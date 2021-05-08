MJ Cullinane: “Don’t get caught up in negative comments on social media”

Don’t get caught up in negative comments on social media. There will always be critics out there and the internet allows for those who are particularly negative to speak without consideration for how their words impact others. If you can stay away from the comments until you feel secure enough in what you do.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Margaux Jones.

Margaux Jones (AKA MJ) is an award-winning Seattle-based artist, writer, mother, and lover of all things magical — especially crows. She attended Parsons School of Design, yet her unique technique for telling stories through digital collage is self-taught and has been her passion for over 10 years.

Nature and its creatures are a familiar theme in MJ’s work, however having grown up south of Boston her collages are heavily influenced by the energy of the city. Her work often merges the two worlds. Her path into the world of Tarot was a beautiful accident that came out of a difficult time in her life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is from Pema Chödrön — “You are the sky, everything else is just the weather.” I think about this quote every time I need to deal with something difficult or a situation that is challenging. It’s just the “weather” and it too, shall change. Also thinking about difficult situations in this way helps me cope with things beyond my control and for the things I can control I can address them without allowing the situation to cut into who I am. This avoids many shame triggers. 🙂

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience/Grit: It takes a lot to knock me down and keep me that way for more than a few moments.

Way back when I was in my 20s, I was a bike messenger in Cincinnati. On one particularly yucky day, it was freezing, but not enough to fully snow. It was more like slush coming down from the skies. With a full bag of documents needing to be delivered, I wiped out in what felt like the world’s largest slush puddle. I was soaked from head to toe. I couldn’t just say, “that’s it I am going home for the day.” First, I was the only woman messenger in the city and didn’t want to look weak, also, people were depending on me. I picked up my bike, made my deliveries and then made it home to change. This experience taught me to put my needs aside just temporarily and focus on a task. To get it done knowing that the reward of warm clothes (and I am sure quite a bit of beer and whiskey) would be there waiting for me at the end.

Optimism: I am not referring to the ra ra — everything is going to be a great thing. When I say optimism, here it is that although a situation is difficult or I am knee-deep in a major setback, deep-down I know that I have what it takes to come out okay. That I can figure out what needs to be done and put in the work.

Back before I began my career as a Tarot/Oracle creator I worked an office job. I was in sales for a software company here in the Seattle area (not any of the big ones…) I took the job after my husband left me and my (at the time) 2 year old daughter. Although rent in Seattle was high and the job paid around 35k a year, I took it because in my gut I knew I would eventually make more being in sales and with commission.. Within a year I nearly tripled my salary. Of course it was this job that turned out to be the reason why I quit to be an artist!

Acceptance: I know when something isn’t working or if a change is needed. I can accept failure and move on taking with it all the lessons that came from the experience.

I quit that job in sales to start a jewelry business. I was tired of the culture at my job, it was toxic and I found myself spending more time complaining about my boss and situations at work than saying anything positive. Initially, I had reasons to feel confident in this departure as my jewelry business took off running right from the beginning, however about 6 months later, everything fell apart. Sales became practically non-existent and I was spending more money trying to come up with new ideas, products, avenues to sell. Within a year my safety net was barely a thread and I was unable to pay rent. For the first time in my life, I was facing the reality that my daughter and I could very easily become homeless. I am all for having tenacity, but I am also a realist and I know when something isn’t working. Having the ability to accept that I was not put on this planet to be a jewelry designer saved me from wasting more money and resources. Sure, maybe it would have worked out, but I see that experience as a bridge to something better. It was from that experience and having that “something has got to give” moment that led me to create the Crow Tarot a deck that enabled me to not only cover rent but also comfortably pay my back rent. It was because I was able to accept failure that I was able to move on, and in the process carve out a much better life for myself.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I am not sure if this is a second chapter, it is more like a fourth or fifth!

Prior to finding my passion/purpose I worked in sales for a small software company. I rose up in the company over 4 years from entry-level sales to becoming the Client Development Manager. I had the highest sales in the office and worked with one of our largest clients. By the end of my time there I was making a competitive salary and was easily able to take care of my then young daughter on my own. We enjoyed vacations and life was for the most part, fairly easy. Of course, I felt like my job was slowly draining my soul and my boss was not the easiest person to work with. There was a great deal of dysfunction in our office that stemmed from a culture of day-drinking to inappropriate behavior between my boss/CEO of the company and his assistant who he was having an affair with. I found myself most days, going into my office, shutting the door, and dreaming of a better job. I was good at building relationships with clients and I knew that this couldn’t be the best place for me. Over the course of a year, I consistently put out to the universe that I wanted a change, that my mental health needed a change. Instead of focusing on all the ways my job sucked, I redirected that energy to all the things I can do to make my life better, or at least more mentally-stimulating. Without dropping a beat at my day job I picked up a jewelry-making hobby at night and created a website. This took my focus away from my miserable job and allowed me to slip back into my natural state of being creative. In the evening, after my daughter went to bed, I worked on my jewelry while dreaming of a day when I could do this full-time. I asked the universe for just a couple of things. I wanted to have the flexibility to walk my child to and from school and to be financially secure doing what I love to do. The universe gave me both those things and in that order. The second just took a lot longer.

