Mladen Barbaric of Airgraft: “Play to your strengths”

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mladen Barbaric.

As founder and CEO of Airgraft, Barbaric is a recognized leader and innovator in product design and technology. He has earned an enviable reputation assembling lean, dynamic teams of outstanding designers and engineers to develop effective solutions to complex challenges. It was this ‘less but better’ approach that led him to found Airgraft in 2018, refining technology, materials and performance to upgrade the cannabis experience from plant to pocket.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I don’t ever remember having any doubt about what I wanted to do. The question of how to turn that into a career was a more difficult one. Knowing I wanted to make stuff, I figured I probably had to be a designer. This gave rise to a somewhat oddball phase. At design school, I never felt the assignments hit the mark; I wanted to move beyond form and function. In the end, it hit me: I couldn’t hand off the creation to somebody else. I was going to have to build teams; collaborate; create an infrastructure. In short, I was going to have to become an entrepreneur. I realised that what I really wanted to create was a human reaction: delight, surprise — even love. Because in the end, making things is about making the world better — otherwise, what’s the point? I’m pretty proud of the fact there are now 100 million products out in the world that I’ve had a hand in creating. To me, that feels like a beginning, not an end. I’m always learning and, hopefully, improving every day.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

If you asked me five years ago if I was going to be making products for cannabis consumption, I would have said you’re insane. Earlier in life I was a competitive swimmer and a triathlete. I wouldn’t take cold pills just to make sure I wouldn’t test positive in drug tests, let alone enjoy cannabis.

Typically, when I see an opportunity and have an idea on how to solve it, I start by pitching it, testing it and the idea evolves from there. This time, things were different. Many of the people who invest and support projects I work on started investing and working with companies in cannabis. They saw that about 90% of cannabis was inhaled, but no one was really addressing this delivery well. It was them who nudged me and saw that the problem matches my team’s unique skill set. At first I resisted (“What do I know about cannabis??”), but the more I dug in, the more I realized that the problem was real and meaningful. Millions of people are using “vaporizers,” but no one is really vaporizing. The products out there were producing contaminants, burning the extracts and people inhaled the byproducts. The more time I spent studying, the more I realized that I know exactly how we can solve it. I realized that we have an opportunity to really affect millions of people positively: provide relief but keep them safer. This was the moment I decided that Airgraft was our next company.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I’m fortunate in that there are many people in my life who have both helped and inspired me; they’ve all contributed in different ways, and all have value, so it would be impossible to single one out. Nevertheless, I guess if I go back I would have to say my father. He was an art director and some of my earliest memories are of him drawing and creating. Although he never pressured me to follow in his footsteps, I saw that creating for a living could be a natural and attainable path. More importantly, although he wasn’t interested in business, he applied creativity to solving problems in a way that was absolutely core to everything he did. Using creativity to invent ways to make the world better is a fundamental motivator to me. It was my father who first showed me the possibility.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Airgraft is a bunch of geeks who work well together. That’s the truth. We’re specialists in a bunch of different engineering and design fields; what unites us is this obsessive drive to make things better.

Take, for example, vapor. Today, just about every vaporizer burns extracts. This is bad for the body, it compromises the extract, and doesn’t do cannabis justice. We have broken down the process of vaporization and reconstructed a cartridge that produces real, clean vapor by using advanced fluid dynamics and bending physics to deliver perfect particles of vapor. We’ve gone through hundreds of iterations and broken many emission testing machines; and we’ll continue to do this in the never ending pursuit of perfection.

When big tech turned away from constructive engagement with the cannabis industry, we invented a new communication technology. When it was too expensive to add chipsets and controllers to cartridges (because it’s the right thing to do to control heat), we did it anyway, but then reinvented how people pay for it, so it’s cheaper than the original dummy cartridge. This is how we’re different.

Think of Airgraft as geeks in service of people. Above all, we’re using science and technology to better the cannabis experience for everyone, and we’ve just started.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m not sure if it’s the success that’s bringing goodness, but I can certainly say that having a constant and clear intent to be a positive influence on the world is core to everything I do. One of the first things I ask (myself) when getting into a new venture is: “Can what I do here be a net positive? Can I make a real difference?” I’ve worked on projects that got millions of people to move more. I’ve worked on projects that help people monitor their health better. I really hope that with Airgraft, we can create safer, better ways to consume cannabis for millions of people.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Resilience: I learned very early in life that the ability to withstand discomfort is a strength. I grew up as a war refugee kid. I was an elite athlete and always found that it’s the discipline and resilience in these extremely uncomfortable situations that taught me how important it is to stick through and probably how to endure the discomfort. Entrepreneurship is very uncomfortable. Being OK in this discomfort and being able to still push forward is simply essential for a business leader or entrepreneur.

