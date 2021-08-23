MJ Thomas Of Malaya Studios: “Success doesn’t come overnight”

GRIT. Success doesn’t come overnight. It ebbs and flows like waves. Some things take a slow build and others can be a hit from the first launch. It takes grit to treat the ebbs and flows the same. Whatever the goal may be, having grit means being able to have the perseverance to keep moving forward.

MJ Thomas is the founder of Malaya Studios + founder and lead educator of MalayaMade Pro Lash Academy serving lash artists + estheticians to build profitable businesses. From solo entrepreneurship to now 2 locations and 10 resident artists and growing MJ is dedicated to helping other women unlock their potential and find their freedom in the beauty industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for this opportunity! And yes of course…

I was 19 years old when I had my first daughter. I didn’t have a clear life direction, but I was in my first year of college and managing a sporting goods store at the time. Living on my own and doing all the things. From the outside, it looked like I was a responsible young adult but I was just doing what I felt like I was “supposed” to do. I decided to become a mother at that age and therefore, I was going to be responsible for everything that came with it. During my pregnancy, I also became a single mother.

I continued working, going to school, and bartended on the weekends when my daughter was with her dad. I burned the candle not only on both sides but also in the middle … and with a torch. I remember looking at my life and my schedule and wondering, “how the F am I ever going to get ahead.”

I come from a very hard-working family; my mother finished her Masters degree the same year she finished her chemo treatments while being a nurse. My dad was an almost pro basketball player in the Philippines and dropped it all for a chance to come to America. I mean, there was no complaining in my house about any of the decisions and responsibilities we had. Cry your river somewhere else, this house is made for humble hustlers.

One day- I remember asking my mother if she always knew she wanted to be a nurse in the medical field. She told me it was her life’s dream. What happened next, I will never forget.

I said, “ I don’t feel that way about what I’m doing…”

She said, “Stick with it, you’ll get use to it.”

Now, there are things that we need to STICK with, but I defined THIS as SETTLING in the context of my life.

It was then that I asked her what she would do if she didn’t have to sacrifice anything, and she told me she would open a MEDSPA and do facials, lasers, injectables… all the things. So I looked into it…. And as I spiraled deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole, I emerged calling a local beauty school to enroll in their esthetician program.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When I started Esthetics, I had no idea what I was doing or what my “plan” was. I was still juggling a bunch of side jobs just so I could have the schedule I needed and live within those means…

On the first day of school, the teacher says,” Ok we’re going to take the new students downstairs and give them facials… and when we’re done, we’re going to wahh wah wahh wahh.” I literally was stuck at, “I’m getting a facial?”.

I woke up from my facial and thought that there was no way in hell I could be in “school”. I was happy, interested, and open to all the possibilities.

After getting my license, I went on a mission to make this my full-time thing. I introduced it to my other side hustles and schedule and told myself when I started making as much as this job, I’ll quit that and just keep this bartending one and just shuffled my life around always around my daughter. Literally, 2 months later, I’m quitting all my jobs and for once, had just one. I was also making the most I had ever made.

That first day of my Esthetics program was like a hit of the best drug ever. It was the first time I felt happy and excited about the opportunity. I stayed aligned with that feeling and used that as my compass when spending my time.

Now 12 years later, I have two studios with 10 resident artists. I have helped women quit their day jobs and side hustles to create the life of their dreams.

After 1 long year of being shut down during the pandemic, I felt the familiar hopelessness I felt before having that life-changing conversation with my mother.

I realized that 12 years of bootstrapping entrepreneurship experience and helping women dive into their freedoms by being in the beauty industry and with that 2020 birthed MalayaMade- the Pro Academy teaching women how to build profitable businesses through service training and beauty business coaching.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Both. It takes a lot of DISCIPLINE + CONSISTENCY to be an entrepreneur. So that definitely wasn’t a thing I had naturally. Naturally- I was a very thick-headed, a do it my way kid. Which I also think is necessary to be an entrepreneur. Ever since I can remember, I’ve had a “you don’t know until you try” mentality. I also believe that you can figure everything out. Yes, that’s a word. If there’s a 70% chance of failure, I’ll still shoot my shot and believe in that 30% like my life depended on it.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Of course. Her name is Malayah… her name means FREE, VAST, LIMITLESS… She is my first born child and the reason why Malaya Studios exists. She was a gift I received from God at 19 and it was the opportunity to be her mother that shaped who I am today.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Growing up I had more guys friends than I did girlfriends. I was an athlete and loved to play and be rough. The girls I knew were into boys and braiding and things I just did not think were fun. Plus, they all gossiped and hated each other but wanted to hang out with each other still. I wrestled in high school and got a motorcycle as soon as I could. I had a few girlfriends who loved the same things and didn’t bother with the drama of gossip and being catty. I’m still so close to these girls to this day.

