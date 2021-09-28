Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Mixing Music, For A Joyful Time Afternoon Meditation: Jimmy Makulis #Greece 🇬🇷

Mixing Jazz Into The Perfect Aligning With Greek Waters! Nourishing The Afternoon With, JIMMY MAKULIS!

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When musical cultures mix, there is a way of observing just how well they, intertwine. It piques one’s interest-even for a moment. Afterall, one becomes pressed into seeing how the come to fit; like a musical puzzle. 🎼 Oh, yes! Should one travel into the land of the other, well, that’s a delightful, travel tale to depict. 🎁

We are still in the nation of Greece. And, the language is still a diamond. Can you imagine the waters moving through the musical vibrations of love’s timing? Accompany the language with a Jazzy sound, from a peculiar people, and you have the riches of music’s ancient touch, in alignment with a modern twist. Can you imagine such a beauty? And Divine, it truly is! An ancient whisper meets up with the sound of a peculiar peopleBlack America’s gardens, to be exact!

This Jazzy persona in the performance through a Greek tongue, brings a special connection between one ancient world, and the modern one, which binds it. It is as if the presence of Jazz music, within the song, is reviving the land of Greece. Let’s reflect upon this for a second. Can you imagine the power of a certain song to awaken a particular landscape? Just envision the colors, patterns, designs, and decor, which becomes visible, once the music is performed.

We won’t go any further. Let’s pause for one second and take some time to imagine the invisible colors of Greek blossom like hidden rainbows, from the Earth, into the sky.

Jimmy Makulis

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/478859372859443558/
https://youtu.be/bvPGpSNncw3M
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1iJLQP8C7wrE61t1IUX9pm

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Photography and Song: Danai Stratigopoulou #Greece 🇬🇷

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Arleta and Her Musical Glide Through Grecian Waters!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Riding Waters From Greek Gardens, Into America’s Sound! Arianna Stassinopoulos Huffington

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.