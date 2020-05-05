Contributor Log In/Sign Up
M+M=SC²: Why Meditation and Masturbation equal Self-care Too

Top 3 reasons how meditation and masturbation can help decrease stress.

By
Graphic by La Cubana Designer

When was the last time you masturbated? When we think of self-care, our minds automatically think about face masks, bubble baths, and massages as caring for our needs, but taking care of our mental-health goes beyond that. It also means taking care of our sexual needs. 

How many times have we felt guilt or shame hiding under your sheets? Or hiding from our significant other to pleasure ourselves? Historically speaking women, masturbating has been seen as a “taboo,” while men are given a pat on the back and magazine as a right of passage into manhood. 

Now more than ever, it is vital that women shatter this taboo. It is mental health awareness month, and during this pandemic, we are all looking for ways to practice self-care during quarantine to keep our shit together. A national survey from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) shows, “COVID-19 is seriously affecting Americans’ mental health, with half of US adults reporting high levels of anxiety”.

So how can meditation and masturbation actually help us during these uncertain times? Research reveals that meditation and masturbation help with clarity, confidence, and calmness. 

  1. Clarity: Meditation and masturbation are seen as cardio for the brain.
  2. Confidence: Understanding how to pleasure oneself leads to body positivity simultaneously meditation helps one gain confidence in decision making. 
  3. Calmness: Meditation and masturbation relieves stress and improves sleep. 

Ladies, it’s time that we pause to add meditation and masturbation into our self-care equation.

Gelsomina Picariello, Emmy Award-Winner: Researcher, Storyteller, & Founder at Radical Pause

Gelsomina is a Sports Emmy Award Winner, researcher, storyteller, brand consultant, and founder of Radical Pause. She received her B.A in broadcast journalism from Montclair State University and her Masters in Branding from the School of Visual Arts in NYC. After working for ESPN, she founded Radical Pause, a message, method, and movement, helping thousands pause on college and corporate campuses. Gelsomina seeks to create legendary immersive health and wellness brands that challenge the status quo.