2. Creativity: I have a million stories because creativity is my secret weapon to solve just about any problem. As a way of life and work, I make it a point to think outside normal parameters of the solution. It’s not always the case that the simplest most obvious answer is the right one, as logic demands. Sometimes it is the crazy idea that gets the job done. We’ve been doing a lot of that at Airgraft, probably because it’s one of the most difficult, most convoluted industries to work in. A lot of the time, you find yourself at a dead end. I believe those moments are the exact time when there is opportunity to do great things.

3. Clarity: there isn’t a single story but a lifetime of learning. Whether you’re communicating with colleagues, pitching investors, selling to consumers or just solving problems, communicating clearly is paramount. Often, the difference between failure and success is just how well you’ve said something.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“If you build it, they will come.” It’s a lie. I’ve built many things in my life that I found interesting. They didn’t always answer a problem. They were solutions in search of a problem. While fun, these were probably the most wasteful years of my life and resulted in nothing, except the important lessons:

always be very thoughtful about how you spend your time;

consider how meaningful and impactful the problem you are trying to solve is;

and most importantly, never build things, build solutions.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I’ve made a million cold calls. I’ve been rejected more times than I ever dare count. I’ve had periods where I wondered if I could pay myself the next month or worse, how I will pay my team. Heck, I paid my team once using my personal credit card. I’ve had product flops, I’ve had to duck calls asking for money from suppliers, but the absolute worst experience of all time was having to lay off some of my star team members because we simply ran out of money. I was also lucky that I was able to hire them back just three months later — and even give them a bonus for the time they were off, so at least there’s a silver lining to that particular story.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I’m Bosnian and, if you are from the region, everybody jokes about how hard-headed Bosnians are. We tend to bulldoze through. But in all honesty, I think it was swimming that taught me that pain is simply a notion and that pushing through hard work is rewarding on the other side. Competitive sports, just like entrepreneurship, require a huge dose of mental strength, and I think that’s something that needs to be developed early on in life. I’m just happy that I got the opportunity to rough it, early.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I think about this quite a bit. No one tells you that being an entrepreneur requires a ton of work on your own mental and emotional health. The rollercoaster, the ups and downs, the rejection and constant feeling of inadequacy are taxing. As Ben Horowitz says, no one tells you the average score on performance for a founder is 20/100.

Being an entrepreneur feels lonely. The first thing you must realize is that you are not alone. Every entrepreneur feels like this, and it’s OK. Nobody tells you it’s OK, and nobody talks about it, but it is OK. The sooner you realize this, the sooner you can feel better and move onto the productive bits of entrepreneurship. I make it a point to read books like Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, not just because I want to hear great stories of how Nike came about, but because I read about all the horrors Phil went through. When I am going through hard times, I re-read some sections so that I can remind myself that Phil had it worse than whatever it is I’m going through at the moment. It helps to know you’re not alone.

The second thing that I find very important is the mindset. If you believe challenges are constant burdens and you’re suffering, this will drag you down. It’s important to reframe challenges. My mantra is very simple: every challenge is the universe telling you there’s a better way to do something. The challenge is not a burden, it’s an opportunity to do better. If you think of challenges this way, life will be easier, and you’ll continue to innovate and improve consistently. Love the challenges, don’t fear them: they make you better.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

