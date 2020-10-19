Mo’ Spence: “Do not short change yourself or your services”

I would create a movement that would focus on love. We need to spread more love into this world but it can’t be done unless we truly love ourselves first. Self love and mental health are very important in order to live our best lives. Meditation, positive thinking, exercise and eating healthy are crucial to our society. Practicing and teaching this will do the world well.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mo’ Spence.

Canadian-born triple threat Monique Spence aka Mo’ Spence will make anyone addicted to her music. The singer, songwriter and producer, taught herself to do all 3 from the time she was 11. After being played on the radio from Dj Starting From Scratch, Mo’ Spence knew that music was going to be her only focus.

Mo’ performed at New Skool Rules in Rotterdam, Netherlands in May 2017 and 2018 before some important Canadian industry executives including Socan, CIMA, Music Ontario and many international execs in which she received great reviews. She is now the “poster child” for the Socan Foundation website because of her performances in the Netherlands. An international tour is in the works including Ontario, California, Australia, Germany and Atlanta to name a few.

Performing on live on CBC TV was another great accomplishment for the artist for a pilot show called ‘Friday Night Live’. In April of 2019, Mo’ shot 4 music videos for her upcoming EP when she went to Jamaica, and even had a big show out there called “Country Wi Seh”. Singing at the Northern Touch Music Festival was another amazing accomplishment for her! Mo’s next venture took her to Ghana in March 2020 where she was to be performing her new EP! Since the pandemic, she was not able to go but will be planning to go next year. Mo’ Spence’s EP “The Rise Of Mo’” will be available for sale on all digital entities through all digital platforms.

She released her first single “Butterflies” which is doing very well worldwide! She also released her second single called “No More” which represents women against domestic violence. Plans are also in the making to get on top 40 radio stations and internet radio stations worldwide. Monique has founded her new company called Mo’ Spence Productions Inc. where she mixes and masters music, produces and writes music for herself and other aspiring and established artists. Mo’ also vocal trains her clients and helps them with their stage presence and administrative works that has to do with the music industry.

She also creates and designs websites for her clients. Mo’ has also generated her own band and is ready to tour once the pandemic is over. With her knowledge of audio engineering, Mo’ created a multimedia team to shoot music videos and has gotten into music video editing where she edits her own music videos and now her client’s videos.

Mo’ is eager to take her career as far as the sky will take her! Keep an eye and ear out for Mo’ Spence. She is definitely a force to be reckoned with!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I was born and humbly raised in Scarborough, Ontario Canada. I was always outside playing with my friends as a child. I used to sing all the time to my mom while she was washing the dishes. She ended up putting me into a school called New Conservatory of Music where I learned how to play the piano.

My parents got separated when I went to high school which was very hard on my 2 siblings and myself. I ended up getting myself into some trouble as a teenager, had a child as a teen but always knew that I wanted and needed to make music.

After high school, I went to Trebas Institute to learn Recorded Music and Production. I was taught how to operate in a professional recording studio to engineer music sessions. It was totally awesome! My focus was to raise my daughter and make music which I did.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My dad was a professional dj in Jamaica and Canada and my mom wrote poems which has been imprinted into my DNA.

When I was a kid, I used to listen to powerful singers like Mariah Carey, listen to their lyrics and write them out. This helped me to become a songwriter. I then found a way to record my voice on 2 cassettes so that I can harmonize with my own voice! It was awesome! I discovered that I had a great voice!

I ended up meeting a music engineer and we started working on my first song! I was addicted to making music that I decided to learn how to engineer my own sessions and decided to go to Trebas Institute to do just that!

Being the only girl in my class was hard but was worth it all! I now have the knowledge to create and mix and master my own music as well as my clients!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that happened to me was that I sang background vocals for many celebrities and when I go to a professional rehearsal studio with my band, I sometimes run into celebrities there!

Also, sometimes when I am done my live performance set, I have fans come up to me and give me wads of cash because they loved the show so much! I even had fans come out of nowhere and kiss me on the lips unexpectedly! (Looks like I might need security!)

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The only funny mistake I can remember when I first started was falling off the stage because I was so excited, dancing hard and I was wearing very high heels! I have learned to pace myself and focus on my singing, slow down and being more aware of the stage!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am working with a teenage singer and songwriter where I am vocal training/coaching her, working on her stage presence, and developing her as an artist. I am also shooting and editing music videos with my team for our clients. I am also producing music for my clients where I also record them, as well as mixing and mastering their music.

