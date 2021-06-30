Model Lillee Jean: “People do not get to be anonymous and leave people mentally unhealthy”

…People need to learn that people who say nasty things to them, to affect them, are not people that they should have in their universe. It’s toxic, and it is not something that will benefit your health.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep, and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity, and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body, and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a New York City entrepreneur, content creator, model, self-taught makeup artist, beauty blogger, environmentalist, and anti-bullying advocate. Lillee Jean focuses on creating beauty content for YouTube, and for her wide fanbase on Instagram. She also uses her channel to advocate for mental health, and rising above bullying, while educating her fans.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I started getting into video when I was 9. I had just started collecting dolls, such as Barbie and American Girl, and I decided to make a stop-motion video with them. A lot of my blogs and videos remain on the internet, from this phase of my life. The stop-motion videos, and the response from people who started following me, inspired me to look at fashion and beauty artistically. I started watching some of the OG Beauty Gurus on YouTube, and wanted to be like them, and create art, because theoretically if you look at it, makeup in itself, is an art. I would say Jaclyn Hill was an influence in my life when it came to makeup. Through her videos, I learned to blend, something that is important in makeup artistry. I started putting my looks on YouTube and Instagram, and as I grew so did my fanbase grow with me. This encouraged me to take things up a notch in the industry, and do more daring artistic looks for people to view. When I was around 15, I decided to start a small side-business, while I went to school, doing people’s makeup for events. It was an amazing experience to see the joy on people’s faces, and it was rewarding within itself. My parents never dreamed this would become my career path. They figured I would graduate High School and then move on to College. (I encourage all my fans to go to College, for me it was just a natural path at the moment to put College on the back burner, while I pursued this career). My love of fashion and beauty brought me so much joy, I decided to keep working on my skills, taking looks up a notch each time, while becoming more interactive within the beauty community, as well as becoming more engaging with my fans.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The truth is I started this career path on my own, but with anyone, you need a support system. I am lucky I have my parents, who have always supported my dream, and vision of what my future could and would be. I am very grateful to my mom, who is also my manager. She helped me out with anything I needed to further the passion I had inside me. She is my rock, and when things would get to me, such as the cyberbullying I have endured, she was always there for me, good times and bad times. My mom inspired me to keep on going, no matter what anybody said to me or about me. She taught me to pave my own path. She told me that nobody can erase me, only I can erase myself, should I choose to. She inspired me to understand, that I am the beholder of my own path and if someone is adversely attempting to harm me, they need to understand this is my space and respect it.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

Wow bloopers, or as my momager likes to call it, Loopers for “Lillee Bloopers.” One of the funniest things that ever happened to me was the time I started learning how to put false eyelashes on. Not for the faint-hearted, many a lash was fallen to the floor, stuck on my face, until I got it mastered. The best part was, at such a young age, you tend to not think of the things you are doing, so I would sometimes leave an eyelash in the bathroom. It always made me laugh when I heard my parents thinking it was an insect in the bathroom. One of the things I learned from this experience, is to be more careful with the things that I had, and not carelessly leave them around, without care. The fact that my parents have always been so supportive of me and anything I do has always made it so easy to learn and grow from experiences.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

It is a hard industry to sustain in, however, I believe that if you are truly dedicated to something you want to do, you will stick with it to the bitter end to succeed. I would say to anyone who wants to get involved with YouTube and Instagram platforms, to stay the course. No, you won’t have success in a year, but if you are patient, and you continually work at what you love, people will hear of you and come. Most people don’t realize that my evolution to where I am right now started when I was 9, so I have been doing this for 11 years. I started to take off, pretty much when I was 16, thus as you can see patience is the most important thing in a business that a lot of people want to get involved in, but also are too afraid to take the plunge.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I believe in a few rules, doing what I do. One, you always make sure your fans are happy, two, you always engage, nobody is beneath me, nobody is too small and three, upload consistently. What I have noticed is a lot of people who are involved in this industry, get famous and start distancing themself from their fans. They don’t have a solid upload schedule, so their fans are left waiting for when the next video will drop. I keep my fans posted on IG Live, I pretty much upload a video almost every day, and always interact with my fans, daily, so they know they are super important to me. The only way to build solid engagement that will last is to let your fans know you care about each and every one of them, and they can count on you, no matter what.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Mental health is the most important thing in my business. Like you, I believe keeping your mind focused, while some people might try to sabotage your success is super important. I have learned to take a deep breath moment when something strays my path. I have had a lot of times where I felt or was made to feel isolated. But I learned if I take that moment, and make the world a little bit smaller, and tell myself that this is the best I can do at this moment, and that is enough, well it makes a difference for me. Keeping your body healthy is super important too. As someone who was pre-diabetic, I am well aware of what goes into my body nowadays. I even have changed my parent’s eating habits because of it. I don’t eat red meat, I drink a lot of water, and a good skin treatment, which always relaxes me is how I retain my serenity with my mind and my body.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