The beauty industry much like any industry can be catty or cutthroat. I worked in different industries and that’s something that can exist anywhere.

I intentionally created Malaya Studios to be INCLUSIVE, TOLERATE, and COOPERATIVE. It’s about COMMUNITY over COMPETITION because we go farther together. We are all women here at the studios and it’s our core value to help each other thrive as individuals, women, mothers, and wives. We support each other and grow together.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be a LEADER, not a BOSS

It’s easy to imagine a company running smoothly and just implementing rules and protocols, but the REAL LIFE is that teamwork makes the dream work. With a team, it’s a lot of pulse-taking and leading by example and by moving together.

GRIT

There were many times when I felt so uncomfortable with how things were going- for example, the shutdowns in California, that I questioned if the studios were going to make it. The build-out for the second location just got finished in March of 2020 and we literally had to shut down! It takes grit to keep pushing forward when everything seems to be falling apart. Grit requires you to be stronger than your fears.

GRIND

Work hard + play hard. I was a young mother and started my business while everyone around me was partying. So I partied too but I made money doing it while I was bartending. If it wasn’t making money, it didn’t make sense for me. There are going to very lonely times in entrepreneurship. There are seasons that require nose to grindstone and there are seasons of play and relaxation. But the grind is the part no one glorifies. It’s ugly. But absolutely necessary.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“You need to finish college first.” I grew up with the mentality that we go to school for 12 years and then go off to college and pick a path that would bring us stability, benefits, and ALL THE THINGS. The truth I’m choosing to believe now is that there are other paths! There is tremendous value in a college education, ABSOLUTELY! However, I am great with my hands, and my learning abilities are different compared to traditional teaching methods. When I started working with my hands, my anxiety learned to be quiet, I was able to focus, and things became so clear for me while I worked.

There are no mistakes or time wasted, I look for the value in those moments I started to feel that… and what I learned about myself experiencing the difficulties I had, was the techniques and teaching styles that helped me learn more efficiently.

So instead of “finish college”, I changed the narrative to “start something” that aligns with my interest and “finish that”.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

DESIGN YOUR IDEAL WORK CULTURE. Break down what that looks like, feels like, even smells like and sounds like! Then break down what those needs are from all leaders, and what those needs are from all employees. I see a lot of culture just happen by DEFAULT. Establish your culture and the values that need to be protected to ensure that your team thrives.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

In a world where we can be many things as leaders, be human, and be kind. Businesses will need to function and leading a team is not the most favorable in trying times (as 2020 made sure we were aware of)… we are still dealing with the human experience. Even in the hardest of times + decisions, be human and be kind.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Survival mode can trigger a lot of ugly things. As the world is slowly emerging from a very uncertain time, we have to acknowledge the entire spectrum of differences in thoughts and opinions. I am in an industry that was not considered “essential” so there is a lot of rebuilding right now. As leaders, we have a very hard job to move forward with rebuilding that culture and adapting. Establishing the new baseline requires us to take a pulse on the people that are still with us, so be human first. It’s a good place to start.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I started as a solo entrepreneur for the first 5 years and incorporated it when I started building a team. It was easy for me to manage my client experience and handle all my systems and policies. When I started my team, however, THAT WAS A DIFFERENT BEAST. I literally had to make scripts for verbiage when talking to clients. I had to create playlists for music choices. You name it! So… when I opened my second studio with my business partner, we established an onboarding protocol, brand presentation, written SOPs for everything… I would have saved so much time in training my staff had I documented all the policies and standard procedures as I established them.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Regardless of what you do- be it a traditional 9–5 or creating something yourself- it is going to be challenging. Working a “regular job” can bring the challenges of leadership/teamwork, work culture, pay structure, promotion opportunities, scheduling, specific policies, and little room for flexibility.. just to name a few. However, any one of those challenges can have a major impact on your work life.

As an entrepreneur, the sky is the limit! We are only limited to the resources we can attain and the imagination we have. It’s also very lonely. It is the ultimate bet on ourselves and what we create. The challenges can feel so daunting and risky but the outcomes… are worth it all.

