Mobeen Mian, Founder of #FocusedddExtendsMultimediaServices To Local Artists and Entrepreneurs

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Mobeen Mian
The #Focuseddd multi-media brand is a registered firm founded by Mobeen Mian, which specializes in videography, photography, customized clothing, sports sponsorships, event planning, and social media branding digitally. Every project the production company focuses on involves capturing uplifting and inspirational content in a person’s life that can be used to promote and spread positive messages to others. Through stories, interviews, and numerous media projects, students, entrepreneurs, artists, and even athletes have all been a part of the #Focuseddd ventures in multiple countries such as the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and evidently the United States.

As we stay on our endeavors, we find ourselves surrounded by so much negativity in life and being able to reciprocate that and channel it into positivity is all the Dallas Open Mic shows to do. With the same mission set forth on positivity, The #Focuseddd team focuses on a variety of talent from several performers/vendors, such as: comedy, singing, rapping, inspirational speaking, baking, cap designs, and much more. Some of the metroplex talent, Karmaaa,Freezy Faucet, Roux Music, G.U.A.P Gang, Remi D, Leo Lamar, Bama White, and Chief Rebel, show up every week, take part in the event, and share their stories. Every performance surprise attendees every week, and best of all the community keeps growing.

Everyone who helps to play a part in this event every week gets a chance to shine, a chance to improve with absolutely no judgment because everyone has the same drive. “Just networking, collaborating at events, collaborating at the studio, just making it happen. In this industry, just like you make the music, you got to make the moves.” Says Rihoo, who encourages the collaboration.

#Focuseddd is an American multimedia firm, that also operates with its clients internationally over social media, founded in 2017 by, and named after, Mobeen Mian. It is currently operated by Mobeen Mian. #Focuseddd generates over 37,000 impressions and new followers each month amongst its social media algorithms, having insights that range internationally across the globe in places such as the United Kingdom, Middle East, Africa, Portugal, and the United States. The three D’s in the brand, #Focuseddd, represents the desire, dedication, and devotion needed to achieve any goal.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

