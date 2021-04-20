Mithila Purohit – Women are the key to sustainable development

Even the sun holds the intensity to take life even being the one symbolizing life itself. Society’s growth today is quite distinguished. We have women leading the mass and winning every task. We have with us Mithila Purohit, as an upright example to quote how commendably the women have set their representations on the bench of the society.

Mithila Purohit was born on 20th August 1991, in Bikaner, Rajasthan is today fame covering all the major passes of the entertainment industry whether be dancing, modelling, and music or cooking.

Mithila Purohit initially started her career in 2012, stating the face of numerous fashion brands, acting in a number of TV serials and Punjabi films. She also won the title of Miss Khoobsurat 2013. Mithila Purohit has been featured and rendered her pure aura in works like Mi Aazi Aur Saheb (NDTV imagine) 2012 by the character name Aishwariya, Mrs Koushik Ki Paanch Bahuien (Zee TV) by the character name Guddi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (Zee TV) and more.

Mithila Purohit prompts a message for the society out saying, “this world is a great place because of outstanding women’s. They are the architect of a family, society, nation, and world. Do encourage, love care and make them stronger.”