Entrepreneurship is a lifestyle. No one is clocking your hours. There are seasons of building- long days and long hours that require so much attention that only absolute priorities can reach you. And seasons of smooth auto pilot where the fruits of your labor are ready to be enjoyed. It can feel BIPOLAR AT TIMES! The entrepreneur path is constantly evolving, consistently trying, and consistently taking lessons over failures.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I used to feel like I had to be at my business for it to run smoothly. So there were no vacations or long streaks of time off. Now that I look back, I realize I was so connected to my business that it ran ME. It wasn’t until I hit the hardest wall of burnout that I realized I have built an amazing studio that runs like a well-oiled machine. I have people who work there that take pride in the culture we have built together. It was okay for me to leave for a week and be disconnected.

I went to the Dominican Republic and had zero cell service. It took me 3 days to just unwind, but when I finally did… I enjoyed staying in a beautiful hotel (knowing I could write it off), going on excursions daily (write off), buying whatever I wanted without scarcity. THAT… that moment when I embodied who I was and what I built was so overwhelming and humbling. I felt like I finally created a career that worked for ME and not the other way around.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I started my business, I literally gave it everything I had financially. I bootstrapped my business with my own personal finances. I had terrible credit and everything I bought was in cash. What started as a solo venture turned into a thriving studio with an amazing team and I was outgrowing my space.

I decided to open another location. With business credit and a business partner this time, I opened the second location and build it out from the ground up! It felt like an amazing power move. The build-out took 9 months and finally! FINALLY!!! We were able to open the door in March of 2020. Then the Pandemic hit.

What was supposed to be a 3-week closure turned into 10 months. I was devasted. Not only did we have to postpone opening our new studio, but we also had to shut down our first location. at this point, I had to locations that were forced to shut down and a team of Women who weren’t able to work and many of them where mothers.

I know I could not have done anything differently to prevent the shutdown of 2020 but I also could not have ever imagined being put in a position to shut down indefinitely. I felt completely vulnerable and also attacked because counties surrounding us started slowly opening up while our County remained closed. I also didn’t realize what being labeled non-essential could do to me. Although I know it was my business that was considered non-essential- being forced to stay home for 10 months played with my emotions.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

If there was a word that could be voted MVP for 2020 in my businesses, it would have to be PIVOT. I realized that the main source of income from the studios came from service-based appointments. and we were in a Time where we couldn’t see anybody to perform the services. The team rallied and we created a GoFundMe to bring our community together and ask for help. This was extremely difficult for me because I couldn’t imagine asking for money without something in return. We got on social media and we raffled off services. we sold the gift certificates for future services. we reached out to all of the grants and SBA loan opportunities. We kept in touch with our clients using social media and the good old telephone. We also offered virtual services where we mailed out products and created a zoom appointment where our clients performed their own services with us on the phone! We sold products to our clients so they could maintain their skin and handle their facial hair and even sold products to help condition lashes and encourage growth until we could be together to do lashes again. We tapped into all the different ways we could show up for our clients without having an appointment, or at least a physical one.

I also realized that my experience as an esthetician for the past 10 years was valuable. I was also able to figure out how to open a business and build a team and culture and be profitable! So, I decided I would step into my role as an educator and beauty business mentor for those who wanted to pursue the path that I chose. I decided to create a way for me to connect with new clients and share the skills and knowledge I have developed through the years to help guide them to do the same!

Here we are! We are now up and running and thriving once again. That pivot into teaching has inspired me in such an amazing way. I have stepped into my new role FULL TIME as a lash educator and beauty business mentor for women who are starting in the beauty industry and want to build profitable businesses. The team of women has grown since reopening and I couldn’t be more excited or inspired.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.GRIT

Success doesn’t come overnight. It ebbs and flows like waves. Some things take a slow build and others can be a hit from the first launch. It takes grit to treat the ebbs and flows the same. Whatever the goal may be, having grit means being able to have the perseverance to keep moving forward.

2. AUDACITY

Yes, I said it. You’ve got to have the kind of audacity that makes a safe player look at you with doubt. I’m not talking about the rude, disrespectful audacity. Quite the opposite- have the nerve to figure your way out of things. Have the nerve to use the doubts people have as fuel to silently work on the things they can’t.