So this is very simple. If the business has potential to scale and bring massive value quickly, you should look at venture capital. If the business can just provide steady revenues and quickly be profitable but is very hard to scale, or perhaps shouldn’t be scaled, then bootstrapping is the answer.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Have a meaningful problem to solve: if there’s no bad dragon to slay, there really isn’t a need for a hero, is there? In most cases, even if your product approach isn’t right at first, the company is salvageable so long as there’s a true and dire need for something to be improved, invented or bettered. Play to your strengths: There should be a clear reason why you are the right person to solve this problem. Drive and intent are fantastic, but without ability, you’ll find yourself fighting against others who may be stronger than you at solving this problem. There should be some unfair advantage to YOU solving this over others solving the same. Time with money: solving a problem is not always linear. It’s not always obvious, you can’t account for everything and in all seriousness, sh** just happens. If you and your team are truly superstars at solving a meaningful problem, then what’s required is enough time to solve the problem. Enough iteration, enough testing, enough feedback. This is often the cause of failure in many startups because they simply run out of money before they are able to iterate to the right answer. Get the right help: Raising money isn’t just about money. It’s about surrounding yourself with help and strategic advantages. Anything from introductions to advice is probably more valuable than the money itself. Building the right team isn’t about hiring the best doers, it’s about assembling a team that shares the same values, that works together through the rough times and, most importantly, is better than you at what they do. Be like water: in the great words of Bruce Lee, always be adaptable because everything that can go wrong, will probably go wrong and then some. What matters in the end is an absolutely firm intention and constant and relentless force to move towards it.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Wrong partners: whether it’s investors, distributors or partners of any kind, getting into deals at the early stages of a startup is always very risky. You have to go through some steps but picking the partners should be done in such a way that it gives you the most flexibility. In the early stages of the business, you’re getting your bearings. You don’t know everything. You’re in a rapid learning mode. Give yourself as much flexibility as you possibly can and do partnership in a phased approach. Scale before traction: being successful at fundraising does not make for a successful business (yet). It’s extremely important to be sure that the problem you’re solving is meaningful, that your answer is working and that “dogs will eat the dog food”. I’ve seen too many ventures where CEOs were careless with marketing spend, with expenses and with money all together, before getting to this point of traction. Always figure out and iterate the product before spending money on scaling it. Inefficient with money: It’s easy to feel good about a fresh, new $X million check from your latest round. Sometimes it feels like it’s so much money that you can’t possibly run out of it, and yet, it’s finite. It always goes faster than you think. When spending, think in terms of “is this spend helping me get to proof of concept? Traction? Next scale milestone? Pass on the juicer. You don’t need a yoga instructor for the office (yet).

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Taking care of yourself must be a priority — without you, there’s no startup. It took me a long time to get better at this. I have very high tolerance for pain and fatigue, so I used to really abuse myself. Early in my career I answered emails at 3 a.m. because I feared the 200 emails that would stack up in the morning. I always prioritized work over, well, everything. Today, I acknowledge that I need to sleep and that I need time out of each day to take care of my physical and mental health. You have to remember that running a startup is a marathon, not a sprint — even more so if you’re an entrepreneur because today’s startup may only be a chapter in your career.) If you were to run a marathon and hold an unsustainable pace, you’d find out fast how painful it is, and you’d be out of the race before ever finishing. The name of the game is: hard, but sustainable pace.

Today, I start each day with a workout. I find that for me, physical conditioning keeps me sane, focused and healthier. If I skip a few days, I immediately feel the impact on my work, my relationships and my body. I also need time to think. I need alone time, and I usually like to walk, bike or do an outdoor activity which is my version of meditation.

It’s also easy to feel guilty that you’re not exercising enough, not meditating enough, not working 24/7 and generally feeling bad that we’re not perfect. Stop. There is no perfection. Real entrepreneurship is living and being OK with imperfection. The way you’re doing things today is just fine, even if it could be better. After you give yourself a break, take steps towards a healthier and more manageable lifestyle, if that’s what you want, and remember, it needs to work for you and your current life situation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Here’s one we can all get behind: let’s get affordable, safe cannabis into everyone (of age)’s hands and watch the world become a little more peaceful, a little less high strung, have fewer wars and a heck of a lot of smiles.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Fun! I’ve been so lucky to have had the opportunity to meet so many successful people and nothing is more rewarding than picking their brains and hearing their insights. If I was to think of one person I’d love to have breakfast with today, it would be Sir Richard Branson. There are a lot of smart, successful people, but there’s something about Sir Richard that feels like the conversation would be beyond insightful. I think, partly, it’s because of how throughout his career he’s solved problems differently and creatively. He didn’t follow convention and wasn’t afraid to be a misfit — I love that, but that’s obvious. The other part that draws me to him is the maturity as a human being. All of us entrepreneurs begin with extreme drive. We can be prickly, selfish and focused on business success with some level of ignorance on the world beyond our goals. It feels like Sir Richard’s now in a different phase of his life where there’s just a lovely reflection on humanity. Perhaps it’s a stage beyond entrepreneurship. I’d love to pick his brain on life and relationships, kids and mentoring, and how he might view things today versus when he was 35 and in the thick of it. What would he do differently? That would be such an intellectual treat.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!