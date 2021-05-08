Mitra Ahouraian: “Be your biggest cheerleader ”

Be your biggest cheerleader — Every day, you need to tell yourself: you’ve got this. Every single day, even when you may not feel that things are going very well. You cannot rely on praise or acknowledgment from other people. They will not always remind you of your greatness, so you need to take this on for yourself. It’s especially important to remind yourself that you can, indeed, handle anything that life throws your way.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mitra Ahouraian, Esq.

Mitra Ahouraian, Esq., is the founder and principal attorney at Ahouraian Law, a full-service corporate and entertainment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. She’s represented some of the most prominent actors, writers, directors, producers, models, influencers, financiers, and lenders in Hollywood, New York and more. Mitra prides herself in being strategic, prepared and personable with an aim to make the law more accessible to others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Los Angeles, born to Iranian parents who escaped religious persecution during the Revolution and came to the U.S. on asylum. In Iran, my father was a surgeon with three medical specialties and owned a hospital. My mother was president of the Woman’s Organization in Iran, where she worked with Queen Farah and earned her first PhD. They (along with my two older brothers) had a full and successful life there, and I know it was heartbreaking for them to leave their home. Consequently, my childhood in the States was colored by resilience, recovery and rebuilding. They had to completely start over in a new country. My father had to redo both his medical boards and residency in order to work in the U.S., neither of which is an easy task under normal circumstances. Because of this, a dedicated drive to learn and a sharp emphasis on education were core values in my family, which included studying the arts and foreign languages. It wasn’t enough in my house simply to excel in school. I also played piano, participated in a children’s theater company, danced ballet, learned to read and write in Farsi, and even won a couple of beauty pageants. I was raised in the Baháʼí Faith, so I learned from an early age to respect all races, religions and genders, and to believe in the beauty, equality and unity of mankind. Because of this, I was always treated equally by my family and those around me — and I know that was a big part of why I always thought there was nothing I couldn’t do.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father would always quote a phrase from a Persian poem, which roughly translates to “one night doesn’t mean a thousand nights.” Whenever I was struggling with a difficult situation, up late studying or just feeling generally upset or discouraged, he’d pop his head into my room to encourage me with that phrase and tell me how proud he was of my dedication. I took it to mean something similar to “this too shall pass” — and found great solace in that notion. Whether a situation is good or bad, it is fleeting. Nothing is permanent, and we will get beyond any circumstance or experience. I remember repeating that phrase back to him while he was sick, to ease him in the years leading up to his passing.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The three qualities I’m most proud to possess are integrity, determination, and confidence coupled with a willingness to learn (which I like to call humble confidence). Together, they have helped me tremendously in my accomplishments.

Integrity can mean different things to different people. To me, it means having and holding your heart in the right place. Honesty is also a key component of integrity. I strive to always be authentic, and above all, truthful. That’s not always easy. For example, admitting you’ve made a mistake isn’t easy, but I always do, because it allows me to hold myself accountable and work quickly to rectify the situation. I’m honest in how I deal with others. Honesty can leave you vulnerable, but there’s strength and authenticity in it. I’ve been in situations where I’ve chosen to do the right thing for my clients, even if it wasn’t the right thing for me. That’s part of the job — but it’s also a fundamental part of who I am because of how I was raised.

The second is determination. To me, determination means never giving up or giving in, even in the face of extreme obstacles and distractions. When I was in college at UCLA, my dad became very ill. I had to care for him and also get through school — which for me, meant excelling in school. My boyfriend at the time knew I was struggling, and he gave me advice that I still follow to this day. He said, “I want you to become the kind of person who, no matter what’s going on in your life, can thrive and do whatever it takes to reach your goals.” When I heard that, it stuck with me. I wanted to be that person, too. I went on to law school and passed the bar on the first try while still caring for my father. It all affected me, of course, but regardless of what I was feeling or how difficult things got in my life, I still did whatever I had to do to meet my goals.

The third is confidence. I remain confident in my abilities and in my capacity to figure things out, which often pushes me to leap even when I can’t see the full staircase. Confidence breeds and builds confidence. If you believe in yourself enough to take the first step (and you stick with it), you can succeed — and when you do, you reaffirm your own strength and gain the confidence necessary to attack the next perhaps riskier or uncomfortable situation. For example, I taught myself how to litigate about a year or so out of school (which also proved helpful in negotiations), because I believed deeply in my ability to learn anything. I worked incredibly hard, read and studied dozens of books, researched and researched, and sought out the advice of mentors. I won my very first motion against a high profile attorney, which only reaffirmed my belief that if I set my mind to something and am willing to put in the work, I excel.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about “Second Chapters.” Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

