Mo Vaughn: “Patience. We are looking for that “home run” but success doesn’t always happen that quickly”

I learned that discipline and teamwork can translate into the business world. The will to compete and win has always come naturally to me and I have always been able to apply it in business. My “ah ha” moment was when we had our first MVP fashion runway show in Huntsville, Alabama when I knew we had an opportunity to become successful.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mo Vaughn. Mo is the Co-Founder & Managing Partner of MVP Collections, the solution-inspired big and tall menswear line offering stylish Athleisure, Weekend and Night Out clothing options that fit both the “Big & Tall” personality and frame. Maurice Mo Vaughn currently serves as the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MVP Collections, as well as the co-Managing Director and co-owner of Omni New York LLC. Mo has been an active supporter and contributor to various community based organizations and charities even prior to his involvement in real estate projects in urban areas needing revitalization and development. Mo has enjoyed a successful career as a major league baseball player with the Boston Red Sox, Anaheim Angels, and the New York Mets. Additionally, he has been an All-Star multiple times and was the 1995 American League Most Valuable Player. Mo attended Seton Hall University and is a graduate of the Trinity Pawling School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in a household around parents that were educators. Structure and discipline were important. As the son of a coach, sports were always going to be a part of my life. I played every sport from basketball, football, soccer and baseball. Baseball was my love and started at the age of eight years old.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah-ha” moment with us?

I learned that discipline and teamwork can translate into the business world. The will to compete and win has always come naturally to me and I have always been able to apply it in business. My “ah ha” moment was when we had our first MVP fashion runway show in Huntsville, Alabama when I knew we had an opportunity to become successful.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

You need to create and surround yourself around a team that you can trust has the knowledge to be able to execute your ideas.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

If you believe in your heart that you can do it, you need to just go out and try or else you will never know.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

You have to love what you do and believe in it. Being able to evolve with everyday life — whether its music, the arts, sports, travel, or society — what inspires you will always keep you relevant.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I enjoy being able to make my own decisions and be in charge of the path I create. The downsides are not be able to control the outside forces. I overcame these drawbacks by listening to and respecting outside decisions.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Creating your own collection from start to finish is an intricate, detailed process. There are more check points than I ever imagined.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

No I never had that moment. I was fortunate to be able to be in charge of my own destiny.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To be successful in the fashion world you have to have an open mind. Fashion is universal, there is no wrong or right.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My children and family inspire me the most. It’s me who they look up to, and I hope my actions will help prepare them for the future in doing the right thing.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Walking with humility is the essence of life for me and always respecting others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It was going to take time. Effort. Patience. We are looking for that “home run” but success doesn’t always happen that quickly. Focus. Distractions surround you in everyday life — manage how you prioritize. Consistency.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love? You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Thank you for the kind words. Never judge a book by its cover.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The grass is not always greener on the other side.” It enables you to work on your faults and become a better person.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That person would be Warren Buffet. He is humble and at the same time aspirational, has an incredible business acumen along with the ability to foresee and support our future.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.