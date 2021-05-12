MNERVA: “Every day I wake up and remind myself in the mirror “

If I could turn back time, I’d tell 19 year old me that everything you want to do will take longer than you expect, you’re good enough for this career, don’t be afraid of being judged for the music you make, stop comparing yourself to other people, and, for the love of god, GO TO THERAPY! I am exceedingly impatient and I used to force creativity in order to meet personal deadlines which just hindered my music’s potential. I’m still working on my impatience but now I understand that some days will be more creatively productive than others and that’s okay. I have struggled with my self-worth for my entire life and I didn’t realize how much I unintentionally self-sabotaged my career because I didn’t believe in myself.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing MNERVA.

In 2020, MNERVA hit the music scene with one goal, to turn the conventional wisdom of hip hop on its head. With his witty lyrics, sharp punchlines, and quirky production, MNERVA has forged his own lane in hip-hop by fusing his rock, trap, and musical theatre influences into a cohesive sound. Originally hailing from Germantown, Maryland, MNERVA moved to Nashville in 2015 to hone his craft and became a part of the Nashville music scene by playing drums for various pop artists. He also improved his artistry by writing a jukebox musical based on the catalogue of one his biggest influences, Twenty One Pilots, and released a trailer of the show to viral success. Despite facing numerous obstacles, MNERVA released five successful singles during 2020 and is currently finishing up his debut EP, “Talk Too Much.” He can’t wait to share his story through these new songs and finally cement his sound as an artist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I’m originally from Germantown, Maryland which is about 45 minutes outside of DC. I am the son of two former musicians so music has been a huge part of my life ever since I was a little kid. Some of my earliest memories are from my parents’ cover band gigs and I was exposed to classic rock, jazz, and R&B from a young age. My dad started me on the drums when I was five years old and, once I finally found like-minded people, I joined my first band when I was 13. From there, I caught the songwriting bug and started using music as my primary outlet to process the negative emotions I had but didn’t yet understand. Eventually, I started rapping to make my own mashups and, before I knew it, I dove head first into hip hop and became obsessed with the craft.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I actually very vividly remember the day that MNERVA was born. I was working a sub-par internship at a guitar company. It was my last day on the job and I was listening to the song Minerva by one of my all time favorite bands, Deftones. When I heard the shoe-gaze guitars mixed with the atmospheric synths, I thought “how cool would it be if someone took these sounds and fused them together with trap beats.” At that point, I looked up Minerva and discovered it was the Roman Goddess of Wisdom and decided to use that name to share my own personal wisdom and life experiences with the world. I didn’t realize it yet but I had been depressed for years at the time, so I used the new artist outlet to finally admit that I wasn’t okay. It was my first step to overcoming my mental health struggles and I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t decide to become an artist.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, before I released my first song as MNERVA, I was working on another project that wildly surpassed my expectations. In 2015, I discovered Twenty-One-Pilots through their album “Blurryface” and was obsessed. I distinctly remember listening to the album’s last track, Goner, and seeing a stage show, clear as day, in my head. So, I decided to write that show and “Blurryface: The Musical” was born. It took me years to get the project right, but I eventually self-produced a free performance of the musical in Brooklyn, NY and filmed it. From there, I made a trailer and posted it online to try and get the band’s permission to move forward with the project. The video went viral overnight and split the twenty one pilots fanbase in two; half of them thought the idea was brilliant and half of them hated everything about it. This saga went on for about two weeks until Warner Chappell sent me a cease and desist letter and I had to pull the plug on the show. But even though the musical is dead, it changed the way I look at creativity and I was able to retain many of the show’s fans once I started dropping my own music. I truly have no regrets about the project and I’m excited to use the skills I learned creating the show to write the best music I can as MNERVA.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

Nashville is famously known for its country music scene, but living here for almost six years has shown me that music city truly has a scene for every genre of music. When I was working full time as a drummer, in one week, I’d play a rock gig at The End, then head over to Exit/Inn the next day for a pop show, before heading to Mercy Lounge to play a hip-hop gig. If you know where to look, there’s a little bit of everything in Nashville and the talent level is off the charts. I truly believe that in five years somebody outside of the country genre is going to put another one of Nashville’s music scenes on the map and I hope to be a big part of that movement.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

