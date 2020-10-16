Mitesh Kumar Patel: “With that great power comes a great responsibility”

I feel that a movie has amazing power because the whole world is watching. With that great power comes a great responsibility. All filmmakers should know that whatever they make, the world will watch and learn from the movie. Positive movies will make a better world.

Mitesh Kumar Patel was born in Kherva, India and at an early age movies fascinated him. He is passionate about film making and photography and has won numerous art competitions. He received his Bachelors degree in Fine Arts in 1996. For 10 years after college he owned a Designing and Advertisement business. Since 2006 he’s been in the commercial real estate business.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I have been an artist since childhood but never dreamed of making any movies. I studied Applied Arts in a Fine Arts College in India. I moved to Canada in the year 2000 and start working as a graphic designer. I worked as designer around 10 years and decided to move forward with something different. Movies have always been entertaining for me and I learned a lot of life’s lessons from just watching movies. In the year 2008, I decided to make my first feature film and it received very good responses and awards. In year 2012, I moved to LA and started making more movies and learned how to obtain the rights for distributions. Since then, I have produced 8 feature films and directed 6 feature films.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

The most interesting story from my film making career is from my first movie. I was holding zero knowledge about film making when I produced and directed my first film. I had only two goals, one was to have an actor in the frame and second to finish the production. I was ready to make the worse movie ever, but it turn out to be a lot better and I received a lot of awards.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

My current influence is producer Ashok Amritraj from Hyde Park Entertainment who produced over 100 films.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My recently films are AntiCoronavirus, (completed) which is a story about a family who got infected with the virus and how they survive and in the process learn the importance of family and faith. House of Quarantine, (post-production) which is the story of group of young filmmakers who got locked down in a house as the virus was raging through the US and the world. In Instant Karma, (filming) which is a story about a guy who struggles to survive by driving a ride share around town and how his life changes when he noticed that after doing good deeds, he is rewarded ten-fold. He started to wonder if it was his car or a homeless guy he befriends.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am really inspired by Gandhi. He was the one who found a way to end slavery and show the way of non-violence to the world.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Most of my films have some kind of social messages. ANTICORONAVIRUS was an inspiring and faith-base film giving a message to the world on this pandemic and how important it is to have faith in family and God. INSTANT KARMA is a story, lifestyle and knowledge about karma. My upcoming films like HOTEL MOTEL & PATEL will have social message about immigrants in the USA and COSMIC-MAN will have knowledge about the true power humans have but they have lost it for years.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I am very focused and since my childhood I always achieved what I have dreamed about. Making movies was one of those dreams. By the time I get an idea and once I decided to make the movie, I feel like the whole universe is helping me to get the project done.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I would say my film’s AD (Assistant Director) Rusty Case and cinematographer Bernie Tarin have helped me a lot to take my last three features to next level.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

I would like people to go see my films. I think these films have a lot to say about what is going on in our society now. I feel there is a good message in every film that I have made. Supporting other independent film makers is also important.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Story –The most important thing in a film is the story. I have seen a lot of big movies with less interesting storylines

Lighting — It is also an important thing in a production is the proper lighting. It can really enhance a film

Editing — Editing is the craft of film storytelling.

Color Grading — It is important for better production quality and it sets the mood.

Sound & Music — This is one of the most important parts of a film. It is so important to set the mood and build the emotion of what is going on on the screen.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I feel that a movie has amazing power because the whole world is watching. With that great power comes a great responsibility. All filmmakers should know that whatever they make, the world will watch and learn from the movie. Positive movies will make a better world.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Jackie Chan is a great actor and he does his own stunts. I like his acting and the concepts of the movies that he works in. I have been watching his movies since childhood. I would love a chance to work with him on a film.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is; “Be honest and give your best to your job”. I have seen a lot of people work based on what they get paid but, I would say, once you committed, always give your best. If you work hard, it will always come back to you as a reward and that’s called Karma.

