Model Mandy Milano sheds light on the importance of self love

Theres a lot of talk these days about self-love. It sounds great, but what does it actually mean? How do we love ourselves and why does it matter?

Self-love means that you accept yourself fully, treat yourself with kindness and respect, and nurture your growth and wellbeing. Self-love encompasses not only how you treat yourself but also your thoughts and feelings about yourself. So, when you conceptualize self-love, you can try to imagine what you would do for yourself, how youd talk to yourself, and how youd feel about yourself that reflects love and concern.

We usually set standards that are too high for ourselves because the society expects us to be perfect. We tend to forget that everyone has flaws including the people we perceive to be perfect.

Mandy Milano is an amazing social media influencer who is seen motivating her followers for self-love, equality, and fitness. The model thinks fitness plays a vital role in the happy life of a person. The sassy model is a complete fitness freak and never skips on her fitness regime. Her belief in a healthy body defines a healthy soul has made her one of the fittest models on social media.

Mandy says, for many people, the concept of self-love is an overblown theory and they often ignore its importance. People aspire to be perfect and perfectionism is considered a greater asset or attribute than self-love. When we talk about self-love, it is easy to picture someone reading self-help books or hugging a tree; but self-love is much more than that.

It can be challenging to understand how important loving yourself is… however, even more challenging is what can happen when you don’t offer self-love. Your happiness is dependent on how you take care of yourself and self-love has been linked to increased resilience and capacity to see things from a new perspective.

When we don’t accept ourselves the way we are, we are in essence, wearing ourselves internally. And when we fight against ourselves, guess who loses? It’s important to accept the fact that we all have flaws. Everyone makes mistakes. Making mistakes is not a bad thing that you should avoid completely. It’s one of the best ways to learn and grow said Mandy Milano.

Self-love, which is also often referred to as self-compassion, involves taking care of your own needs, accepting your weaknesses and failures as well as your strengths, and staying in touch with your emotions. Because selflessness is such a prized virtue in many circles, many believe self-love is egoistical. Caring for other people is important, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of your own well-being Mandy quoted.