I am going to be releasing a few singles of my own between now and the end of the year, I am also releasing songs that I am featured on by other artists records! Very exciting! Very busy!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I totally agree that there should be diversity in the entertainment industry. The first reason is because we have many people from all over the world watching films and television. It makes total sense that people have the ability to watch shows and movies, especially popular ones that we can all relate to! Countries like Canada and the US have so many people that migrate from different countries and only makes sense that television reflects that.

Second, the amount of gifts and talents that people have are from all races of people. It is crucial that it is shown because it shows the true diversity of ideas from different minds and angles.

Third, people love to see other people who look like them on film. It gives people hope and quite frankly, it is just beautiful!

In terms of affecting our culture, it will actually help for everyone to understand, accept and embrace another’s culture. It can help bring the world together and be more educated instead of being separated and misunderstood.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me how hard it would be being a female in this “male dominated” music business and industry. The reason being, is that sometimes its hard for a client to believe that I am capable of doing what a male can do and sometimes I can get undermined until I prove myself time and time again.

I wish someone told me how expensive it is to be a music artist. When I started taking my gift seriously, I realized how much money it actually took to become an established artist. Buying clothing, shoes, makeup, hair, music promo, music videos, studio time, etc. It is a large investment!

I wish someone told me how hard it is to get rich as a musician. Doing shows is fun however, most venues don’t pay a whole lot to have you perform unless you are a big star! Having to pay the band, keeping up with your image on point, promoting the event, etc means that you may hardly make a killing off your craft as an indie artist!

I wish someone told me that I would lose friends and family members chasing my dreams! I lost so many friends because instead of always hanging out with them, I would be in the studio working on my music. I also noticed that when I released my music and it was doing well and getting great reviews, I would hear less and less from friends and family members. I have noticed that the more successful I get, the less I hear from people who I thought were my people.

I wish someone told me to treat my singing as a business when I first started. When I first started, I had so many artists that wanted to work with me and have me sing on their hooks for free or for chump change. If I knew then what I know now, I would have treated my talent as a business like I do now which not only makes sense, but also makes artists respect me as a business woman, and think twice about coming to me for a “favor”.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would tell them to be consistent but do not warn yourself out. It is okay to say no if you can’t do something or don’t want to. Go at your own pace as long as its not too slow. Do not short change yourself or your services. Know your worth act accordingly without stepping on anyone’s toes or acting like you are better than anyone else. Believe in yourself. You deserve it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a movement that would focus on love. We need to spread more love into this world but it can’t be done unless we truly love ourselves first. Self love and mental health are very important in order to live our best lives. Meditation, positive thinking, exercise and eating healthy are crucial to our society. Practicing and teaching this will do the world well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a few people help me get to where I am at today but I would like to give a special thank you to my fiance Kirk Berry who kept believing in me when I was just about to give up on life. He always encouraged me to keep going even though I was in pain everyday from my illness. If it wasn’t for him, I would have quit my career and would have given in to my illness. Now, I have my own company, I have partnership companies with Kirk, 2 hit singles, an EP coming out soon, and so much more!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never Give Up!” This quote is so relevant to me because when I was in my long term abusive relationship years ago, I gave up all hope and shortly after, I fell ill to the point where I was bedridden for over a year. What kept me going were my 2 daughters and the fact that I knew that I was not done my mission on earth. I knew that I had more music in me to give to the world and I told myself that if I was to get better, I would take my music career all the way and that is exactly what I am doing now!

I also gave up on love until I found my now fiancé on my birthday a couple years ago! He has helped me to heal emotionally and physically. I am still dealing with some difficulties health wise but nothing like it was years ago when I was bedridden. I am working on being completely healed by practicing self love which means exercise, positive thinking, meditation, healthy eating, and just loving myself more.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Mary J Blige and tell her how much I love her music, her career, her consistency and the way she conducts her business. I would also compliment her on how amazing she looks and how well she keeps up with her health and fitness. I look up to her and cover some of her songs when I do my shows!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/mo.spencemusic or @mo.spencemusic

You can also find me on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/moniquespence

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so very much for having me! It was an honor and my pleasure!