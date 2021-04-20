Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mithila Purohit – Women are the key to sustainable development

Even the sun holds the intensity to take life even being the one symbolizing life itself. Society’s growth today is quite distinguished. We have women leading the mass and winning every task. We have with us Mithila Purohit, as an upright example to quote how commendably the women have set their representations on the bench […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Even the sun holds the intensity to take life even being the one symbolizing life itself. Society’s growth today is quite distinguished. We have women leading the mass and winning every task. We have with us Mithila Purohit, as an upright example to quote how commendably the women have set their representations on the bench of the society.
Mithila Purohit was born on 20th August 1991, in Bikaner, Rajasthan is today fame covering all the major passes of the entertainment industry whether be dancing, modelling, and music or cooking.

Women are the key to sustainable development and quality of life in the family. The varieties of role the women assume in the family are those of wife, leader, administrator and much more.

Women are the epitome of strength, love, sacrifice and courage. The role of women in today’s world has changed significantly and for better. Women are now self-sufficient, well aware and financially independent. They have attained immense success in every field, whether it is sports, politics or academics. With the encouragement of co-education, women are now marching side by side with men, in every walk of life.

Mithila Purohit initially started her career in 2012, stating the face of numerous fashion brands, acting in a number of TV serials and Punjabi films. She also won the title of Miss Khoobsurat 2013. Mithila Purohit has been featured and rendered her pure aura in works like Mi Aazi Aur Saheb (NDTV imagine) 2012 by the character name Aishwariya, Mrs Koushik Ki Paanch Bahuien (Zee TV) by the character name Guddi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (Zee TV) and more.

Mithila Purohit prompts a message for the society out saying, “this world is a great place because of outstanding women’s. They are the architect of a family, society, nation, and world. Do encourage, love care and make them stronger.”

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Rural Nepali Women Create Awareness To Help Prevent Against COVID-19 Through Mithila Art

by Kishor Panthi
Community//

Women Have Certain Superpowers; Use Them With Penny Bauder & Heena Purohit

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Creating voice for females
Community//

How women can self sustain In India

by Kartika Sharma

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.