3. OBSESSION

The sleepless, restless, can’t stop + won’t stop drive to focus on something so intently that it makes you feel crazy. Many entrepreneurs are considered crazy- but crazy to me just means misunderstood. I mean, “crazy” by who’s standards, huh? Obsession can be a double edge sword, but to the successful entrepreneur, it’s a powerful tool when used for good.

4. A HOBBY

Back to obsession, that intent focus can also cause mania, so it’s absolutely necessary to have something in your life that has nothing to do with your business. This hobby or outlet needs to bring some kind of mindless peace and instant joy. For me, I love to work out or do yoga, something that makes me move my body. Depending on what season my business is in, I may need more yoga in my life, or I may need to have my butt handed to me in a bootcamp. Sometimes it’s just going to the spa — yes, spa-ing is a hobby in my book. Whatever it is this outlet is absolutely necessary to switch your mind’s focus.

5. BELIEVING IN SOMETHING BIGGER THAN YOURSELF

The amazing thing about being an entrepreneur is that we have creative control over our business. With the highs in lows of entrepreneurship and life for that matter, we can get caught up in thinking that we had everything to do with everything. That we have complete control over everything that happens. Even writing that sounds so silly to me. Yes, we are accountable for our actions, of course. Things happen and we may not be able to explain it no matter how many ways we look at it. But if you can believe that things are happening FOR you and not TO you, this crazy ride of entrepreneurship will bless you.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Deep breath… Resilience is such an important characteristic of humanity. Resilience means acceptance of what’s at hand and adapting positively to move forward. If resilience was a texture, it would be a clear, smooth, fluid to touch. Being resilient means adjusting when pressure or circumstances require and still existing. Resilient people adapt to their environment and don’t resist it. Resilient people accept what is, and positively adapt.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My parents raised my brother and me by themselves. We didn’t have family nearby and both sets of our grandparents were still in the Philippines. My mother was a nurse and worked nights and would get off work and drop my brother and I off to school. My dad worked days and would pick us up from school. There was always someone home with us and I can barely remember times when both my parents were home at the same time.

I remember I would complain about things that I needed to do around the house, and I remember my dad saying, “If you spent all that time you waste complaining on just doing what you’re supposed to do, you’d be done already. Just do it!”. Now that I’m a parent, I literally call my dad and thank him for all those lectures and still apologize for all my eye rolling when I was younger.

I now know that I had parents who were literally doing the best they could with what they had. I felt like I had a lot on my plate when I was young but really, I just had to do my part to maintain a household that my parents worked so hard to provide us with. While I may have thought it was dismissive at the time, my dad taught me a really valuable lesson that I teach my kids as well. There are going to be times and places to vent and complain. If something needs to get done, get it done. If complaining isn’t going to move the needle, do your part first. Those lessons taught me so much discipline and resilience. I apply them in all aspect of my life.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

When I have a leadership hat on and I encounter a difficult situation, I tell myself, “You get 5 emotional minutes and then you got to go back to being gangster.” It makes me laugh. I stay solution oriented. With my business I keep my front face cool and collected, and wherever the pulse is with my team, I bring it back to baseline by listening and acknowledging and I bring it back to what the situation is and what can be done. It’s important to acknowledge the difficult situation but not feed it any emotions of worry or fear.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Attitude is everything. Energy is contagious. A leader has impact even when they don’t intend to. A positive attitude can calm a room of worry. A positive attitude shows confidence. Confidence stumps uncertainty any day. When a client or team is unsure or frazzled, a collected, positive leader can evoke trust. Even if things are uncertain, a positive attitude can invite positive impact. Leadership is about helping those around you be better.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I’m a sneaker head and not the most graceful at anything! So “JUST DO IT” is what I usually boil everything down to. I’m notorious for starting and figuring it out as I go and when I get into analysis paralysis, I remind myself that it’s totally ok to go for gritty and not pretty.

It has been 12 years into my entrepreneurship journey. It has been a wild ride and SO WORTH IT. Pre Covid, I was comfortable and felt like I was smooth sailing, then the shutdowns brought me to a very familiar uncomfortable feeling. That uncomfortable feeling was the same feeling I felt when I let go of my security blankets of a consistent paycheck, benefits, predictability… and leaned into the possibilities of starting my own business. When everything shut down, my security blankets were ripped away. Completely vulnerable and in survival mode, I leaned into that uncomfortable feeling and reminded myself that I only live once so “JUST DO IT”.

Here I am, diving into coaching and education and ALL THE THINGS, and I know it’s going to be great.