My jewelry caught the attention of a marketing person from a company that puts together the gift bags for the Grammy Awards. Although I had to pay to get in the bag, I viewed this as an investment in myself and created 125 bracelets for the Grammy Award gift bags. I don’t know if any of the people who received my bracelet ever wore it or if it ended up in the trash, but my local news station picked up the story and in one evening I made what I would normally make in a month at my regular job. When my sales went up consistently over a few days I took it as a sign and went into my boss’s office and quit.

Before I knew it, I was walking my daughter to and from school and at least for a short time I had some financial freedom. Within a few months my sales dropped, although people liked my work, it just wasn’t popular or exciting enough to catch on. I have a few loyal customers but it wasn’t enough to be sustainable and within a year I had put my daughter and myself in a bad financial situation. I was angry. I felt as though the universe pulled the rug out from under me. I was heartbroken and unable to find a job, -scared.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

July 2017 was the month that my dog died, my car was repossessed and my landlord told me it may be time for us to consider other housing options… I was knocked down pretty hard. My daughter was 7 at this time and was aware of what was happening. As a parent you want nothing more than for your child to feel secure, to know that their parent can take care of them, that they have a stable home. I was pissed at myself for quitting my job, I was pissed at my landlord for being cruel, I was pissed that people weren’t buying my work. Just as love is a powerful energy, so is anger and I was angry at the universe. What I failed to realize was I needed to get to this point to understand the energy that resides in the Tarot, all of the energy so that I could create each card with understanding. I know the Tower, I have experienced it firsthand. I know the 10 of Swords, I have felt that betrayal and have found the light on the other side. When I make my decks, I infuse each card with energy and it comes from experiencing the highs and lows of life. I think this is why people who use my decks connect with each card so profoundly. The universe sent me the experience of the jewelry business not to be an end but to be a bridge that would help me reach my calling.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

While at the software company it wasn’t one trigger, it was many over a course of a couple of years. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was when I discovered that my boss was reading my personal emails and was shadowing my computer (as well as everyone else’s) without my knowledge. I had been at the company the longest out of everyone on the team and felt that this was a betrayal that could not go unconfronted. It was at this point that my boss, instead of apologizing, criticized my emails and pointed out words he would have used differently.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I let go of thinking that I know all there is to know about being in business and whereas before I was less open to advice or suggestions I take everything into consideration. I discovered this by hitting bottom on my own and realizing that in order to get up I may need a little help.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I think things are going well. I am less closed-off to new ideas and because of this when I receive a suggestion even though at first I may not be interested, I examine the idea a bit further. Sometimes I just solidify my original feelings towards it and other times I find with the extra time spent, being open to new ideas from outside influences has actually proven to help me grow. Examples of this include creating the Grimalkin Tarot even though I said I didn’t want to do a cat deck, at first.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friend Hilary doesn’t hold back and can be brutally honest. We have been friends since our kids were in kindergarten. If it wasn’t for Hilary buying me a tarot deck for my birthday in August, I probably wouldn’t have had the seed planted to create one on my own. It was when I went through that deck that I understood the energy. I didn’t understand how to read Tarot at the time but I could feel the energy in the cards. Although the deck she gave me was lovely, I didn’t connect with the art as much as I wanted to and for me to learn Tarot, I decided to create a deck for myself. The Crow Tarot, my first deck and the reason why I am here today writing about a second chapter all began out of a desire to learn how to read the cards for myself. Through this entire journey Hilary has been a source of support and a sounding board for new ideas. She is a lawyer, so she brings a logical perspective to my, at times, “flighty” ideas.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’m not sure if this is the most interesting, but for me it is proof that we have the power to create the change we want to achieve in our lives. For years, I have been walking through my “dreamhouse” in my head. It is the place I go to when I can’t sleep, or when I need to move my mind over to something more positive. I have had this place in my mind since the time I was working for the software company. It was the place I spent most of my nights when I was afraid of becoming homeless. After the release of my Crow Tarot deck, my financial situation did a 180 and life was becoming more easy, at least in respect to money issues. We were still living in the same basement apartment we had been in for 6 years and although small, a bit dark, quite loud thanks to my landlord’s rambunctious child, it was comfortable. My friend Hilary lives just up the street and my daughter and I would often walk up to her house for the girls to play. They have a huge house. One day while walking home I noticed a For Rent sign for an apartment a block away and for what I thought was going to be just fun, just to be a lookie loo, I made an appointment to see it. I was only about 6 months into being back financially speaking and moving was not something I was comfortable with as I just paid back my current landlord and if something were to happen again she would be more open to working with me. Nonetheless, I kept my appointment. When the owner of the condo opened the door it was like walking into my head. Although not exactly like the dream house in my head, it was damn near close! I have never been inside this place before. The windows, the kitchen layout was exactly the same. The fireplace and the light, all as it was in my head.