In my first chapter, I thought I was headed to medical school, which explains my science degrees. When my dad became sick, I had a choice to make. With medical school, you have to be willing to go anywhere in the country, wherever you match, and at that point I knew I wanted to stay local to be with my family and help care for my dad. Not going to grad school, though, wasn’t an option in my head after all the work I’d put in. I told myself that if I wanted to, I could still go to medical school after, since law school “only” takes three years to complete. I took the LSAT and was surprised by how much I enjoyed it — and I also scored very high. Having studied science all those years, I’d lost touch with the part of me that read books and wrote creatively for fun. Law school helped me tap back into that side of my brain. Sadly, my dad passed away two months after I received my bar results. With a science degree in hand, patent law seemed like the path that made the most sense. However, while I was working on a large pharmaceutical patent case I was assigned a different matter involving 2 major entertainment conglomerates, and I had my first exposure to entertainment law. My curiosity was piqued, and from there, I pursued what seemed like just an interest by learning more and taking entertainment business courses in the evenings. Over time, it became clear that I had found a different area of law that I was drawn to. I decided to follow my new passion for entertainment law, and I left the firm. Outside the bounds of being at a large corporate firm, I was given more opportunity to shine and discover all the things that I excel at.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Fortunately, my reinvention led me to a career that I’m really good at and thoroughly enjoy. Within Law, I made a smaller pivot as I moved from my Chapter 2A to 2B. I initially endeavored to go into patent law, because it made the most sense with my science background. I worked at a top firm with large corporate clients. I quickly realized, though, that it was everything I didn’t want to be. It didn’t help matters that I was working nearly 80 hours per week and didn’t have time for the other things I love.

That brings me to Chapter 2B: Entertainment Law. At one point, I was put on an entertainment law case. While working on it, I discovered that some top studio executives were teaching Entertainment Business classes at UCLA. I took a film finance class three and found it intriguing. My professor was brilliant and, to this day, is one of the smartest film finance attorneys I know. She became my mentor and colleague — and she asked if I wanted to work with her. It took me meeting just one lawyer I could relate to to spark some real momentum. From there, all these things started coming my way. Although I’d originally planned to sit for the patent bar, I decided to instead follow my new passion — and I left the firm to pursue entertainment law.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The choice was made more out of necessity than anything. Again, another life circumstance that pushed me into a new direction. I informally built a practice I believed in, then took my clients (many of whom were very high-profile) to a firm that I felt could help me service them better. And, just as I was building things up at the new firm, I had a bad car accident. As I was healing, that firm jumped at the opportunity to take my clients, let me go and even failed to honor our financial arrangement. It took me over a year to get back on my feet after that blow — and it was a painful learning lesson. Starting again from scratch, by yourself, requires an incredible amount of faith and self-cheerleading. Luckily, I had the example my parents set to inspire my rebuilding.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing?

I started my own law firm. I wanted to be able to choose my cases, have more authority over my work and serve clients how I wanted to, knowing where my strengths lie. Once I was on my own, I discovered new strengths and skills just from doing the work. For example, my science degree (and the education and training I received at UCLA) gave me sharp analytical skills that set me apart from others. My psychology background allowed me to understand and connect with people in a way that made me a better negotiator.

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I did encounter some barriers along the way to building skills as an attorney and running my own firm. I was able to overcome those barriers by slowly replacing my self-doubt with confidence. Because I’d originally planned to pursue a career in medicine, I was never focused on law — and this led me to limiting feelings of doubt in my abilities. I didn’t dream of being a lawyer, so I didn’t connect with others in the field or those interested in the work. All of my previous experiences and part-time jobs in college were in medicine — whether that was research or working directly with doctors. I didn’t even watch lawyers on TV or in movies as a kid and think, “I want to be like them when I grow up.” Instead, I developed my skills and found my place as an attorney in the process of taking classes, devouring information and focusing on where I’d found a strong interest. I gained confidence in my specialty by completing a study program in Entertainment Business at UCLA after law school, reading every entertainment law book I could find, and through a combination of work experiences that affirmed my abilities. Over the course of many successes, I realized I was able to be my authentic self and shine as an attorney, and I now feel powerful in my role.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The best thing I ever did was start my own firm. It’s thriving, and the journey of building it has been so rewarding. Ahouraian Law is a highly esteemed boutique law firm dedicated to exceptional legal counsel, personal service, integrity and outstanding results. For me, building the firm has been more than just starting a business. It’s gone hand-in-hand with stepping into new roles and new activities. I studied acting at Lee Strasberg, trained to be on camera, studied/practiced hosting and perfected my interviewing skills, so I could interview talent and executives and provide legal commentary. I took journalism classes at UCLA to understand media and become a better writer when I began to blog. I’m always working on other initiatives to further hone and expand my skills. To give back to the greater community, I created and taught an “Entertainment Law Essentials” class at the LA Film School. Teaching has shown me how to succinctly discuss Law in a way that can be easily understood and applied by the layperson. I’ve used all that I learned in teaching — both content and delivery — to create videos that demystify the law. I’m now building my social media platforms and influence with this intention. My goal is to create compelling content that helps people understand the law and increase accessibility to it.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I can. We have a family friend who happened to be the dean of a prestigious law school as well as a Ninth circuit judge and Time Magazine ‘Woman of the Year’ in the 1960s. Beginning her career in the 1950s, she was often the “only woman in the room,” and the field of law was very much a boys’ club. In fact, she was often mistaken as a secretary. She told me that I should not be afraid of being a woman in a male-dominated industry. She is a member of the Baha’i Faith, as am I, and her advice was consistent with the belief that without the qualities, talents and skills of both women and men, full economic and social development of society will not be attained.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

