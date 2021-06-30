Model Lexi Griswold: “Invest into yourself”

Invest into yourself, such as spending alone time with yourself, exercising, & doing skincare routines. Wear an outfit that makes you feel good and sexy. Something that you are confident in!

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lexi Griswold.

The model, digital personality, and multi-figure entrepreneur has gained her mass following not only from her natural beauty but also from her focus on female empowerment. Last year, Lexi took her career into her own hands, leveraging her platform to make entrepreneurial moves and be a role model to women, showing them they have the power to control their narrative, empower themselves, break stigmas and support each other. This year, she plans to launch a website that is going to be like nothing anyone has ever done before. It will be a totally different business model — the goal is to monetize more, show what she does on a daily basis, and be even more personal than anything she has out right now.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Lexi ventured to LA on her own at age 21 to pursue her dream in modeling. Years later, she is being featured in top brand campaigns including Fashion Nova, Ashoc Energy, KO watches, Vanety Planet, Green Juice, Revolve, Skinny Mint, Dolls Kill, and Motel Rocks. And this is just the start — next, she plans to invest and contribute to causes near to her heart. When not shooting, she can be found on back to back conference calls growing her business, working on global campaigns, exercising, living a vegan lifestyle, and most likely in a comfy set of Nike’s sweats and some Jordan 1’s. Her goal is to book a large-scale international campaign by 2022 and grow her dedicated fan base.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I started to post frequently on Instagram and made some YouTube videos; my accounts suddenly started to grow, so I reached out to a few brands. I got a monthly collab with a brand, and they eventually did an influencer trip in LA, and I got to meet a lot of people. A few months after that, I had moved to LA with a girl I met on the trip. Now I have been living in LA for a year and a half, networking & working!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful for my manager Naaz! She has helped me build myself as a brand, connecting me with modeling jobs, and there’s still so much more we are working towards! I am so grateful to have a manager that actually puts in a lot of work.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you first started? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

When I went to my first photoshoot for a brand, I came underprepared; I didn’t bring any black heels and some other necessities. So it was a little embarrassing, but from then on, I always knew to come prepared!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Anything is possible with hard work and consistency! The reason people failed is because they gave up on themselves. It’s not the easiest path to make work & it’s a lot more hard work than people realize. But like all career paths, it takes some practice and time to get better and eventually grow on the platforms.

Can you share with our readers some of the strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I think the most important part is being yourself and letting people get to know you. So they can then make a connection to you and want to stay interested in seeing the content you post. Going live is really good for your engagement and a fun way for people to talk with you and also get to see your personality. Responding to comments and DM’s also help build a connection between you & your community.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule. Can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices, or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Working out is a big way for my body to feel good! It also helps my mood when I’m not feeling so motivated. My body feels like I have the most energy when I’m active throughout the weeks

Stretching is also important to me. I try to stretch every day! It helps my body feel more relaxed and less tense!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I’m new to meditation, but I have learned how important it is for your mind & heart. Meditation helps your mind shut off and be in the present moment. I have found it helpful to letting go of stress.

Another routine that has helped my mind is healthy eating; I eat a plant-based diet, which has helped my mind grow in so many ways. I am more connected to Mother Nature, being more positive and having positive thoughts about myself.

Can you share three ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Invest into yourself, such as spending alone time with yourself, exercising, & doing skincare routines. Wear an outfit that makes you feel good and sexy. Something that you are confident in!

Being kind and loving to others and just being a great person. Beauty shines from within!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

The book “Raise Your Vibration” made a very big impact on me to thrive because it talks about mindset and the body chakras. It helped me become more positive and connected to my intuition & with myself.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire the Black Lives Matter movement. We are all one, and everyone should be treated fairly.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would say Elon musk because he’s making history in our world right now and looking beyond what’s in front of us.

