your life looks like today and in the future by wanting and planning how to get there and persevering until you reach your goals.

“Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.”- Stephen King

In conclusion, you rise above mediocrity and define your life by becoming better and making progress. It applies to anyone in every area of life. It is not possible to succeed if you don’t know where you are going and how you are going to get there.

Vitin Landivar / www.habitsofsuccess.org