One of the most relaxing things I love to do, to make sure my mind thrives and is at peace, is to meditate. I like to take the time each day, (and it doesn’t matter to me what time of the day it is), to just have a deep breath moment, take a time out in my head, and relax and go into my zone. I have found meditation helps a lot. For someone who has been severely cyberbullied on the internet, keeping my sanity through meditation has been key to keeping my mind healthy and my soul happy. Also, don’t google yourself, otherwise, we need a whole new question and answer on that one.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You know it sounds so cheesy, but the truth is the best thing anyone can do to feel good about themselves starts with the basics. First, a good skincare routine will take you a long way to being the best you. A close second for me is to stop being a “scale watcher a/k/a “SW”. While it is super important to make sure you aren’t gaining a ton of weight, it is also harmful to people like me, who have body dysmorphia. I am convinced, a large part of the world belongs to the “SW” group, as well as having a dysmorphia of some other type. Just liked Edna Mood says “no capes”, I say no Scales. They go. Out. No questions asked. What people need to do is learn to love themselves with the body they have. They need to know the world is not made up of people who are size 0’s. I used to watch the scale all the time, after I lost all my weight, but I realized it was driving me crazy. I decided (just like with changing my diet), the number on the scale does not matter, what matters is that I am pleased with my image when I look in the mirror. Too many people are hung up on the SW, and that alone can cause anxiety, among other things that are not healthy for you. The third thing I can say is that people need to learn that people who say nasty things to them, to affect them, are not people that they should have in their universe. It’s toxic, and it is not something that will benefit your health. So in short, in my opinion, a good skincare routine to make you feel amazing, and always glowing is important, giving upscale watching, will relieve your tension about what you think the world wants to see or perceive of you, and that alone will help your mental health, and last, anyone toxic enough to project their anger on you, is a person who you don’t need in your life.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Actually, there is. Long-time family friend, and well-known writer, director, and producer, Alan Swyer, a few years ago (I think it was 2008), a documentary about meditation. At the time I was too young to really pay attention to it, but when I hit 15 (that is when the cyberbullying started), Alan asked if I would just give his documentary a chance, to show me there are other paths you can take, in your life to heal and stop toxicity that can flow through you from others. I found his documentary “Spiritual Revolution” to be informational, but also, it started me on a path of “dealing” with cyberbullying by meditating. I recommend to anyone to watch his documentary, or if you aren’t into a documentary find a book about meditation. There are tons out there and it made a difference to me.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Oh my gosh yes! A beauty partner asked me to try out their 24k gold skincare mask, and I was so frightened to use it, because it is so much money, that I was literally shaking and making sure I didn’t spill anything when I opened the package. I did the video but I was shaking inside because I felt my skin was akin to glass, I mean I’m recording wearing 24k gold on my face!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This might shock you. I am already involved with a movement to stop cyberbullying in a meaningful way. Many people think that the resources that are out there will help them when they get into a situation of mob cyberbullying, but the truth is none of these organizations are effective. I am working on creating a non-profit organization that will be comprised of legal experts, and volunteer law school students, willing to take on cyberbullying in a meaningful way, as well as helping the person being cyberbullied to feel that they are not isolated and alone. I am already spreading the word through my fans, and I reiterate this mantra all the time. Cyberbullying can affect your health and lifestyle. People do not get to be anonymous and leave people mentally unhealthy. As someone who has survived years of this sort of behavior, I want to be the solution to this problem so that people in the future will realize it’s not okay to be anonymous and mentally hurt people and defame people. I am quite passionate about this.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

It would have to be Kim Kardashian hands down. She is a brilliant businesswoman, she is resilient and even with all the horrible things people say about her, she rises above and thrives, and let’s face it beauty and entertainment-wise, Kim wears it all in style. Instead of a brunch, Kim and I would have a spa day. It is so relaxing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilleejean/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGQF-GZ2oWfgb1NN3QtJJlA (Lillee Jean)

Websites: https://www.lilleejean.com and https://www.lilleejeanbeauty.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/REALlilleejean.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealLilleeJean

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/LilleeJean

Digital Art: https://www.deviantart.com/lilleejean

Giphy: https://giphy.com/lilleejean

Tenor: https://tenor.com/official/lilleejean

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10479689/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!