Nashville is great because you never know who you are going to meet around the city. For example, I literally met one of my musical heroes, Victor Wooten, at my day job yesterday and the city’s small-town vibe makes everyone feel accessible. I also really enjoy living in Nashville because my peers push me to be the best songwriter I can be. I remember first moving here and being in awe of how talented the writers were at my first writer’s round and then going home and pounding my head against the wall to think of a lyric that was in the same league. The city’s competitive yet nurturing spirit has made me the artist I am today and I am very thankful I learned how to write songs in music city. Also, the food here is absolutely exceptional and I will never get tired of reasonable priced Nashville treasures like Otaku Ramen, McDougals, and Taco Mamacita.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first moved to Nashville, I started out by playing drums in a bunch of pop, country, and rock groups. At the time, I was a little too brutally honest with band leaders and I would not hold back if I thought a song they wrote wasn’t great. Needless to say, I didn’t retain a lot of those early gigs but those mistakes taught me how to properly offer criticism without overstepping my bounds.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be making music as MNERVA if it wasn’t for my songwriting partner/producer, Kory Shore. We both lived together through college for three years and constantly pushed each other to be better writers and explore each of our craziest ideas. So, when I told him about my idea for MNERVA’s sound, he immediately jumped on board and spent hours with me experimenting to find the perfect mixture of ambient guitar rock and trap. I remember my song “Bad Guy” was one of the first songs we produced and finding the simple two note guitar part in the chorus was the first time that I was excited to release music. That song acted as the reference track for the rest of the first singles I released in 2020 and my vision wouldn’t have come to life without Kory Shore.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on two projects right now that I’m very excited about. The first is my debut EP for MNERVA, “Talk Too Much.” On this project, I decided to lean into my rock influence even harder and finally start to sing again on record. The result is a six song project that fuses my love of early 2000s music and rap rock with my theatre and pop influences into an EP that feels definitively me. Also, I have never been this honest on a group of songs before and I hope that people can relate to the way I’ve felt for the last year because it’s been rough. In addition to the EP, I also just finished writing the music to my first original musical. Following the cease and desist letter I decided that I still wanted to be involved in theatre and wrote a show about my experience with grief and learning to love myself. The result is a trap rock musical called “What’s Written” and I can’t wait to finish the script and finally debut the material!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

If I could turn back time, I’d tell 19 year old me that everything you want to do will take longer than you expect, you’re good enough for this career, don’t be afraid of being judged for the music you make, stop comparing yourself to other people, and, for the love of god, GO TO THERAPY! I am exceedingly impatient and I used to force creativity in order to meet personal deadlines which just hindered my music’s potential. I’m still working on my impatience but now I understand that some days will be more creatively productive than others and that’s okay. I have struggled with my self-worth for my entire life and I didn’t realize how much I unintentionally self-sabotaged my career because I didn’t believe in myself.

So now, every day I wake up and remind myself in the mirror that I am enough and that positive reinforcement has made this career a lot more manageable. I wish I had gotten into this habit when I got started. I was bullied a lot growing up for being myself and enjoying things that weren’t accepted by the mainstream at the time, such as comic books, anime, and angsty music. This made me ashamed of who I was and hide my true self at all times in order to protect myself from a world that I thought was “out to get me.” And this really affected my music because I didn’t embrace the quirks that made me stand out as an artist for years. Had I stopped caring what other people thought of me sooner, I would probably be multiple records into my career by now. As an independent artist, it is so easy to start comparing yourself to your peers and playing “the numbers game” to put yourself or other people down. Recently, I’ve gotten out of that habit and have started to try and be encouraging to everyone pursuing this crazy dream and I’m much more productive and happier for it.

Every artist’s journey is going to look different but I truly believe if we all keep working at it every day there’s room for everyone to be successful in some way. Finally, I didn’t realize I was depressed for five years until about six months ago and going to therapy is what finally got me on the path of accepting who I am. I can’t even imagine who I’d be right now had I taken that step at 19 instead of 24. But what matters is that I took the step to self-improvement and I am very happy that I’m finally getting my life back on track.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think the best way to not burn out is to invest in a hobby that has little to do with music. For example, I love watching anime because I know absolutely nothing about the animation process and can actually relax and enjoy myself when watching it. I also greatly enjoy playing chess because it is completely all consuming and immediately gets my mind off of music when I play it. I find my peers who suffer from the worst burn out don’t diversify their lives so I would recommend making sure that your self image and concept is not linked to your music’s success.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am extremely passionate about ending the negative stigma around mental health and I really want to use my platform to encourage people to start therapy and open up about their personal struggles instead of always presenting the “perfect version” of themselves. All of the songs on my release slate for 2021 relate to my mental health journey and I only started to be truly happy once I admitted that I wasn’t doing okay. So I would encourage all my friends to share their stories when they’re going through a hard time because you never know how you’ll impact the people listening.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my best friends has a quote I love: “in everything you do there are three metrics, fast, quality, and cheap. Pick two.” In other words, for example, if you want a high-quality product done quickly, it won’t be cheap or if you want something done fast and cheap, chances are it won’t be high quality. In my life, I always make sure to pick the quality metric in everything I do, which means that I have to sacrifice either my money or my time in order to be the best artist I can be but I believe deep down that it will be all worth it one day.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If I could get lunch with Lin Manuel Miranda my life would be complete. To say I am a big fan would be an understatement and I get compared to him a lot because I write hip hop musicals and we look quite similar (I have a photo side by side of me and him when he was my age and the resemblance is uncanny). I would have a million questions about his creative process and would also seek advice about how to bring a musical that doesn’t fit Broadway’s mold to market. But, I also just feel like we’d get along on a personal level because we’re both very high energy people with a strong drive to be creative and I would love to hear the man’s story first hand.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram and Tik Tok @I_am_mnerva and on Youtube and Facebook by looking up MNERVA. Also, I just finished my new website www.mnervaofficial.com where you can see everything I’m working on as a creative.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!