My most interesting story explains how/when I’d realized I had made it as an entertainment attorney. After winning my first motion against a high-profile lawyer representing one of Hollywood’s megaproducers, I was leaving the courthouse when my opposing counsel (many years my senior) ran up to me. He cautioned, “You know, you should really be careful about what kinds of clients you represent.” In that moment, I realized how threatened he must’ve felt to admonish me — because I was young, and he’d lost the motion. Ironically, the lawsuit was over a book that my client was publishing, which revealed things about his client that they didn’t want revealed. I smiled knowingly, and realized I was good if this experienced attorney felt threatened.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Yes, I’ve certainly struggled with imposter syndrome as a lawyer. I thought that, because I didn’t take the normal route, my successes were not earned. I didn’t spend my childhood dreaming of becoming a lawyer. I never even planned to do this.” I felt behind (even though, looking back, I was ahead in so many important ways). I wasn’t ready to accept that I was highly skilled and deserving of all the good things that happened to me. For a long time, I felt as though I’d need the older, white-haired guy standing behind me and validating my work — so I wanted to work for that type of firm. Eventually, I realized that I’d done more than enough to establish my credibility and get me to this place, all on my own, not resting on the reputation of another firm’s accolades. I learned to be myself, drop the doubt and even let go of playing the role of what a lawyer should be. I didn’t need to, because I’d already done so much that nobody was questioning whether or not I was accomplished, or good. That was an incredibly liberating feeling.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The five things I wish someone had told me are:

Delegate — No one is good at everything, so it’s best to delegate the things that aren’t your best skill sets. While the pandemic gave me some time to take on new projects, I couldn’t do everything I wanted to do for social media and promotional work (in addition to my regular work as an attorney), so I delegated to those who were experts in that area. Still, I’m learning. Have organizational systems in place — When I launched my firm, I wasn’t prepared with billing and recordkeeping, which became all the more problematic as the firm grew and needed to scale. Be prepared to wear many hats — In addition to my primary client and caseload responsibilities as an attorney, I also must manage administrative tasks related to billing, accounts payable, accounts receivable, business development, branding and operations. Be your biggest cheerleader — Every day, you need to tell yourself: you’ve got this. Every single day, even when you may not feel that things are going very well. You cannot rely on praise or acknowledgment from other people. They will not always remind you of your greatness, so you need to take this on for yourself. It’s especially important to remind yourself that you can, indeed, handle anything that life throws your way. Surround yourself with people who love and support you — Everyone needs to find the people with whom they feel safe, seen, celebrated and accepted by. We need people who will let us vent, share in our successes and be ourselves with. This is invaluable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d like to inspire a movement that realizes/recognizes that children are truly our future, and therefore ensures that every child has access to education (including spiritual education). I founded a non-profit in memory of my father that focuses on supporting organizations that further this initiative. Living in LA, I’m also well aware of the homeless that live amongst us, and what those needs are. I’m also on the board of Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Foundation, whose flagship event, the “Skid Row Carnival of Love,” is the largest event of its kind in the United States and serves our unhoused neighbors in/around Downtown LA. Occupying over 20,000 square feet in the heart of Skid Row, the Carnival’s 2,000 volunteers serve over 4,000 guests each year and deliver resources provided by government, non-profit and private partners.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’d really love to sit down with Oprah Winfrey. She’s made such a strong impact on so many people’s lives by simply using her voice. She’s great at shining light on people and issues that need awareness. I also love the empathy she exhibits for others and her interview prowess, and how, in turn, that elicits empathy from her audience. It’d be great to gain insights from her on how she creates a space that allows for vulnerability and connection, and how this extends to other areas of her life and endeavors.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am on Instagram at @mitraesq

Clubhouse @mitraesq

Website: http://ahouraianlaw.com/

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitraahouraian/

TikTok @mitraesq

Twitter @mitraesq