Model Brittany Crisp Uses Her Platform and Experience to Uplift Others

1. Brittany, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview! For the sake of our readers, please share a little bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! My name is Brittany Crisp, also known to most of my followers online as “bcrispin.” I’m from Exeter, New Hampshire- a small town that I am very fond of. Although I grew up in a small town, I always have set big goals for myself from the time I was a young girl. One of my dreams was to eventually become a model, but it was hard to find opportunities in such a small town. Instead, I focused my attention on school, and after completing high school I attended college to study graphic design. I’m very passionate about graphic design, and I worked as a graphic designer for 7 years; however, my job was not supplying me with with enough money to support my ultimate dream of starting my own creative firm in the future, so I finally found the courage to pursue a career in social media instead as a influencer and model. I plan to go back to school to obtain my Master’s degree in business in the near future as well.

2. What inspired you to pursue a career as a model and influencer in the social media industry?

Since I was young, I’ve always been inspired by the women on the covers of Maxim Magazine, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and Playboy. I have always dreamt of being on the cover of a magazine as well. Aside from the timing being perfect for the transition, I have always had my own inspirations on social media- fitness influencers such as Anllela Sagra, Katya Henry, Sommer ray and Lauren Driainfit, to name a few. I admired how these women were all so confident in themselves and could show off their bodies as if they had no insecurities whatsoever. Social media seemed like a way where someone from a small town like myself could become noticed for their talent, and it definitely provided me with a platform to do just that. I especially became inspired once I began sharing my fitness photos, as I received a ton of positive feedback from my followers about how I was helping them in their own fitness journeys as well as helping them to feel confident in their own skin.

3. How do you differentiate yourself in such a saturated industry? Do you have any advice for aspiring models looking to follow in your footsteps?

As simple as it may sound, authenticity is one of the most important things a model or influencer can have on social media. In an industry filled with many illusions, being an authentic person will draw people to you because they will be able to relate with you on a personal level. I’m always transparent with my fans, and I make an effort to show them the good parts and the bad parts of my life. No one is perfect, and it’s important for others to realize that. When it comes to topics such as fitness, I’ve always tried to show my followers that anyone can achieve their dream body with consistent exercise and healthy eating. The same truth can be applied to just about anything, and I always interact as much as I can with my fans who message me. Overall, being authentic in a fake world is what will make you successful and respected. I would advise everyone to never compare yourself to others as hard as it may seem. It’s easy to become discouraged when you’re constantly comparing your success to someone else’s, but you need to realize that everyone’s process is different.

4. When all is said and done, what do you hope to be known for? In other words, what do you want your legacy to be?

There are a few things that I desire to be recognized for. First of all, I want to be known for my work as a model. I have many modeling aspirations including being on the cover of a magazine in the near future, so that would be my goal with modeling. As a person, I want to be remembered as someone who always strived to uplift and motivate others. I’m truly passionate about helping others succeed, and I try to inspire all of my followers through my content that I share online. Aside from that, I try to answer as many questions as I can on social media to assist those looking for guidance in whatever problems they may be facing, as I have shared my own quite a few times. I also hope to leave a legacy as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. As I mentioned earlier, my ultimate goal is to start my own creative firm one day. I would say that those things together are what I hope to one day be recognized for.

5. Brittany, it was a pleasure having you today. Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you for having me! Readers can keep up with me on my Instagram.