I asked how much the rent was and when she told me the amount, my heart sank. It was more than twice my current rent that just a few months ago I had a hard time paying. But I felt like I was supposed to be in this space. Why else would it look so much like my dream house? I examined my bank account and I could afford it. Getting over the fear of lack was one of the biggest challenges for me to overcome and since I have learned to master that emotion I have only been able to expand and feel more confident in my resources. Although I am sure that I was not the most qualified applicant for her condo, the woman who was once also a single mother, accepted my application. Three years later, we are still there! It was this event that taught me that I can bring into this world that which I hold in my mind’s eye, patience however is required.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Imposter syndrome? Oh yes, and I still have it. I am waiting for the moment when someone says — “hey you aren’t as good as you think you are!” I am not sure if I have overcome it, I have learned how to quiet the voice so that it is not so distracting by simply creating. Doing what I love.

The only time this fear impacted my work was while creating my Wise Dog Tarot deck. I began this project shortly after I released the indie version of my Crow Tarot (before US Games released their published edition.) I made the mistake of checking out the comments on a few Youtube channels that reviewed my deck. Although most of the comments were nice there were a handful of negative ones that dominated my focus. Then I had someone post a negative comment about my Wise Dog deck on Facebook and it nearly broke me. I thought, “Why am I doing this?” It took just a small handful of critical comments to shake my confidence. The artwork for my Wise Dog did not flow as naturally as my other decks. I struggled through most of the cards second-guessing myself every step of the way. After US Games published the Crow Tarot and those decks hit the world, literally all over the world (it was translated in 6 languages), I stopped caring about the negative comments and started creating for those who appreciate my work. Every card I create today is for those people. I want them to connect with me and the energy of the cards.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

When I started working on creating the Crow Tarot, I had a sense that there was something magical there, so I shared a few of the illustrations for the deck with a couple of Facebook groups I belong to, and when the response was so overwhelmingly positive I knew I was on to something. What I didn’t do was share my idea with people who were opposed or frightened of anything magical, crow, or Tarot related because I did not want any negative seeds to come in from people who would not “get” the deck anyway. Although not my target audience, those people can still influence the subconscious.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Taking the leap and committing to a year lease in a new condo that cost 3x what my rent was, was getting out of my comfort zone. To move forward, to achieve a new life required me to let go of the fear of failure and jump in without second thought. I had to have faith in myself and in my intuition.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t get caught up in negative comments on social media. There will always be critics out there and the internet allows for those who are particularly negative to speak without consideration for how their words impact others. If you can stay away from the comments until you feel secure enough in what you do.

2. There will be good days and bad days. There will be days where you feel like nothing can stop you from reaching the next level of success and then there are the days that make you wonder if it is all coming to end. If it is meant to be, the good days will outnumber the bad and will keep the light within burning even if it is a bit dimmer. You can’t judge a dream by a rough patch or a setback or two. That being said, you must be able to be objective. If something isn’t working out, it’s okay, the road you are on may not be a direct route to your dream but still, it is an important road to go down in order to reach it.

3. Allow time to simply enjoy your success. I am a workaholic, as I am writing this, I am actually supposed to be on vacation. I am however, outside looking out at the water so there is the compromise. What is the point of success if you don’t enjoy a little of it, right? Splurge on yourself a little here and there. I find booking a weekend away keeps me motivated to work harder and more efficiently.

4. Just because something has been done the same way over and over by successful people doesn’t mean there isn’t room for your new ideas. When I started creating tarot decks there was a long line of successful artists already out there. It was very intimidating at first but what I realized is that there is always something new that you can add, a twist of your own.

5. Invest in business. With your profits you make, take a class, buy tools that will help you become better. It can be tempting to squirrel away the money for a rainy day, but what I have found is that the more I spend on building my business, the more successful I become.

6. I would also like to add that customers remember how you make them feel. I am still learning this one as I tend to become narrow-focused on just creating art and drop the ball on emails and such. I have found since I have made an effort in communicating better my customer loyalty has improved significantly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To do more things that bring you joy. If you find your job sucks the life out of you, instead of spending your lunch break and happy hour with coworkers bitching about it, spend that time doing something creative. Write a short story, paint, build something. I think it’s all about redirecting energy away from something negative and over to something positive. Maybe instead of slapping a rubber band (you know how some people do that as a means of redirection) maybe doodle something…you never know what may come out of it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Brene Brown. She saved my life. I was on a flight from Seattle to DC for a meeting with a large hotel company. My boss and his assistant (the person he was having an affair with) were already there and I was so stressed out. I listened to her seminar on the Power of Vulnerability and all I can say is WOW. It forever changed my life. I was able to pinpoint the exact moment when a shame spiral was about to occur and she helped me create tools to come out of it. I have pretty much-absorbed everything she has written. When I feel like I am slipping I re-listen because it is literally like a therapy session.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Oh yes, in many ways. www.mjcullinane.com www.crowtarot.com www.crowtarotshop.com as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!